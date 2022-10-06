ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 3

Shey
3d ago

Soo sorry for your loss, prayers 🙏🙏 for the owner and the owners of the horses. Hope and pray that they find those responsible.

Reply
2
Related
kogt.com

House Fire In Bridge City

Around 4:45pm Saturday firefighters responded to the 400 block of Bower Drive in Bridge City for a house fire. The fire is believed to have started in a garage of one home and then spread to another home. Officer Fielder with BCPD arrived first and was able to get one person out of the home.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
KFDM-TV

Pedestrian hit and killed by 18-wheeler on Highway 69 in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on the Highway 69 frontage road in Port Arthur near the IHOP restaurant. An 18-wheeler struck a pedestrian at about 9 p.m. Saturday. Highway 69 southbound from Hwy 365 is shutdown while police on the scene conduct...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Juan, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Beaumont, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
kjas.com

Twenty-four hours of mayhem in the Golden Triangle: Three people and seven horses dead, four people with gunshot wounds

Twenty-four hours of mayhem in the Golden Triangle has left three people and seven horses dead, while four people are undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds. It all started at about 11:00 Tuesday night in Beaumont. Investigators are looking very closely at the possibility of arson being the cause of a horse barn fire near Tyrell Park in the far south end of the city. Seven horses died in the suspicious blaze.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

'I never expected this' : Friend mourns death of woman who was allegedly shot by man that Port Neches Police later killed

PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of the Port Neches community are mourning after a woman was reportedly murdered by a man who was later shot and killed by Port Neches Police. The deadly shootings happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Port Neches Police responded to Lloyds Trailer Park located at 350 Twin City Highway shortly after 8 p.m., after receiving a call about shots fired.
PORT NECHES, TX
KFDM-TV

Chambers County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery and shooting

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that on October 7, 2022 at 11:23 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu, Texas, in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, and a vehicle in the ditch. Deputies arrived shortly after and located a black Chrysler 300 wrecked in the ditch on the northbound service road near HEB. Multiple witnesses on scene advised that the Chrysler 300 and a black sports car were involved in a shootout in the intersection and it appeared that the Chrysler was attempting to flee from the other involved car.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Barn Fire#Mourning#Accident#Kfdm
kjas.com

Driver injured by piece of metal striking windshield

A Jasper man underwent treatment for facial injuries after a piece of metal struck the windshield of his pickup truck during the noon hour on Friday. It happened on U.S. Highway 190 east near Farm to Market Road 1408. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, 73-year-old Calvin Starkie was driving...
JASPER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kjas.com

Silsbee man charged after 17-year-old Warren girl found with him

A man from Silsbee is charged with Harboring a Runaway in the case of a 17-year-old Tyler County girl who was found with him. The Tyler County Sheriff's Office says on Thursday the girl, a resident of Warren, was found with Lucas Toutloff, 32, and had been with him for multiple days.
SILSBEE, TX
KFDM-TV

32-year-old man charged with Harboring a Runaway after 17-year-old girl found with him

SILSBEE/TYLER COUNTY — A 32-year-old man from Silsbee is charged with Harboring a Runaway in the case of a 17-year-old girl from Warren who was found with him. The Tyler County Sheriff's Office says on Thursday, it was able to find the location of the missing 17-year-old girl from Warren. She was believed to be with Lucas Toutloff, 32, of Silsbee, for multiple days.
SILSBEE, TX
KLTV

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area. The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

JCSO asks public for help in locating stolen VW

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in locating a stolen vehicle. Deputies say a black 2013 Volkswagen with aftermarket black wheels was stolen from a house on County Road 358, about a mile south of Jasper. According to deputies, the car was taken either...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Silsbee man arrested, charged with harboring a runaway after deputies find missing 17-year-old girl

SILSBEE, Texas — A 32-year-old Silsbee man is facing a Class A misdemeanor charge after deputies found a missing 17-year-old girl from Warren. Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office were able to determine where the missing teenager was on October 6, 2022. Officials suspected she had been with Lucas Toutloff for days, according to a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office release.
SILSBEE, TX
therecordlive.com

Area motorcyclists lose leader Van Jordan, known for kindness

Anyone who talked to Van Jordan for a while went away feeling like they had been life-long friends, that's the kind of man he was, said J.W. Dalton. Jordan was a Christian minister, military veteran, and led the area motorcycle HOG, Harley-Davidson Owners Group. Jordan died last week at his Port Arthur home at the age of 56. In addition to being a motorcycle enthusiast, he owned a construction company in Port Arthur and was a minister.

Comments / 0

Community Policy