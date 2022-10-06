Read full article on original website
kogt.com
House Fire In Bridge City
Around 4:45pm Saturday firefighters responded to the 400 block of Bower Drive in Bridge City for a house fire. The fire is believed to have started in a garage of one home and then spread to another home. Officer Fielder with BCPD arrived first and was able to get one person out of the home.
12newsnow.com
7 horses die, 2 survive after barn fire near Tyrell Park in Beaumont
Eric Charles tells 12News investigators have a reason to believe the fire was not an accident. Lab tests are currently being ran to determine the exact cause.
KFDM-TV
Pedestrian hit and killed by 18-wheeler on Highway 69 in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on the Highway 69 frontage road in Port Arthur near the IHOP restaurant. An 18-wheeler struck a pedestrian at about 9 p.m. Saturday. Highway 69 southbound from Hwy 365 is shutdown while police on the scene conduct...
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Firefighters discover body in home where fire was reported
BEAUMONT — Beaumont fire investigators and police are on the scene of a house fire in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue where they tell us they've discovered a body inside the home. Firefighters discovered the body shortly after 11 a.m. during a secondary search once the fire was...
kjas.com
Twenty-four hours of mayhem in the Golden Triangle: Three people and seven horses dead, four people with gunshot wounds
Twenty-four hours of mayhem in the Golden Triangle has left three people and seven horses dead, while four people are undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds. It all started at about 11:00 Tuesday night in Beaumont. Investigators are looking very closely at the possibility of arson being the cause of a horse barn fire near Tyrell Park in the far south end of the city. Seven horses died in the suspicious blaze.
'Badly burned' body found in Beaumont home following Friday fire, Beaumont Police investigating
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a body was found in a Beaumont home after a fire. The body was found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue, Beaumont Police announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call to assist Beaumont Fire Rescue with a structure fire shortly after 9:30 a.m.
'I never expected this' : Friend mourns death of woman who was allegedly shot by man that Port Neches Police later killed
PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of the Port Neches community are mourning after a woman was reportedly murdered by a man who was later shot and killed by Port Neches Police. The deadly shootings happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Port Neches Police responded to Lloyds Trailer Park located at 350 Twin City Highway shortly after 8 p.m., after receiving a call about shots fired.
KFDM-TV
Chambers County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery and shooting
Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that on October 7, 2022 at 11:23 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu, Texas, in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, and a vehicle in the ditch. Deputies arrived shortly after and located a black Chrysler 300 wrecked in the ditch on the northbound service road near HEB. Multiple witnesses on scene advised that the Chrysler 300 and a black sports car were involved in a shootout in the intersection and it appeared that the Chrysler was attempting to flee from the other involved car.
Port Arthur News
Woman killed in Port Neches identified as daughter of another shooting victim; suspect also named
PORT NECHES — Authorities have identified those killed in a violent encounter late Wednesday night in Port Neches. Chief of Police Paul Lemoine said the deceased victim from the shooting is 29-year-old Laurie Marie Frederick of Port Neches. The deceased suspect has been identified as 56-year-old Ronald Dunigan Burdine...
KFDM-TV
DPS: Bicyclist hospitalized after Kountze ISD bus driver fails to yield and hits him
HARDIN COUNTY — DPS - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a crash involving a school bus and a bicycle on U.S. Highway 69 at Paula Drive, today, October 7, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:20 a.m., a 2020 Kountze ISD school...
kjas.com
Driver injured by piece of metal striking windshield
A Jasper man underwent treatment for facial injuries after a piece of metal struck the windshield of his pickup truck during the noon hour on Friday. It happened on U.S. Highway 190 east near Farm to Market Road 1408. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, 73-year-old Calvin Starkie was driving...
12newsnow.com
Officials identify woman who died, man injured after shooting at Lloyd's RV Park in Port Neches
Kevin Frederick, 53, is the father of Laurie Frederick, 29, who died at the scene. Kevin remains in the hospital.
kjas.com
Silsbee man charged after 17-year-old Warren girl found with him
A man from Silsbee is charged with Harboring a Runaway in the case of a 17-year-old Tyler County girl who was found with him. The Tyler County Sheriff's Office says on Thursday the girl, a resident of Warren, was found with Lucas Toutloff, 32, and had been with him for multiple days.
KFDM-TV
32-year-old man charged with Harboring a Runaway after 17-year-old girl found with him
SILSBEE/TYLER COUNTY — A 32-year-old man from Silsbee is charged with Harboring a Runaway in the case of a 17-year-old girl from Warren who was found with him. The Tyler County Sheriff's Office says on Thursday, it was able to find the location of the missing 17-year-old girl from Warren. She was believed to be with Lucas Toutloff, 32, of Silsbee, for multiple days.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur houses one of the most important safety resources in Southeast Texas
The hardest working female in Southeast Texas and beyond can normally be found in Port Arthur. She’s driven. She lives to work. She doesn’t make mistakes. And she understands four foreign languages. She also happens to be able to smell and detect more than 2,000 odors at barely...
Baytown police kill man accused of shooting 4 people, killing 2 of them
Police believe all four people allegedly shot by the 33-year-old were his neighbors at Bay Oaks Harbor Trailer Park, though the motive of the shootings was unclear.
KLTV
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area. The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.
kjas.com
JCSO asks public for help in locating stolen VW
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in locating a stolen vehicle. Deputies say a black 2013 Volkswagen with aftermarket black wheels was stolen from a house on County Road 358, about a mile south of Jasper. According to deputies, the car was taken either...
Silsbee man arrested, charged with harboring a runaway after deputies find missing 17-year-old girl
SILSBEE, Texas — A 32-year-old Silsbee man is facing a Class A misdemeanor charge after deputies found a missing 17-year-old girl from Warren. Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office were able to determine where the missing teenager was on October 6, 2022. Officials suspected she had been with Lucas Toutloff for days, according to a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office release.
therecordlive.com
Area motorcyclists lose leader Van Jordan, known for kindness
Anyone who talked to Van Jordan for a while went away feeling like they had been life-long friends, that's the kind of man he was, said J.W. Dalton. Jordan was a Christian minister, military veteran, and led the area motorcycle HOG, Harley-Davidson Owners Group. Jordan died last week at his Port Arthur home at the age of 56. In addition to being a motorcycle enthusiast, he owned a construction company in Port Arthur and was a minister.
