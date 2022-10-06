ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte's postseason hopes end after 2-2 draw with Crew

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Andre Shinyashiki scored in second-half stoppage time and Charlotte tied the Columbus Crew 2-2 on Wednesday night in a game postponed due to inclement weather.

The matchup originally began on July 30, but it was suspended in the 16th minute due to weather near Bank of America Stadium.

After play recommenced, Columbus scored in each half, on goals by Lucas Zelarayan and Luis Diaz, to take a 2-0 lead in the 54th minute. Daniel Ríos scored in the 58th for Charlotte.

Charlotte (13-17-3) was eliminated from playoff contention. Columbus (10-7-16) is tied for sixth with Cincinnati heading into Decision Day.

Charlotte plays at the New York Red Bulls on Sunday, while Columbus continues its road trip at Orlando.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

