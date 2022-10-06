ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Diplomat says Myanmar court gives 10-year prison sentence to Japanese journalist who filmed anti-government protest

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — Diplomat says Myanmar court gives 10-year prison sentence to Japanese journalist who filmed anti-government protest.

The Associated Press

Mexican drug lord claims attack was aimed at him

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities in Mexico said Friday they are still investigating the authenticity of a video attributed to José Alfredo Hurtado, a leader of the Familia Michoacana cartel. Better known by his nickname “The Strawberry” — a slang term used in Mexico to denote someone with expensive tastes — the man in the video wears a Gucci T-shirt and talks about narrowly escaping the attack Wednesday. “The attack was aimed at me,” Hurtado said describing the events Wednesday, in which gunmen entered the town of San Miguel Totolapan and opened fire on a meeting the mayor was holding with other officials.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

German minister calls for EU sanctions over Iran crackdown

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran. The most sustained protests in years against Iran’s theocracy are now in their fourth week. They erupted...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian governor warns of ‘desire for revenge’ after Crimea blast

At least 17 people in Zaporizhzhia were killed overnight when homes were attacked by airstrikes attributed to Russia, according to a city official.A further 49 people were hospitalised, including six children, as a result of the shelling in the city in southeast Ukraine.The region’s governor Oleksandr Starukh said that a nine-storey building was partially destroyed, five other residential buildings levelled and others damaged in 12 Russian missile attacks.“There may be more people under the rubble,” he said on the Telegram messaging app. “A rescue operation is underway at the scene. Eight people have already been rescued.”Earlier, city official Anatoliy...
EUROPE
The Associated Press

Israeli troops hunt for shooter in deadly Jerusalem attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police arrested at least three Palestinian suspects Sunday in connection with a deadly shooting at a Jerusalem checkpoint, as security forces searched for the suspected gunman. The shooter opened fire on a military checkpoint in east Jerusalem late Saturday, killing a female Israeli soldier and wounding three other soldiers, one of them seriously. The Israeli military identified the soldier as 18-year-old Noa Lazar. It was the latest bloodshed in the deadliest violence in the region in seven years. It also came less than a day before Israel was to begin celebrating the weeklong Sukkot holiday, a time when tens of thousands of Jews visit the holy city. Police said a large force of officers, soldiers and Shin Bet security agency operatives were involved in the search to apprehend the Palestinian attacker.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 4:12 a.m. GMT

Thai town struggles with sudden loss of so many of its young. UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Paweenuch Supholwong sits on her mother’s lap and fidgets with her pigtails as her mother tells the remarkable story of how the 3-year-old wisp of a girl survived Thailand’s worst mass killing — the only child to emerge unscathed from a day care after a former police officer massacred preschoolers while they napped. Two dozen children were among the 36 people shot and slashed to death in an attack that shattered the serenity of the rural township of Uthai Sawan, robbing the small farming community of much of its youngest generation in the blink of an eye.
FIFA
The Associated Press

‘A time bomb’: Anger rising in a hot spot of Iran protests

SULIMANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — Growing up under a repressive system, Sharo, a 35-year-old university graduate, never thought she would hear words of open rebellion spoken out loud. Now she herself chants slogans like “Death to the Dictator!” with a fury she didn’t know she had, as she joins protests calling for toppling the country’s rulers.
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Thai town struggles with sudden loss of so many of its young

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Paweenuch Supholwong sits on her mother’s lap and fidgets with her pigtails as her mother tells the remarkable story of how the 3-year-old wisp of a girl survived Thailand’s worst mass killing — the only child to emerge unscathed from a day care after a former police officer massacred preschoolers while they napped.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

2 killed as demonstrations around Iran enter 4th week

SULIMANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — Anti-government demonstrations erupted Saturday in several locations across Iran as the most sustained protests in years against a deeply entrenched theocracy entered their fourth week. At least two people were killed. Marchers chanted anti-government slogans and twirled headscarves in repudiation of coercive religious dress codes. In some areas, merchants shuttered shops in response to a call by activists for a commercial strike or to protect their wares from damage. Later Saturday, hackers broke into the evening news on Iran’s state TV for 15 seconds, just as footage of the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was being broadcast. The hackers flashed an image of Khamenei surrounded by flames. A caption read “Join us and stand up!” and “The blood of our youth is dripping from your claws,” a reference to Khamenei. A song with the lyrics “Woman. Life. Freedom” — a common chant of the protesters — played in the background.
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Philippine ex-senator briefly held hostage in jail rampage

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police killed three detained militants linked to the Islamic State group after they staged a jail rampage Sunday that saw a police officer stabbed and a former opposition senator briefly held hostage in a failed escape attempt from the maximum-security facility in the police headquarters in the capital, police said. National police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said former Sen. Leila de Lima was unhurt and taken to a hospital for a checkup following the brazen escape attempt and hostage-taking at the detention center for high-profile inmates at the main police camp in Metropolitan Manila. One of the three inmates stabbed a police officer who was delivering breakfast after dawn in an open area, where inmates can exercise outdoors. A police officer in a sentry tower fired warning shots, and then shot and killed two of the prisoners, including Abu Sayyaf commander Idang Susukan, when they refused to yield, police said. The third inmate ran to de Lima’s cell and briefly held her hostage, but he was also gunned down by police commandos, Azurin said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Leader of Belarus gifts Putin a tractor for 70th birthday

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin got an unusual gift for his 70th birthday on Friday: a tractor. As the leaders of several ex-Soviet nations met at the Czarist-era Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus presented Putin with a gift certificate for the vehicle. Tractors have been the pride of Belarusian industry since Soviet times.
CARS
The Associated Press

Families leave offerings for children slain at Thai day care

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Families offered flowers and dolls, popcorn and juice boxes to children massacred at a day care center in Thailand, part of a Buddhist ceremony held Sunday just paces from where the slaughter began that was meant to guide the young souls back to their bodies. “Come back home” and “come back with us,” the relatives called into the empty day care center, many with tears in their eyes. The gun and knife attack on the Young Children’s Development Center in Uthai Sawan was Thailand’s deadliest mass killing, and it robbed the small farming community of much of its youngest generation. The former police officer who stormed the building killed two dozen people at the day care before taking more lives as he fled, including his wife and child, police said. He then killed himself. Ceremonies were held Sunday at three temples, where the bodies of the 36 victims — mostly preschoolers — were taken ahead of funeral rites and cremation on Tuesday.
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

North Korea says US carrier’s return aggravates tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea warned Saturday the U.S. redeployment of an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula is causing a “considerably huge negative splash” in regional security, as it defended its recent missile tests as a “righteous reaction” to intimidating military drills between its rivals.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

