Equinox Hotels Teams With Nonprofit Athletes for Life Ahead of New York City Marathon

Equinox Hotels is partnering with Athletes for Life, a nonprofit organization that provides a network for former professional athletes, to create a unique hotel experience at the Hudson Yards location for visitors and attendees of the New York City marathon, which will be held on Nov. 6.

The special hotel package, which starts at $3,195, will provide guests with an array of wellness treatments including cryotherapy, infrared sauna sessions, spa wave table immersions, special IV drips and an array of sleep amenities, all to support runners before, during and after the race.

“We are honored to partner with Athletes for Life to support our shared vision of high-performance living. Equinox Hotel New York is well suited to offer the experiences and benefits required before and after the New York City Marathon to maximize potential while raising money for charity and having a positive impact on society,” said Jeff Rednour, general manager at Equinox Hotel, New York, in a statement.

Guests will have access to the hotel and spa facilities including the Equinox gym, lounge pool, hot and cold plunge pools, the SoulCycle studio and private relaxation pods with views of the Hudson River.

While the wellness -specific package can be reserved any time from Nov. 3 to 7, the hotel will be hosting special events throughout the weekend for guests to celebrate the race and provide pre- and post-recovery treatments. Specifically, Friday night they will be hosting an art auction, after which 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to Project Healthy Minds, a nonprofit organization working to make mental health resources more accessible. They will also be hosting a special sound bath meditation Saturday ahead of the race.