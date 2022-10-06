Read full article on original website
Related
rhodycigar.com
Spooky Stories: The Legend of Dolly Cole
Considered a witch in her day, Dolly Ellen Cole is now a spooky legend for RI. PHOTO CREDIT: onlyinyourstate.com. Rhode Island is home to a number of spooky stories and haunted houses. With Halloween approaching, let’s take a look at the smallest state’s scariest tales. A long time...
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for About $800,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes -- Newport's Point Section, Tiverton, and over the line in Taunton. All of the properties are in the $800,000 range. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Phyllis Ibbotson.
WPRI
Eye on RI: fall festivals
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. Ocean State Oyster Festival- The Ocean State Oyster Festival is back for our 8th annual with oyster farms from RI, live music, great food, and beautiful backdrop of PVD!. Ocean State Black and Funny Improv Festival-...
rhodycigar.com
Rhode Island TV broadcaster takes new role as URI professor
Coit is teaching Introduction to Broadcasting in his first semester in the role. PHOTO CREDIT: abc6.com. After working at Boston 25 News after graduating from Emerson College in 2011, Nick Coit would find himself in February of 2014 beginning his journey at ABC 6 in Rhode Island. “There’s been a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saltwatersportsman.com
Poachers Aplenty In Rhode Island
The fall run brings plenty of striped bass—and striped bass poachers—to the waters around Rhode Island. The fall run of striped bass brings legions of anglers to the New England coast. Most of them play by the rules—one fish between 28 and 35 inches per person, per day—but Rhode Island environmental police were busy busting poachers in late September.
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
North America’s Longest Mountain Roller Coaster is in the Massachusetts Berkshires
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Weeeee! Put your hands up and have some fall fun whizzing through the Berkshires on 3,780 feet of track. Let's do this. It's called the Thunderbolt...
nrinow.news
The weekend: Hayrides, Homecoming & a Fall Festival mark 44 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – It is the season of the harvest, a time for pumpkins and apples, foliage and frights – and we want to help you make the most of it with our weekly roundup of things to do, and places to be, right here in northern Rhode Island.
IN THIS ARTICLE
independentri.com
SK to launch Community Electricity Aggregation program in 2023
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown is one of six Rhode Island cities and towns launching aggregation programs that use community-wide buying power to offer residents and businesses new options for electricity supply. Set to launch in May of 2023, the programs are the culmination of a multi-year effort...
Block Island Times
Bethany’s Airport Diner closes after almost 30 years
What came first on Block Island, the chicken or the egg? Or did Bethany’s Airport Diner spawn them both?. At an average of over three dozen eggs per busy weekend day, after 29 years in operation, Bethany’s Airport Diner has fried, scrambled, boiled, mixed with pancake mix and French toast batter, and otherwise likely cooked in some fashion, somewhere over 2 million eggs.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Islanders will have to wait longer for new license plate design
(WJAR) — Rhode Island’s new licenses plates will not hit the road until January. The NBC 10 I-Team has learned the five-wave design is delayed from the previously announced timeline. When the new design was unveiled in April, state officials said the plates should start going into circulation...
ABC6.com
We’re months away from recreational marijuana sales in Rhode Island, but are pot shops ready?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As of now, none of Rhode Island’s marijuana shops are 100% ready to go for recreational sale on Dec. 1. However, many are very close. A total of nine locations are just steps away from hybrid licenses allowing for sale of both medicinal and recreational pot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC6.com
Rhode Island to consider fast-tracking marijuana expungement process
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– After President Biden pardoned thousands convicted of federal marijuana charges Thursday, Rhode Island may consider fast tracking their expungement process. Governor McKee gave a statement to ABC 6 Thursday reading:. “The President’s announcement is a crucial step forward for fairness and justice in our nation and...
12 News/RWU Poll: Most RI voters oppose $60M for new soccer stadium
The stadium deal has been a controversial issue this election cycle, and voters from all parties oppose the plan.
independentri.com
As temperatures drop in Southern RI, residents, businesses brace for rising energy costs
No matter how a home or business owner sees the upcoming cold fall and winter months, the chill will be felt in the bones and the wallet. Prices from the major heating suppliers — oil, natural gas and electricity — are either rising or showing the potential to increase. In an already increasing demand from higher prices and price hikes, this must-having heating for the home or business is now taking its share of leftover cash.
nbcboston.com
The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren
A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
Massachusetts Children Could be in for a Difficult Winter and Here’s Why
We recently published an article discussing how Massachusetts families are still facing food insecurity issues and how the number continues to rise. You can view that article by going here. Another major issue that Massachusetts families specifically children are facing is not having enough warm clothing for the winter. We...
ABC6.com
Man accused of harassing female realtors, sellers
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Association of Realtors warned on Tuesday that a man claiming to be from Massachusetts is allegedly harassing realtors and sellers, who are mostly women. In a post on its website Tuesday, the association said the man, who has not been identified, was...
NHPR
Massachusetts will soon ban mattresses, clothing, commercial food waste from trash
Starting November 1, Massachusetts will require more items to be recycled or re-used rather than thrown away — including mattresses, clothing, and commercial food waste. The new food waste ban will mostly affect businesses. In 2014, the state ruled that any store or restaurant with more than a ton...
Comments / 0