14news.com
USI Volleyball swept by Tennessee-Martin
MARTIN, TN. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (1-17, 1-6 OVC) was swept by the University of Tennessee at Martin (12-8, 6-1 OVC) at Skyhawk Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon, 3-0 (21-25, 25-27, 10-25). The Screaming Eagles have now lost three-straight matches and are still searching for their first road win of the season.
14news.com
IHSAA boys and girls cross country sectionals held at Angel Mounds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA boys and girls cross country season has reached the postseason. Runners took their first strides on the road to the state finals as they participated in sectional meets all across the state. Angel Mounds was the site for the local sectional, and Reitz swept...
KFVS12
Heartland Football Friday 10/7
(KFVS) - It’s Week 8 of Heartland Football Friday 2022!. We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: Herrin at West Frankfort. You can check the full list of games and how your team did this week using the KFVS Scoreboard. Here are our HFF...
14news.com
USI men’s soccer’s senior day spoiled by Omaha
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer fell to the University of Nebraska Omaha on Saturday night, 4-1. The Screaming Eagles fall to 1-9-2, 1-2-0 Summit League, while the Mavericks improve to 5-4-1, 2-1-0 Summit League. USI honored their seven seniors before the match on Saturday....
WTHI
One airlifted after a Thursday night crash in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted to an Evansville hospital after a Thursday night crash in Knox County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Road 61 and Lemons road. A motorcycle driven by 59-year-old Steven Reel went into the other lane and hit a car driven...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, October 8th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 21-year-old Salem man Friday night on two counts of domestic battery. Michael Farrar of South Washington was taken into custody at his home and taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 21-year-old Robert Gott of North Trenary in Salem on a Marion County failure...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 28-year-old Deandre Downey of East 14th in Centralia on two felony counts of criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Venters of North Cherry in Centralia for felony retail theft. He was also taken to the...
No threat to Webster County schools
WEBSTER CO. (WEHT) – Officials in Webster County are getting the word out that there is no threat to any of the district’s schools. The assistant superintendent says a parent dropped off a student this morning at Webster County Middle School. The parent was carrying a gun and had a permit to carry the weapon. […]
14news.com
Deputy Bryan Hicks leads Fall Festival parade as Grand Marshal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual parade at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival this year featured countless Tri-State businesses, first responders and performances, but that’s not what made it special. The man who rode atop the Grand Marshal car had been waiting for this moment for a...
wsiu.org
Deaconess Health System will take over four southern Illinois facilities
Deaconess Health System will take over four hospitals in southern Illinois, after an agreement announced this week. The purchase agreement has Deaconess taking over Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, and Union County Hospital in Anna. Heartland Regional CEO and...
14news.com
14 News at the Fall Festival: Live coverage Day 5
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Brady Williams spoke with the organizer of the pet parade on Franklin Street . Brady Williams spoke with Fall Festival parade chair Brandon Julian. Brady Williams spoke with the Fall Festival Half Pot Chair Eric Hillenbrand. Brady Williams is talking tonight with some special security at...
Winslow juvenile dead after head-on collision
The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says it dispatched deputies to the intersection of West State Road 56 and 300 North for a personal injury accident on Friday morning.
EPD urges to call 911 if you see these missing girls
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the ongoing search for two missing children. The department’s Juvenile Unit says the two girls went missing on Thursday, October 6 near the city’s southside. 13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyuana Williams were reported last seen in the 1600 block […]
14news.com
Day 3 of Ill. murder trial wraps early
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - Testimony continued Wednesday in the murder trial of Brodey Murbarger. He’s accused in the 2014 murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols. Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018. On...
southernillinoisnow.com
Three face new charges in Marion County Court
A 23-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with felony theft for allegedly having possession of bicycles belonging to One Hope United valued at more than $500. Michael Foutch of East 11th has also been charged with a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property for allegedly cutting a chain from a lock holding the bicycles. Bond for Foutch was set at $7,500. If released he was ordered to have no contact with One Hope United. The Public Defender was appointed to represent him.
wevv.com
Watch: Air44 footage shows implosion at old Spottsville Bridge
Air44 caught a birds-eye view of Tuesday morning's implosion of the small truss span at the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky. The 161-foot truss span was imploded on Tuesday as the first phase of the demolition plan for the old bridge. Officials say the implosion of the larger...
cilfm.com
Indiana couple faces murder charges
Jefferson County authorities arrested a man and woman from Evansville, Ind., following a fatal shooting in Mt. Vernon this past weekend. 23-year-old Treyaveon Massie and 43-year-old Retha McIntire allegedly shot a man several times at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park, just north of Mt. Vernon. The primary resident of the...
Semi hits building in Princeton
(WEHT) - A semi-truck struck a building at the corner of Main and Broadway on Tuesday in Princeton.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
14news.com
3 arrested in separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three men are facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after police were called to three separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville. Police records show the first was right around 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of S. Fares Avenue. Officers say...
