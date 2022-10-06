ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GCDS Launches First NFT Initiative

By Sandra Salibian
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

FROM RUNWAY TO NFT : GCDS ’s alien mascot Wirdo is getting the NFT treatment.

After having embodied the invitation — and spirit — of the brand’s spring 2023 runway show in September, the pink character is to become the protagonist of the label’s first foray in NFTs .

More from WWD

Through the initiative, GCDS will offer 4,888 unique non-fungible tokens on Ethereum. Buyers will receive a one-of-a-kind portrait and gain access to its community as well as a range of future services, including exclusive access to pre-sales of runway pieces and capsule collections, a 30 percent discount on the label’s e-commerce, as well as digital items to use in different meta-worlds. In addition, members will be offered access to exclusive sales of concert tickets, online raffles and the chance to win runway show passes.

Sales of the GCDS NFTs will be launched on Friday on the brand’s website. Transactions will be available via both real and crypto currencies.

“Everybody can invest in NFTs, they are accessible and transferable to anyone in the world,” said GCDS chief executive officer Giordano Calza , who cofounded the brand with his brother Giuliano in 2015. Calza underscored that this aspect is in sync with the label’s approach and its mascot, “an alien who [embodies] our willingness to be on everyone’s side as an inclusive brand.”

“This initiative gives our community the opportunity to have safe assets that can be appreciated over time and that are protected by the blockchain technology. For GCDS, it also represents the chance to expand its community and a new way to generate value without necessarily having to produce physical goods,” added the executive.

To enable the brand’s aficionados to familiarize with the project, over the past week the company teased the initiative on Instagram through a series of different animations, both on its official account and a separate profile dedicated to Wirdo. Contents also included simple educational slides explaining what an NFT or blockchain are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EeYs0_0iNv6lbb00
One of the GCDS Wirdo NFTs.

GCDS creative director Giuliano Calza explained in an exclusive interview with WWD that Wirdo best embodies this sentiment and the one of his generation.

“It’s a symbolic character and invites you to celebrate who you are,” said the Millennial designer at the time. “I got into fashion [and was perceived] as an alien. I was the one making ugly clothes and stuff, but that eventually worked. And I believe the same goes for my generation and younger ones who feel like aliens, too. But the thing is that we are not here in transit, we have to live in this world.”

Founded by the Calzas with an acronym for “God Can’t Destroy Streetwear,” GCDS has also referred to “Giuliano Calza Design Studio,” which will now be predominant as the brand is maturing in terms of aesthetic and expanding its offering. At the end of 2020 , the company secured an investment by Italian private equity firm Made in Italy Fund, managed by Quadrivio and Pambianco.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Jaden Smith Wears Statement Headpiece for MSFTSrep’s Fall 2022 Launch at Selfridges

Jaden Smith attended the launch of his MSFTSrep’s fall 2022 collection in London at Selfridges in a look from the latest release. The actor wore the brand’s anti-Federal Reserve puffer jacket featuring a graphic of bankers and financiers attending a meeting at the Federal Reserve. He coordinated with a pleated skirt and light-wash denim jeans with images of cymatics on the legs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Dior’s New Book, GCDS Does an NFT, Miu Miu’s Front Row Talks Space

BLURRED LINES: Dior is celebrating its relationship with photographer Sarah Moon with a three-volume box set filled with her mysterious, blurred images evoking the language of dreams. Moon has shot designs not only by current artistic director of women’s collections Maria Grazia Chiuri but also archival creations from founder Christian...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Suicoke Links With Vibram on Repair Program

Suicoke’s collaboration frenzy is now focusing on process rather than design — and particularly on giving a second life to worn-out sandals. The hip Japanese footwear brand has expanded its link with sole maker Vibram for the “Repair If You Care” program launching in January, whereby customers can have their worn out Suicoke styles — chunky slides and hiking sandals, for example — repaired using Vibram’s signature rubber soles.More from WWDPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 The program will debut at the Vibram Academy workshops in Paris; London; Wien, Austria; and...
APPAREL
WWD

Lottie London Launches ‘Vampire Diaries’-inspired ‘Blood for Beauty’ Campaign

Lottie London is taking an entertainment-themed approach to incentivize Gen Z to donate blood.  The vegan cosmetics brand has partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to launch its “Vampire Diaries”-inspired Love Sucks collection, which includes an eye shadow palette, lip tints, a pH color-changing blush and multicolored face pens. Ranging in price from $4.98 to $9.98, the range is available exclusively at Walmart. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW The collection is one part of the brand’s “Blood for Beauty” campaign, which...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
WWD

Adidas Puts Yeezy Collaboration Under Review

Adidas is rethinking its Ye connection.  The German active giant said it was reviewing its partnership with the designer and rapper, who formerly went by Kanye West and has been critical of Adidas on social media. More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionYeezy Season 9 RTWJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign Ye has generally been looking to sever his corporate ties in favor of building up the Yeezy line on his own. Last month, he sued Gap Inc. to get out of their partnership, prompting the retailer to walk away.  Now, Adidas is thinking hard if they can move forward with...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week

Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Fendi Acquires Majority Stake in Knitwear Specialist Maglificio Matisse

MILAN — Fendi has acquired a majority stake in knitwear specialist Maglificio Matisse. This is the first M&A deal for the Rome-based luxury company and yet another sign of the changes taking place throughout the manufacturing landscape in Italy, where established brands are increasingly investing in supporting small and medium-sized companies to protect their craftsmanship and know-how — and often providing a future for the second- or third-generation owners and for their own pipeline. Maglificio Matisse has a strong industrial footprint, integrating traditional handmade knitwear with innovative technology and has been working with Fendi for more than 15 years as a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Gcds#Web3#Runway#Porsche
WWD

Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book

Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

EXCLUSIVE: Jade Cropper Debuts SS23 Campaign Film With Circulose

Rising Swedish designer Jade Cropper, who showcased her Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week in partnership with Circulose, has teamed up with Hypebae to debut her latest campaign film. The video spotlights some of the key looks from the range, which is made with Circulose — a material from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Stephanie Morimoto’s Asutra Is Reimagining the Medicine Cabinet

Stephanie Morimoto, owner and chief executive officer of wellness brand Asutra, bought the company in 2018, when the brand was still in its relative infancy.  Her former work as a consultant at a top firm and tenure as vice president of regional development at a nonprofit led her to a point of extreme burnout, and ultimately served as a catalyst for her interest in self-care and wellness. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW “I was working around the clock, traveling across...
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
WWD

Spiritual Gangster, Kerri Rosenthal Partner on Limited-edition Collection

Kerri Rosenthal and Spiritual Gangster have teamed up to collaborate on a limited-edition collection. Centered around wearable, everyday pieces in bright color combinations, the collection features soft cashmere blend knits, performance-driven activewear, and vibrant hand-drawn graphics designed to inspire joy. Retail prices range from $48 to $348.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July Show Spiritual Gangster, a yoga-inspired brand, creates collections to encourage living in gratitude, giving back and choosing kindness. Kerri Rosenthal’s designs also foster positivity with designs that ignite a sense of individuality, warmth and personality. According to Rosenthal,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Rivet Reveals Top Leaders List

Rivet has released the 2022 Rivet 50, which honors the most influential leaders in denim. In partnership with Cotton Incorporated, Coterie and Project, Rivet 50 serves as the industry’s go-to guide on the changemakers in the global denim marketplace.   In its fifth year, the Rivet 50 honorees range from TikTok superstars and third-generation leaders to science-driven entrepreneurs and informed designers. The winners are determined by more than 16,000 online votes.  More from WWDMen's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim DaysN°21 X 7 For All MankindParis Fashion Week Spring 2018: Denim Taps Innovation and Does the Nineties “The individuals on this year’s list represent how various generations and backgrounds are coming together to build a better future for the denim industry,” said Angela Velasquez, Rivet’s executive editor. The honorees will also be featured in Rivet’s Fall print issue, which is out on Oct. 11. Link 2022 Rivet 50 for the full list. 
APPAREL
WWD

Brooke Shields on Celebrating Your Full Self

New beginnings are to Brooke Shields what impossible things are to Alice in Wonderland — on any given day, she’s dreamt up to six of them before breakfast. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW OK, not literally, but such is the premise behind the actress-turned-entrepreneur’s lifestyle platform, Beginning is Now, which promotes the idea of opportunity and positivity among women ages 40 and up, who are often met with the very opposite messaging.   “The minute I hit 40, I was...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Bala Founders Discuss Wearable Wellness, Design-centric Products and Brand Expansion

In 2020, the Bala bangles revolutionized the wearable wellness space, as consumers were looking for a convenient way to get fit during the pandemic. With design at the forefront, the brand has continued to excite consumers by launching luxurious, elevated workout equipment. During WWD’s Wellness Forum last week, Bala founders and husband-and-wife duo Maximilian Kislevitz and Natalie Holloway sat down with senior beauty editor Kathryn Hopkins to discuss the future of the brand, and the key factors behind its explosive growth. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy:...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Mila Kunis Means Business in Michael Kors Pin-striped Suit for ‘Late Late Show With James Corden’

Mila Kunis appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday in a businesswear-inspired look. The actress appeared on Corden’s show in a pin-striped flannel scarf blazer and matching trousers from Michael Kors Collection’s fall 2022 line. She belted the asymmetric blazer at the waist with a statement belt. More from WWDPhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleLaura Harrier on 'Entergalactic,' 'Mike' and What Comes NextLenny Kravitz's Style Evolution Kunis also wore a pair of pointy black pumps and accessorized with small jewelry accents, including rings, a pair of diamond earrings and a small gold chain with several diamonds. Her makeup included a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Beyoncé Wears Hooded Saint Laurent Dress and Tiffany & Co. Jewels to Celebrate ‘Renaissance’ During Paris Fashion Week

Beyoncé is continuing to celebrate her new album with another launch party. The musician hosted her second “Club Renaissance” party on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week to celebrate her “Renaissance” album, which was released in July. For the occasion, Beyoncé looked to Saint Laurent for her look, wearing a plum-colored dress with a cross-over design and hood worn under a leather coat. She paired the look with Saint Laurent’s Luna sunglasses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

40K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy