Cell Phones

hypebeast.com

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Reportedly Replace Next Year's Pro Max Model

Following news that Apple‘s Dynamic Island will be expanding to the entire iPhone 15 family, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now reports that the company may be rebranding its largest and most expensive phone to iPhone 15 Ultra, departing from the previous Pro Max designation. Since 2019, Apple has used...
TechRadar

Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch

Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
Phone Arena

Redesigned iPhone 15 Ultra with bigger changes expected next year

Now that the iPhone 14 launch is behind us, it's time to pay more attention to iPhone 15 rumors, and per a new report, Apple's 2023 models, or at least the premium variants, will be majorly revamped. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is back today with another edition of his weekly newsletter....
Apple Insider

This week's best Apple deals on Amazon knock up to $400 off Macs, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch & more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Save up to $400 on a wide selection of Apple products this week at Amazon, as the e-commerce giant gears up for itsPrime Early Access Sale.
Digital Trends

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Apple iPhone 14 Pro: Which pro phone is best?

The Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s smartphone analog to the iPhone 14 Pro for those who prefer the Android operating system to Apple’s iOS. Like Apple’s iterative design approach to upgrading its smartphones, Google’s new flagship smartphone range stays consistent with its own previous models in overall appearance and features but provides under-the-hood improvements to entice customers to purchase, upgrade, or switch. Both companies are vying for your hard-earned dollars and promise the best smartphone experience, so let’s see what they have to offer.
Digital Trends

How the new Dell XPS 13 spectacularly undercuts the MacBook Air

The 2022 Dell XPS 13 marks a sharp turn in the history of this iconic laptop. With the XPS 13 Plus making its debut in the lineup, Dell has pivoted the standard XPS 13 into an extremely value-based offering. Contents. But Dell isn’t going after Windows rivals with this move...
CNN

The best USB-C chargers of 2022

To find the best USB-C charger for your devices, we tested 15 devices from respected manufacturers to find the best for your needs, whether you need to charge a phone, a laptop, or a bagful of accessories.
Engadget

Apple no longer activates its proprietary SIM cards for iPads with cellular data

You'll have to use a carrier card or an eSIM to get online without WiFi. The home security hogging all the awards. You may need to perform some extra legwork to connect an earlier iPad to cell networks. MacRumors has learned the company stopped activations for the Apple SIM in certain iPads as of October 1st. If you're affected, you'll have to either contact your carrier (and likely obtain a SIM card) or use an eSIM in newer tablets. This won't affect you if cell service is already enabled.
Upworthy

Apple iPhone forced to change charger in Europe as EU approves USB-C connectors for all phones

European lawmakers on Tuesday voted to introduce a new law that would require electronic devices to use a common charger. According to Reuters, the reform—which is the first of its kind in the world and passed by an overwhelming majority in the European Parliament—will require all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the European Union to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port by the end of 2024. The new rules affect companies like Apple, which has only equipped its newer iPads and MacBooks with USB-C ports.
digitalspy.com

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 review: the best phone for gadget lovers?

With five cameras, two screens, one foldy hinge and some of the best multitasking in a pocketable device, the Galaxy Fold 4 is no ordinary smartphone. The design (and price) means it’s not for everyone, but it’s the holy grail for gadget lovers and marks Samsung’s best attempt yet at making a foldable handset for the masses.
Daily Mail

Google launches £599 Pixel 7 and £849 Pixel 7 Pro smartphones featuring glass and aluminium designs and new-look cameras - as well as its first ever Pixel Watch with a domed display 'inspired by a water droplet'

Google has finally lifted the lid on its new Pixel 7 smartphones and its first ever Pixel smartwatch. Unveiled at its Made By Google event in New York on Thursday, Pixel 7 is Google's 'most powerful phone yet', packed with the tech giant's new Tensor G2 processor. The £599 phone...
Ars Technica

The Pixel Watch is official: $349, good looks, and a four-year-old SoC

Google is clawing its way back into wearable relevance. Today the company took the wraps off what is officially its first self-branded smartwatch: the Pixel Watch. Google started revamping its wearable platform, Wear OS, in partnership with Samsung. While Wear OS 3, the new version of Google's wearable platform, technically launched with the Galaxy Watch 4 last year, this is the first time we'll be seeing an unskinned version on a real device.
laptopmag.com

Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals are expected during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. If you're due for a new laptop, now is great time to buy a MacBook. Following this year's release of the MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2, MacBook M1 notebooks are getting notable price cuts.
Digital Trends

Apple’s mini-LED external display may be delayed until early 2023

Apple might be looking to release a 27-inch mini-LED external display in 2023 that could serve as a follow-up to the Studio Display that launched in early 2022, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young. This prediction comes after the product release was supposedly delayed twice. Young...
