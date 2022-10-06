Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Tigers crush Connellsville to maintain perfect record
It was business as usual for McKeesport Friday night. The Tigers used their patented triple-option offense to maintain their unblemished record with a convincing 48-0 victory over Connellsville in Big 7 Conference play. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call...
monvalleyindependent.com
Greyhounds fall one score short in Carmichaels shootout
Monessen and Carmichaels were scoring at will Friday night in their Tri-County South Conference showdown at Coaches Field. The Greyhounds’ gritty run game battled the Mikes’ mighty passing attack, but Carmichaels’ defense had the last stand in the final minutes of a 40-36 win over the Greyhounds.
monvalleyindependent.com
Southmoreland revives playoff hopes against SA
Southmoreland has had a rough go of things lately, but its playoff hopes were boosted Friday night with a 36-6 win at South Allegheny in Class 3A Interstate Conference play. “It was a great win, but we’ve got to win one more to make playoffs, and that’s our goal,” Southmoreland coach Tim Bukowski said. “We knew the season was going to be tough with this conference, but this one was big for us.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3rd-ranked Belle Vernon too much for Greensburg Salem
Jake Gedekoh is old school. He listens to classic rock. He tells it like it is. He likes to get his uniform dirty. “I love to run the football,” the Belle Vernon junior said. “I love the contact.”. Infused by the play of Gedekoh and standout Quinton Martin,...
‘Dores claim sweep of Trojans
The last time Frazier and California met in volleyball action, the unbeaten Commodores were pushed to their limit before rallying for a five-set victory over their section rivals on Sept. 13. It created a situation where Frazier felt like it needed to prove a point when the two teams met again.
2 Peters Township football players pushing toward success at a bakery
Two Peters Township high school football players set their alarm early to head to work at a local bakery where they’re learning about team chemistry and work ethic over the summer. Early morning wake-up calls come quickly for Peters Township quarterback Chris Cibrone and running back Richie Woods. The...
monvalleyindependent.com
Monessen: Mayor places demolition bet
The name of the game in Monessen these days is blight removal, and Mayor Ron Mozer decided it was time to make it a little more interesting. There are two buildings in town that must be demolished as soon as possible, Mozer said. They are the building at 123-129 Sixth St., the site of the former Valley Independent’s old office, and 544 Donner Ave., which most recently housed a pet grooming service at least a decade ago.
Report: Pitt G Dior Johnson Charged With Felony Assault
The arrest of a Pitt Panthers player has two sides of the story.
More Details Emerge From Pitt Basketball Player's Arrest
Pitt Panthers guard Dior Johnson was released following his arrest for felony assault.
Four Pittsburgh private schools got top marks in Niche’s 2023 rankings
PITTSBURGH — This year once again, Shady Side Academy, based in Fox Chapel, has topped the list of the best private schools in Pittsburgh, according to Niche’s 2023 rankings. And like last year, the Strip District-based company rounded out the top three in its ranking with the Winchester...
Pitt basketball player facing assault charges, suspended from team
PITTSBURGH — A University of Pittsburgh basketball player is facing aggravated assault charges after an incident at an apartment building near the university’s campus, court documents say. According to Pittsburgh police, Dior Johnson, 18, slapped, punched and pushed a woman’s face into a bed. Police were called...
Caliente Pizza named Official Pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Caliente Pizza has been named the Official Pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins and will have five new locations inside PPG Paints Arena.Last month, Caliente celebrated its 10th anniversary and now they're joining up with the Penguins to expand their business."The Caliente family is thrilled that our championship pizzas are now affiliated with a champion franchise like the Penguins," said Caliente owner and founder Nick Bogacz. "As a longtime Pens fan myself, being named the Official Pizza of the Penguins is a great honor and a reminder of the importance of Caliente's roots and growth in this city." Caliente will be offered at five locations inside the arena, including outside sections 107, 212, and 232, and in both lower bowl club levels.Sicilian cheese and pepperoni pizza will be available at Caliente's arena locations.
Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games
It's another Friday night of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. Here is a list of Week 6 games in the WPIAL that will be covered by Operation Football. Game of the Week: Mount Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward. Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair. Montour at Central Valley. Belle Vernon...
Charleroi council discusses Act 47
While Charleroi works to develop a more realistic budget for 2023, the borough will likely have to pinch pennies for the next few months to cover costs through the fourth quarter. During a financial presentation to council Wednesday, Borough Manager Matt Staniszewski said the borough has spent 91.5% of its $2.6 million budget so far this year.
Jan Lynn Milcheck
Jan Lynn Milcheck, 66, of West Brownsville, Pa., died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. She was born Thursday, Dec. 29, 1955, in Waynesburg, Pa., a daughter of the late George and the late Elizabeth (Majersick) Milcheck. Jan graduated from California High School and California University with a degree in psychology. After graduation, she lived in New Mexico as a caretaker at a copper mine and then in Houston, Texas, as an activities director in a nursing home. After returning home, she worked as a social worker for the Area Agency on Aging. She loved all animals, especially horses and her beloved cats, Kitty Girl and Phil. She was a very good cook and loved to paint and draw. Jan was preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish her memory are her brother, George Milcheck and wife Cathy of Clover Hill, Pa.; sister, Joan Moore and husband Mark of Spraggs, Pa.; and several nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, Pa. A celebration of her life will be announced by her family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.
Pittsburgh to celebrate first Hispanic Heritage Festival
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend Pittsburgh will have a chance to taste and celebrate Hispanic culture on the North Shore.Music, food and more will be on display Saturday at PNC Park, the location of the first Hispanic Heritage Festival in Pittsburgh. "When we first moved to Pittsburgh, we saw a lack of culture in terms of Hispanic culture," said Benny Ulloa, the owner of Emiliano's Mexican Restaurant. "So we figured we'd bring an event like this, which I have seen in other parts of the country." It was Ulloa's idea to have a Hispanic Heritage Festival in the 'Burgh. "We first did...
Grant awarded for design of bike trail through Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum
Penn Hills was recently granted a $1.173 million grant through the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County’s Trail Development Fund to design and engineer a multi-municipality bike and walking trail. The project, dubbed the VOPP Trail – Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum - is a proposed 13.4 mile stretch...
New Kensington man sheltered in his Steelers bar in Florida when Ian hit
PITTSBURGH — John Nader moved from New Kensington to Southwest Florida in 2004, just before Hurricane Charley came ashore. He hoped that would be the worst storm he would see. Then Hurricane Ian hit. "It was more powerful than Charley," Nader said Thursday. See the damage on Sanibel Island:...
Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore
PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
George ‘Jack’ ‘Big Daddy’ Henson Jr.
On Oct. 4, 2022, George “Jack” “Big Daddy” Henson Jr., 80, of Monongahela, a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed on from this world to join the love of his life, Virginia Louise Miller, in the eternal after. Born July 26, 1942, to George Sr. and Emma (Green) Henson in Monongahela, he graduated from Monongahela High School in 1960 and soon after moved to New Jersey. There he reacquainted with his high school sweetheart, Virginia Louise (Miller), and moved back to the Monongahela area to start a family. Jack spent his life running a successful commercial cleaning business, and along with his wife, raising his four boys into four men. A longtime member of the Ringgold School District school board, he enjoyed coaching sports, golfing, hanging out with his buddies at the Hilltop, traveling with his family, spending time in the mountains in Somerset, enjoying time with his grandchildren and great- grandchildren, caring for his dogs and doing all within his power to ensure a better life for those he cared about. His generosity really held no bounds and all that knew him can attest to it. We in the Henson family will grieve the loss of the physical presence of our loved one, but he will live on in our minds because we all know that heroes never die. Surviving are his four boys, Scott (Lisa), Shawn, Rocky (Tammy) and Ryan Henson; his sister, Donna Jones; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many other friends, family and pets. He was predeceased by his sister, Judy Henson Revetta; and a brother, Harold “Budd” Henson. A small, private, family-only service was held at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org or P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Condolences can be made online at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
