Man faces additional federal charge for Arden Hills carjacking
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man facing charges in Ramsey County for the September kidnapping and armed carjacking of a woman in Arden Hills now faces an additional charge in federal court, according to a Friday press release from the Department of Justice. Raphael Raymond Nunn, 56, was charged...
Eagan post office worker sentenced to 6 months probation for role in Jan. 6 US Capitol attack
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota man who worked at an Eagan post office was sentenced to six months of probation and was fined for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.Frank Joseph Bratjan Jr. was federally charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct at a Capitol building, and parading and demonstrating in a Capitol building. Bratjan pleaded guilty in September and was sentenced to six months probation, in addition to a $1,500 fine, $500 restitution, and 60 hours of community service. FBI Minneapolis was tipped off in January of 2022 about Bratjan's presence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, an affidavit says. Multiple tipsters said Bratjan had taken photos of himself at the Capitol and made social media posts about entering the building. RELATED: Eagan post office worker charged in connection to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attackBratjan is among eight other Minnesotans who have been arrested in connection to the riots.
Police find four "ghost guns" during Coon Rapids homecoming game, 4 charged
Anoka man arrested in FBI sting, charged with possessing machine gun and meth
ANOKA, Minn. - A 50-year-old Anoka man faces federal charges for allegedly illegally possessing a machine gun and meth. Darrian Mitchell Nguyen was arrested on Tuesday in an FBI sting operation. He is charged with one count of possessing with intent to distribute meth, possessing a machine gun, and possessing an unregistered fully automatic rifle.Court documents say that the FBI received a tip from a confidential source, who said that Nguyen possessed explosive devices, firearms, and methamphetamine, and had shown interest in joining an anti-government group. The source said Nguyen kept these weapons in "secret" rooms built within his house.The source said...
3 youths arrested in Cambridge in gun pointing incident
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Three youths were arrested in the Cambridge area early Friday.According to police, officers were called to the area of Cypress Avenue and Sixth Avenue Northwest at about 8 a.m.Officers spotted a vehicle that was reported to have been stolen out of Minnetonka and initiated a "high-risk stop" in a parking lot. Police are calling it a "gun pointing incident," though they were not more specific about where that happened..Five people were in the vehicle, and three of them -- all under 18 -- were taken into custody. Police say none were students at Cambridge-Isanti High School, which was near where police apprehended the suspects.The vehicle they were in has been impounded. A gun was recovered in the vehicle, police said.Police say there is no longer any threat to the public.
Mother accused of murdering her son offered plea deal
MINNEAPOLIS -- Prosecutors offered a plea deal Friday to a mother accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son.Julissa Thaler is charged with second-degree murder in the May 20 death of Eli Hart. She is accused of shooting her son multiple times and then hiding his body in the trunk of her car.Orono police pulled Thaler over after she was spotted driving her car on a wheel rim and with a window smashed out.The plea offer is for Thaler to plead guilty to the murder charge and serve 40 years in prison.RELATED: Eli Hart's Former Foster Mom Says She Feared Him Returning To His Mother's CustodyA judge recently ruled Thaler mentally competent and could assist with her own defense.RELATED: Mound community raising money to build Eli Hart Memorial Playground
Minneapolis Police clear near northside homeless encampment; two arrested for obstruction
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department said officers arrested two people after city crews moved in to shut down and clear out a homeless encampment in Near North Minneapolis on Thursday morning. In a statement to KARE 11, a spokesperson for the city said the encampment, located at 205...
55 drug overdoses in Minneapolis in first week of October
Police, FBI searching for 3 of 4 suspects in Edina bank robbery
EDINA, Minn. -- Authorities say two people have been charged with robbing an ATM technician last week.The robbery happened at approximately 2:32 p.m. Sept. 30 at U.S. Bank on 4100 West 50th Street in Edina.Police say the suspects stole about $113,000 in cash and fled the scene in two different vehicles -- a blue SUV and a silver SUV.Officers arrested the driver of the blue SUV shortly after the robbery. Charges indicate he is 30-year-old Christopher Jerel Harris, of Houston, Texas.The silver SUV left the area northbound on Highway 100. Eventually they were able to track the location of the vehicle as it was a rental car. The driver of that vehicle, 29-year-old Rajoun Dornelle Johnson, also of Houston, was taken into custody.Police believe two other people were involved in the case.The Edina Police Department and the FBI are investigating the incident.
Spike in ODs in Minneapolis leaves 3 dead, dozens hospitalized
Fmr. Hennepin Co. Commissioner Mike Opat charged with DWI after traffic stop in Dayton
DAYTON, Minn. -- Former longtime Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat faces DWI charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night.According to Hennepin County court documents, the 61-year-old from Robbinsdale faces third- and fourth-degree DWI charges, both misdemeanors. The third-degree charge notes that he allegedly refused to submit to a breath test. Opat was pulled over shortly before 10 p.m. in Dayton, Minnesota after a police officer observed him fail to make a full and complete stop at a stop sign. The complaint says the officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Opat, who had bloodshot and watery eyes, and...
Police investigating shooting at apartment in Loring Park neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating Friday night after getting called to a Loring Park apartment on a report of a shooting inside the building.Officers say they responded to the incident on 215 Oak Grove Street at approximately 8:55 p.m. They found a man with an injury to his hand but determined it was not gun-related.Police found evidence of gunfire in the hallway and say preliminary information indicates an altercation least to gunfire.Shots were fired through a door and wall in the apartment complex.No one was been arrested and the incident remains under investigation.
Motorist Charged With Killing 8-Year-Old Minnesota Girl
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - Felony charges and been filed against a man who recently struck and killed a young girl while driving through a residential neighborhood near Mystic Lake Casino. 47-year-old Joseph Jacobson of Shakopee is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death...
Three people killed from overdoses in less than 24 hours in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Three people died from drug overdoses in Minneapolis in the span of less than a day, according to the city. Each of the deaths, which happened throughout the day Thursday, were separate incidents, the city said. On average, emergency responders are called to eight overdose incidents each day.
Crystal Police: Officer Fatally Shoots Dog to Escape Serious Injury
Crystal police say they are trying to set the record straight after an officer fatally shot and killed a dog. The incident happened Sept. 25 in the 3100 block of Hampshire Avenue S. Crystal police say they were first called for a domestic dispute situation. “Officers got there and mediated...
ACLU lawsuit leads to changes in how a Minnesota police department handles citizens filming officers
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. – A church secretary was cited for filming officers, but now it's that police department that's paying up. Amy Koopman started livestreaming on Facebook when she saw Robbinsdale officers pointing guns at two Black men in August of 2018. That stream landed her in legal trouble, but the story doesn't end there. "Three squad cars with three officers out of their cars, guns drawn on what I could see at the time was one Black man," Koopman said.The seminary graduate says she recorded the activity, fearful of the potential outcome."Because what was in my mind [was] Philando Castile," Koopman said.In...
Hennepin County attorney candidate renews lapsed law license
A candidate for Hennepin County attorney said Friday she is renewing her law license after temporarily deactivating it. After it came to light that former Judge Martha Holton Dimick is no longer authorized to practice law in Minnesota, she paid the license fee Thursday, and the state is expected to restore her authorization in the coming weeks, her campaign said.
