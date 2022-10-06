ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

9NEWS

National Western Stock Show announces 2023 Citizen of the West

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show has announced former Wyoming Gov. Matthew Mead as the 2023 Citizen of the West. Selected by a committee of community leaders, the annual award recognizes those who embody Western pioneers' spirit and determination and perpetuate their agricultural heritage and ideals. Born in...
WYOMING STATE
9NEWS

State reissuing TABOR checks to people who didn't get one

DENVER — There are still some Coloradans who haven't received their TABOR refund checks, and the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) is working to make sure everyone gets the money they were promised. DOR said as of Friday, 2,497,473 checks have been issued with 2,280,112 of them having been...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado baker fighting ruling over gender transition cake

DENVER — The Colorado baker who won a partial Supreme Court victory after refusing on religious grounds to make a gay couple's wedding cake a decade ago is challenging a separate ruling he violated the state's anti-discrimination law by refusing to make a cake celebrating a gender transition. A...
COLORADO STATE
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
9NEWS

Marches for women's rights take place across Colorado Saturday

COLORADO, USA — People gathered in Denver, Boulder and across the state and country on Saturday to advocate for women's rights. Saturday marks 30 days before Election Day, and the event is to spread the message that advocates will "hold our elected officials accountable for supporting our right to control our own bodies and our own lives."
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Sand Creek Massacre site in southeast Colorado expanding

EADS, Colo. — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

California agencies offer Colorado River water savings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River said Wednesday they can reduce their use by one-tenth starting in 2023 in response to calls for cuts from the federal government. The agencies, which supply water to farmers and millions of people in Southern California,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
9NEWS

Colorado election workers increase security as threats rise before election day

COLORADO, USA — Colorado’s election officials are preparing for next month’s election in ways they don't usually have to. County clerks now constantly monitor online rumors and threats, while also fortifying their offices with things like bullet proof glass. The focus this year is on physical violence coming from people who believe the baseless lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

8 Colorado hotels make list of best resorts in the West

VAIL, Colo. — Several Colorado hotels and resorts are being honored in the next issue of "Condé Nast Traveler." The national travel publication has named its Readers’ Choice Awards for 2022, including eight Colorado locations on its Top Mountain West Resort list. Four Seasons Resort Vail was...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado National Guard soldiers returning from deployment

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Colorado National Guard soldiers deployed to the Middle East as part of Operation Spartan Shield will return to Colorado on Sunday. The Colorado National Guard said around 300 soldiers of the 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment, will return Sunday to the Evie Garret Dennis Campus high school in Aurora.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Biden to designate Camp Hale a national monument

LEADVILLE, Colo. — President Joe Biden will visit Colorado next week to designate Camp Hale a national monument, 9NEWS has confirmed from multiple sources familiar with the matter. Biden will come to Colorado on Wednesday, a White House official confirmed, but no other details of his visit have been...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

New trial will test treatment for meth addiction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As overdose deaths continue to climb both in Colorado and across the country, many Coloradans are dying from a dangerous combination of drugs. 9NEWS spoke with a doctor about the trend behind mixing methamphetamine with fentanyl, and a new trial looking at treatment solutions for addiction.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

The intriguing science behind fall color

DENVER — The leaves don’t turn color in the fall -- their true colors just get revealed. A green mask conceals their real skin over the summer months. “All the pigments have always been there in the leaves, its just that when the chlorophyll production ceases, it unmasks the yellows the oranges and the reds,” said arborist Tony Hahn with Denver Commercial Property Services.
DENVER, CO
