Short-staffed prisons turn to bonuses, TikTok videos to attract new guards
DENVER — The TikToks probably aren't going viral anytime soon, but the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) wants people to see them and apply for jobs. The agency is desperate for workers to staff prisons and hopes the online videos will tap into a new pool of job applicants.
National Western Stock Show announces 2023 Citizen of the West
DENVER — The National Western Stock Show has announced former Wyoming Gov. Matthew Mead as the 2023 Citizen of the West. Selected by a committee of community leaders, the annual award recognizes those who embody Western pioneers' spirit and determination and perpetuate their agricultural heritage and ideals. Born in...
State reissuing TABOR checks to people who didn't get one
DENVER — There are still some Coloradans who haven't received their TABOR refund checks, and the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) is working to make sure everyone gets the money they were promised. DOR said as of Friday, 2,497,473 checks have been issued with 2,280,112 of them having been...
Colorado baker fighting ruling over gender transition cake
DENVER — The Colorado baker who won a partial Supreme Court victory after refusing on religious grounds to make a gay couple's wedding cake a decade ago is challenging a separate ruling he violated the state's anti-discrimination law by refusing to make a cake celebrating a gender transition. A...
Marches for women's rights take place across Colorado Saturday
COLORADO, USA — People gathered in Denver, Boulder and across the state and country on Saturday to advocate for women's rights. Saturday marks 30 days before Election Day, and the event is to spread the message that advocates will "hold our elected officials accountable for supporting our right to control our own bodies and our own lives."
Nebraska man sentenced to 18 months for threatening Colorado secretary of state
LINCOLN, Nebraska — A Nebraska man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for online threats he made against Colorado’s top elections official in one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from rising threats. Travis Ford was...
18 calves found dead so far on Western Slope, investigated as possible wolf kills
RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado wildlife officials said on Friday that they're investigating a report of dead domestic cow calves near Meeker that might have been killed by wolves – the first such investigation in Rio Blanco County. Eighteen dead calves have been identified so far, killed...
Colorado 2022 election: Here's a map of all the polling places, ballot drop boxes
DENVER — In addition to mailing in your ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022, election, you also have the option to drop it in one of more than 400 ballot drop boxes or to vote in person at any of 360 polling places in Colorado. Every Colorado county has...
Sand Creek Massacre site in southeast Colorado expanding
EADS, Colo. — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made...
California agencies offer Colorado River water savings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River said Wednesday they can reduce their use by one-tenth starting in 2023 in response to calls for cuts from the federal government. The agencies, which supply water to farmers and millions of people in Southern California,...
Colorado election workers increase security as threats rise before election day
COLORADO, USA — Colorado’s election officials are preparing for next month’s election in ways they don't usually have to. County clerks now constantly monitor online rumors and threats, while also fortifying their offices with things like bullet proof glass. The focus this year is on physical violence coming from people who believe the baseless lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
8 Colorado hotels make list of best resorts in the West
VAIL, Colo. — Several Colorado hotels and resorts are being honored in the next issue of "Condé Nast Traveler." The national travel publication has named its Readers’ Choice Awards for 2022, including eight Colorado locations on its Top Mountain West Resort list. Four Seasons Resort Vail was...
'A pretty incredible gift': From blossom to market on a Palisade peach farm
Gwen Cameron, her father Thomas and their seasonal workers put in months of labor and passion into growing Colorado's iconic Palisade peaches. Each day on Colorado’s Western Slope starts with sunlight spreading over cliffs and mesas. Shadows and light play on the land in a magical way. And as...
Colorado National Guard soldiers returning from deployment
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Colorado National Guard soldiers deployed to the Middle East as part of Operation Spartan Shield will return to Colorado on Sunday. The Colorado National Guard said around 300 soldiers of the 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment, will return Sunday to the Evie Garret Dennis Campus high school in Aurora.
2 killed in crash on I-25 early Saturday morning, suspect in custody for DUI
CASTLE PINES, Colo. — Two people were killed and another was injured in a crash on southbound Interstate 25 early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on southbound Interstate 25 near the Happy Canyon Road exit, the Colorado State Patrol said. The driver of one of the...
Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking
BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
Biden to designate Camp Hale a national monument
LEADVILLE, Colo. — President Joe Biden will visit Colorado next week to designate Camp Hale a national monument, 9NEWS has confirmed from multiple sources familiar with the matter. Biden will come to Colorado on Wednesday, a White House official confirmed, but no other details of his visit have been...
Colorado midwife helps deliver her own great-granddaughter
LITTLETON, Colo. — Diana Buckwalter can only guess the number of babies she has delivered in the past 30 years. “I think it’s in the thousands,” she said. “I think it's a lot!”. As a nurse practitioner and certified nurse midwife, there have been many memorable...
New trial will test treatment for meth addiction
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As overdose deaths continue to climb both in Colorado and across the country, many Coloradans are dying from a dangerous combination of drugs. 9NEWS spoke with a doctor about the trend behind mixing methamphetamine with fentanyl, and a new trial looking at treatment solutions for addiction.
The intriguing science behind fall color
DENVER — The leaves don’t turn color in the fall -- their true colors just get revealed. A green mask conceals their real skin over the summer months. “All the pigments have always been there in the leaves, its just that when the chlorophyll production ceases, it unmasks the yellows the oranges and the reds,” said arborist Tony Hahn with Denver Commercial Property Services.
