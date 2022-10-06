ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue holds off Maryland 31-29

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Aidan O'Connell threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns, and Purdue held on for a 31-29 victory over Maryland on Saturday when a penalty wiped out the Terrapins' tying 2-point conversion with 35 seconds left. The two teams went scoreless in the second half until...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Cause of Purdue student's death is stabbing

The Tippecanoe County coroner's office has confirmed the 20-year-old Purdue senior killed overnight in McCutcheon Hall was stabbed to death. Varun Manish Chheda, described as Middle Eastern in the coroner's news release, was a data science major at Purdue. He was from Indianapolis. Coroner Carrie Costello sent out a press...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Residents of McCutcheon Hall at Purdue University react to homicide

WEST LAFAYETTE – Students at Purdue University attended class on Wednesday, but the mood on campus was somber. It followed a violent night where allegedly the roommate of 20 year old engineering student Varun Chheda stabbed him to death. Students who lived in the dorm where it happened said they were shocked such a violent act could happen on campus where they feel safe.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Coroner says co-sleeping contributed to Kokomo infant's death

KOKOMO — The Howard County Coroner says co-sleeping in an unsafe sleep environment contributed to a Kokomo baby's death in August. On August 25, Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the 600 block of South Market Street on the report of an unconscious baby. They arrived and found...
KOKOMO, IN
Lafayette Jeff senior 'excited' to moderate trustee debate

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Last week, News 18 introduced you to the high school student who helped moderate the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's debate. Now, it is time to meet the student who will take center stage tomorrow. Lafayette Jeff senior Ethan Harrington will co-moderate the Fairfield and Wabash Township...
LAFAYETTE, IN
University student fatally stabbed by his roommate

LAFAYETTE, IN– — A 22-year-old Purdue University student has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of his roommate. Gji Min Sha, an international student from Korea, was arrested on Wednesday for the death of 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda. Authorities say they learned of the incident...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Suspected killer Sha brought before judge

Ji Min Sha walked slowly through the white hallways of the Tippecanoe County Jail on Friday afternoon, shackles clinking around his wrists. “I was blackmailed,” he said after a reporter asked if he had anything to say to the victim's family. One asked him what he meant by that,...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
