Lost Creek, WV

WVNews

B-U boys draw; RCB girls fall; WVU men's soccer, rifle win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The University Hawks and Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers played to a 1-1 sectional tie at Mylan Pharmaceuticals Stadium on Saturday afternoon. “This was one of our first games that we had our full roster of players available for at least most of the match,” B-U coach Mike Donato said. “As the game progressed, we found some balance in our formation and started to pass really well.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport scores 3 goals in each half in win over Herbert Hoover

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport girls soccer team didn’t wait long (under three minutes) to score its first goal. Less than a minute later, the Indians scored again. By the time halftime came, the Indians had already netted three goals, and they added three more in...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Greenbrier East edges Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Greenbrier East boys soccer team, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AAA, only outshot Bridgeport by three shots on goal. And Bridgeport goalkeeper Levi Crayton saved four shots, including a couple of diving saves, but the Spartans finished twice in their 2-0 win over Bridgeport on Saturday at Wayne Jamison Field.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
City
Lost Creek, WV
Lost Creek, WV
Sports
WVNews

Cabins nearly complete on Fort New Salem (West Virginia) site, but more financial support needed for additional improvements

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Historical updates and renovations to Fort New Salem are ongoing in an effort to attract more visitors to the replica frontier settlement. Fort New Salem Foundation board member Susan Zorn was glad to see visitors on-site Saturday after attending the Salem Apple Butter Festival and Salem University’s Homecoming parade downtown.
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Dee Johnson named director of sales for Charles Pointe Hospitality

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles Pointe Hospitality has appointed Dee Johnson to director of sales for the company’s hotels, food services, catering and conference planning. According to Steve Ludwig, director of hospitality for Charles Pointe: “Dee Johnson comes to Charles Pointe with more than 20 years experience...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Gladys Irene Westfall

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Gladys Irene Westfall, 89, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Fairmont Health and Rehab Center in Fairmont. She was born in Braxton County on June 12, 1933, a daughter of the late Okey Dwight and Nettie (Carroll) Lewis.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Sports
Sports
WVNews

Joyce I. Dolan Hunter

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Joyce I. Dolan Hunter passed away October 5, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the fifth child of the late John J. Dolan Sr. and Colleen M. Dolan Emerson, born in St. Mary’s Hospital, Clarksburg WV, on September 7,1956.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Lady Bugs CEOS holds September meeting

The Lady Bugs, members of the Harrison County Community Education Outreach Service, met at the Vincent Memorial United Methodist Church Sept. 21. The members gain leadership skills and grow as community volunteers while working with others. The meeting was called to order by President Nancy Colvin. Devotion was given by...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

hocus pocus fans.JPG

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — People lined the streets of downtown Salem for the Apple Butter Fes…
SALEM, WV
WVNews

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 31 holds Sip 'N' Paint gathering

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 31, Shinnston held a Sip ‘N’ Paint gathering on Oct. 2 at American Legion Post 31, Shinnston, to raise funds for veterans and community service projects. The instructor for the event was Marsha Greathouse, and there were 15 attendees.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Property transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Jason Colt Jarrell and Faith Marie Jones to Alfred Kooken, parcel in Clark-Outside District, $20,000.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

