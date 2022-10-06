Richland Co., SC (WOLO) —The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them identify and locate two men accused in a recent burglary. RCSD tells us the incident took place back on September 24, 2022 at the Circle K convenience along Parklane Road around 4:30 in the morning. Authorities say the duo was captured on surveillance video breaking into the store by smashing the front window of the business while it was closed. According to deputies, the suspects filled a garbage bag with cigarettes and chewing tobacco before taking off.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO