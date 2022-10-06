ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Suspect runs after pepper-spraying Orangeburg store clerk, investigators say

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a young woman they believe pepper-sprayed a local store clerk over a purchase dispute. The sheriff's office released details and video regarding the incident which happened at the Marathon convenience store at the intersection of Magnolia and Chestnut streets around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
RCSD searches for two men accused of Circle K burglary

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) —The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them identify and locate two men accused in a recent burglary. RCSD tells us the incident took place back on September 24, 2022 at the Circle K convenience along Parklane Road around 4:30 in the morning. Authorities say the duo was captured on surveillance video breaking into the store by smashing the front window of the business while it was closed. According to deputies, the suspects filled a garbage bag with cigarettes and chewing tobacco before taking off.
One shot in attempted home invasion in Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police say one of four suspects in an attempted home invasion was shot by a homeowner on Saturday morning. Now, investigators are trying to find out if it's related to the large amount of marijuana they found. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when the...
Columbia Police search for man accused in deadly shooting

Columbia, SC (WOLO ) — Columbia Police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 20 year old. Authorities tell us the young man was shot while in the 100 block of Ripplemeyer Drive back on August 23, 2022. Officials continue searching for the suspected shooter who authorities say was captured on surveillance that has helped them acquire a photo of the accused shooter.
Richland Two incident under investigation in alleged assault

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A teacher in Richland School District Two is under investigation for an alleged assault. An incident report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened at 1141 Kelly Mill Rd, Kelly Mill Middle School on Sept. 22. The report says two 7th-grade students...
$1,500 reward offered in deadly Clarendon County shooting

CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is offering $1,500 for information on a deadly shooting that occurred in Clarendon County. On Sept. 24, Clarendon County Sheriff's Office along with Investigators from SLED worked a shooting incident at Petey's Social Club and Restaurant on Azalea Ln in Clarendon County.
Orangeburg deputies seize over 30lbs of weed, edibles, dozens of guns

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Thursday made what they described as a major drug bust after a long-term narcotics investigation. According to OCSO, deputies seized over 30 pounds of marijuana and dozens of firearms from 25-year-old Samuel Braxton’s Crestline Drive home.
Narcotics investigation leads to seizure of drugs and 30 firearms

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department arrested Samuel Braxton, 25, for trafficking marijuana and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Braxton was taken into custody by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s SWAT team on Thursday after they entered his Crestline Drive home in Orangeburg.
Lower Richland student charged for bringing gun onto campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old Lower Richland High student has been charged with taking a gun to school. The teen is being charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, and possession of a stolen firearm. According to officers, around 3:30 p.m....
Fire breaks out on Batesburg-Leesville High School campus

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Construction work at a Lexington County school's gymnasium was interrupted by flames on Friday. According to Lexington County School District Three on social media, a fire was reported at the Batesburg-Leesville High School campus. The town's fire department soon arrived and was able to put the fire out.
Lexington man facing multiple drug trafficking charges

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Community tips led Lexington County narcotics agents to arrest a Lexington man last month accused of trafficking meth and cocaine and distributing fentanyl. Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes, 28, is charged with two meth trafficking offenses, trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession...
Deputies: Body found near Timmonsville, investigation underway

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.
FBI Columbia Office working with law enforcement after false shooting incidents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The FBI Columbia Office announced they are continuing to work with law enforcement partners after several false shooting incidents that occurred earlier today in SC schools. Officials say there have been other similar incidents country-wide. They urge individuals to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement...
