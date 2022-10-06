Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Man arrested after pursuit that led to crash in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man who ran from deputies and led to a collision that sent a deputy to the hospital. On Saturday, deputies saw a suspicious vehicle at a gas station in the 6200 block of Farrow Road....
Suspect runs after pepper-spraying Orangeburg store clerk, investigators say
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a young woman they believe pepper-sprayed a local store clerk over a purchase dispute. The sheriff's office released details and video regarding the incident which happened at the Marathon convenience store at the intersection of Magnolia and Chestnut streets around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD searches for two men accused of Circle K burglary
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) —The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them identify and locate two men accused in a recent burglary. RCSD tells us the incident took place back on September 24, 2022 at the Circle K convenience along Parklane Road around 4:30 in the morning. Authorities say the duo was captured on surveillance video breaking into the store by smashing the front window of the business while it was closed. According to deputies, the suspects filled a garbage bag with cigarettes and chewing tobacco before taking off.
Disappearance of two children under investigation in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for two children who went missing around the same time on Saturday morning. The sheriff's department said that 11-year-old Kobe Jackson and 12-year-old Rodrigo Nunez both went missing around 1 a.m. on Saturday. They are not related but are believed to be together.
One shot in attempted home invasion in Cayce
CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police say one of four suspects in an attempted home invasion was shot by a homeowner on Saturday morning. Now, investigators are trying to find out if it's related to the large amount of marijuana they found. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when the...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police search for man accused in deadly shooting
Columbia, SC (WOLO ) — Columbia Police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 20 year old. Authorities tell us the young man was shot while in the 100 block of Ripplemeyer Drive back on August 23, 2022. Officials continue searching for the suspected shooter who authorities say was captured on surveillance that has helped them acquire a photo of the accused shooter.
WIS-TV
Richland Two incident under investigation in alleged assault
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A teacher in Richland School District Two is under investigation for an alleged assault. An incident report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened at 1141 Kelly Mill Rd, Kelly Mill Middle School on Sept. 22. The report says two 7th-grade students...
live5news.com
Deputies arrest man, seize candy laced with drugs, firearms, marijuana
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies say they seized more than 30 pounds of marijuana and dozens of firearms in what they call a “long-term narcotics investigation.”. Samuel Braxton, 25, was charged with trafficking marijuana, more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds, and possession of...
wach.com
$1,500 reward offered in deadly Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is offering $1,500 for information on a deadly shooting that occurred in Clarendon County. On Sept. 24, Clarendon County Sheriff's Office along with Investigators from SLED worked a shooting incident at Petey's Social Club and Restaurant on Azalea Ln in Clarendon County.
counton2.com
Orangeburg deputies seize over 30lbs of weed, edibles, dozens of guns
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Thursday made what they described as a major drug bust after a long-term narcotics investigation. According to OCSO, deputies seized over 30 pounds of marijuana and dozens of firearms from 25-year-old Samuel Braxton’s Crestline Drive home.
abccolumbia.com
Narcotics investigation leads to seizure of drugs and 30 firearms
ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department arrested Samuel Braxton, 25, for trafficking marijuana and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Braxton was taken into custody by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s SWAT team on Thursday after they entered his Crestline Drive home in Orangeburg.
WIS-TV
Lower Richland student charged for bringing gun onto campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old Lower Richland High student has been charged with taking a gun to school. The teen is being charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, and possession of a stolen firearm. According to officers, around 3:30 p.m....
Fire breaks out on Batesburg-Leesville High School campus
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Construction work at a Lexington County school's gymnasium was interrupted by flames on Friday. According to Lexington County School District Three on social media, a fire was reported at the Batesburg-Leesville High School campus. The town's fire department soon arrived and was able to put the fire out.
iheart.com
Richland County Student Charged For Allegedly Bringing Loaded Gun To School
(Richland County, SC)- A student in Richland County is accused of bringing a gun to school. School administrators at Lower Richland High found a loaded gun in the trunk of a 17-year-old's car on Wednesday afternoon. The teen is now charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession...
wach.com
Lexington man facing multiple drug trafficking charges
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Community tips led Lexington County narcotics agents to arrest a Lexington man last month accused of trafficking meth and cocaine and distributing fentanyl. Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes, 28, is charged with two meth trafficking offenses, trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession...
West Columbia investigators: Have you seen Debi Samayoa? Teen missing since Thursday
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a teen who went missing on Thursday. The department said that 17-year-old Debi Alparo Samoyoa was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans, and red shoes. Authorities haven't said specifically where in the town Samayoa was seen or when he went missing.
WMBF
Deputies: Body found near Timmonsville, investigation underway
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.
abccolumbia.com
FBI Columbia Office working with law enforcement after false shooting incidents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The FBI Columbia Office announced they are continuing to work with law enforcement partners after several false shooting incidents that occurred earlier today in SC schools. Officials say there have been other similar incidents country-wide. They urge individuals to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement...
wach.com
"I don't hate him": A Midlands mother reacts to life sentence of son's killer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Erica Brisbon has waited nearly two years for justice in the death of her son, Gabriel Brisbon. On Thursday, she said although it won't bring him back, it feels good to know that she and her family have some closure. "When they took him, it...
