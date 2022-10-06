ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Police officer shortage raises questions about public safety

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- There are labor shortages in St. Louis and around the world. The shortage of workers stretches from restaurants to factories to construction sites and law enforcement. Locally, there are more police officer jobs in the St. Louis region than there are qualified officers to fill them....
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

How local clerks are working to ensure voter integrity

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- In just one month, Americans will head to the polls for the mid-term elections but many people on both sides of the river might have some questions about voter integrity. Marjorie Kenny doesn’t quite get around like she used to and going to vote doesn’t top...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Police chase ends with 2 in custody after assault on law enforcement, say O’Fallon, Missouri police

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are in custody after a law enforcement officer was assaulted, according to the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department. Officers pursued a vehicle that was involved in an assault on a law enforcement officer in Warren County and left the scene of an accident. Officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle in the area of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Interstate 70. Two suspects were then taken into custody, one male and one female.
O'FALLON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#City Limits#St Louis County
myleaderpaper.com

County Council comes out against scenic route designation

The Ozark Run Scenic Byway will more than likely bypass Jefferson County. Scenic Missouri, a nonprofit group, is applying to the Missouri Department of Transportation to designate 375 miles across 11 Missouri counties as a scenic byway through the Ozarks. The byway was proposed to start at I-270 and Hwy....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Behavioral health services offered to MetroLink riders

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Behavioral health services are being offered to riders at Metro transit stations. It’s a partnership between Bi-State Development, which operates MetroLink, and Chestnut Health Systems. The hope is to improve the lives and safety of riders. Teams of two individuals from Chestnut Health Systems are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KMOV

Career criminal arrested following car robbery, St. Clair police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - David Bell, 41, was arrested on Thursday in St. Clair in connection to the robbery of a stolen 2004 Chevrolet. On Tuesday, St. Clair police officers were notified that a stolen vehicle was parked near the 200 block of Crescent Lake Rd. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the City of Washington, and the two perpetrators had been identified as David Bell, and his wife, Rachelle Bell, 44. Police arrived at the vehicle’s location and attempted to set a perimeter around the area but the Bells were not located.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
KMOV

Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri workforce, advocates say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Legalizing recreational marijuana will remove barriers into the workforce, according to advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri. On Thursday President Joe Biden pardoned individuals with simple marijuana possession convictions at the federal level. Biden also encourage U.S. governors to expunge records in their respective states.
MISSOURI STATE
kjfmradio.com

Union officer prevents raid on Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — A man known for his steel resolve saved Clarksville from a Confederate guerilla who once broke up a wedding to enlist recruits. Union Capt. William Teague and his men from Company C of the 37th Enrolled Missouri Militia ambushed rebels who were on their way to seize guns in the growing Pike County town.
CLARKSVILLE, MO
KMOV

St. Louis County searching for missing 42-year-old woman who left phone, wallet at home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing St. Louis County woman. Janis Lynn Lopez reportedly left her home on Grampian Road in St. Louis County around 3 p.m. on Friday. According to police, the 42-year-old has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and is not compliant with her medication. It is believed she did not take her phone and wallet with her.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy