KMOV
Police officer shortage raises questions about public safety
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- There are labor shortages in St. Louis and around the world. The shortage of workers stretches from restaurants to factories to construction sites and law enforcement. Locally, there are more police officer jobs in the St. Louis region than there are qualified officers to fill them....
KMOV
Bellefontaine Neighbors Police gives up close look at officer’s struggles amid staffing shortage crisis
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (KMOV) - The push for a pay raise for one St. Louis suburb police department continues as the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department faces critically low staffing. The department will only have five patrol officers by the end of business Friday. There was a push to get a...
Mother gets $1.2M in St. Louis County settlement over inmate death￼
A mother whose son died less than an hour after he was transported from a Missouri jail to a state prison has won a $1.2 million settlement in a case that helped lead to suspensions, firings and reforms.
KMOV
2 teens arrested in connection to string of burglaries in St. Louis City, County
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two teenagers are in custody in connection with a string of burglaries in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Police have not released their names but identified them as being 15 and 17 years old. The younger suspect is believed to be connected to...
KMOV
St. Louis County settles lawsuit with former inmate’s family
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County has settled a lawsuit with a former inmate’s family. The county has agreed to pay $1.2 million to Daniel Stout’s family. Stout died in 2019. The lawsuit claimed nurses and guards at the St. Louis County jail ignored that Stout...
KMOV
How local clerks are working to ensure voter integrity
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- In just one month, Americans will head to the polls for the mid-term elections but many people on both sides of the river might have some questions about voter integrity. Marjorie Kenny doesn’t quite get around like she used to and going to vote doesn’t top...
KMOV
MoDOT worker who survived work zone crash fired from department, still unable to work
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Missouri highway worker who suffered severe injuries in a deadly work zone crash was just fired by the Missouri Department of Transportation, all while he still can’t work and is on disability leave. Michael Brown was the only MoDOT employee on the crew who...
KMOV
Police chase ends with 2 in custody after assault on law enforcement, say O’Fallon, Missouri police
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are in custody after a law enforcement officer was assaulted, according to the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department. Officers pursued a vehicle that was involved in an assault on a law enforcement officer in Warren County and left the scene of an accident. Officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle in the area of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Interstate 70. Two suspects were then taken into custody, one male and one female.
myleaderpaper.com
County Council comes out against scenic route designation
The Ozark Run Scenic Byway will more than likely bypass Jefferson County. Scenic Missouri, a nonprofit group, is applying to the Missouri Department of Transportation to designate 375 miles across 11 Missouri counties as a scenic byway through the Ozarks. The byway was proposed to start at I-270 and Hwy....
KMOV
St. Charles County Auto Theft Task Force arrests two people after overnight pursuits
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Charles County Auto Theft Task Force made arrests overnight following two different car pursuits. One pursuit went into St. Louis County and ended on Interstate 70 near Interstate 270. Another person was arrested after a chase ended in the front yard of a home in Spanish Lake.
KMOV
Behavioral health services offered to MetroLink riders
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Behavioral health services are being offered to riders at Metro transit stations. It’s a partnership between Bi-State Development, which operates MetroLink, and Chestnut Health Systems. The hope is to improve the lives and safety of riders. Teams of two individuals from Chestnut Health Systems are...
KSDK
Franklin County man sentenced to prison for trying to entice a 12-year-old
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man from St. Clair, Missouri, was sentenced to federal prison after he tried to entice a 12-year-old girl for sex while on parole for a child molestation conviction. Joshua L. Brown, 40, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison after admitting to...
KMOV
Career criminal arrested following car robbery, St. Clair police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - David Bell, 41, was arrested on Thursday in St. Clair in connection to the robbery of a stolen 2004 Chevrolet. On Tuesday, St. Clair police officers were notified that a stolen vehicle was parked near the 200 block of Crescent Lake Rd. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the City of Washington, and the two perpetrators had been identified as David Bell, and his wife, Rachelle Bell, 44. Police arrived at the vehicle’s location and attempted to set a perimeter around the area but the Bells were not located.
KMOV
Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri workforce, advocates say
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Legalizing recreational marijuana will remove barriers into the workforce, according to advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri. On Thursday President Joe Biden pardoned individuals with simple marijuana possession convictions at the federal level. Biden also encourage U.S. governors to expunge records in their respective states.
KSDK
Missouri law repealed in 1994 keeping St. Louis man in prison
"He has paid his debt to society yet remains incarcerated as a result of a law since repealed," said prosecutor Wesley Bell. "Mr. Spears should be released."
kjfmradio.com
Union officer prevents raid on Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — A man known for his steel resolve saved Clarksville from a Confederate guerilla who once broke up a wedding to enlist recruits. Union Capt. William Teague and his men from Company C of the 37th Enrolled Missouri Militia ambushed rebels who were on their way to seize guns in the growing Pike County town.
MoDOT crash zone survivor fired for using marijuana
The MoDOT survivor from November’s fatal work zone crash has just been fired for using marijuana in his recovery.
KMOV
St. Louis County searching for missing 42-year-old woman who left phone, wallet at home
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing St. Louis County woman. Janis Lynn Lopez reportedly left her home on Grampian Road in St. Louis County around 3 p.m. on Friday. According to police, the 42-year-old has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and is not compliant with her medication. It is believed she did not take her phone and wallet with her.
How much money Missouri’s medical marijuana program has raised in taxes
A new report from a medical marijuana business association said there are more than 200,000 patients who use medical marijuana in Missouri and sales have raised millions for veterans' health care.
Car thieves arrested in St. Charles County, vehicles recovered
The St. Charles County Police Department is working with other divisions from Wentzville and O'Fallon to capture a series of car thieves.
