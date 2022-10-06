ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

CNET

After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
Digital Trends

This Samsung 65-inch QLED TV just got a fantastic discount

If you’re looking to go big with your home theater, Samsung is providing plenty incentive with one of the best 65-inch TV deals you’ll find. The 65-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV is just $1,000 right now, which is an impressive savings of $400, as the TV typically costs $1,400. Free shipping is included, which is a nice bonus for such a large piece of tech, making this one of the best QLED TV deals available.
BGR.com

These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now

We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
shefinds

3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately

When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
shefinds

2 Common Charging Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, Experts Say

How you charge your phone is one of the most important habits you follow when you own an iPhone. It may seem like a no-brainer activity, but your phone’s lithium-ion battery has needs. And if you aren’t properly charging it or are making some of the most common mistakes, you run the risk of damaging your battery or having it work less efficiently over time. Since there are few things more frustrating than a phone that lags or that experiences battery loss after just a few hours of running, it’s time to get your charging habits in order. Start here: Rajesh Namase, co-founder and professional tech blogger at TechRT, outlines two common charging mistakes that are ruining your phone’s battery.
shefinds

3 Scary Signs That Your iPhone Is Being Tracked, According To Security Experts

Is there anything creepier than imagining your phone is being tracked and that someone or a group of people can detect where you are, what you’re doing, and what services you’re seeking online? Unfortunately, it isn’t that hard for someone to gain access to your device and track you. That’s why it’s important to know some of the most common signs of being tracked so that you can immediately take action if you suspect your phone is no longer private and secure. These are the three scary signs that your iPhone is being tracked, according to security experts.
People

10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
