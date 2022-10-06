Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota school districts place a total of $616 million in funding measures on November ballot
Voters in Hawley, Minn., will decide whether to grant their school district's request for a new middle school. In Canby, in the southwest corner of the state, district officials say they need $8 million to update the high school gym. And in Eden Prairie, district officials want to make sure they can keep up with ongoing expenses.
