The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in BostonThe Daily ScoopBoston, MA
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Community Day returns to Tufts campus after 2 yearsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
valleypatriot.com
KANE’S CORNER ~ Lowell Housing Authority Registered Nurse Paula Gouveia
The Adventure of Valley Patriot Mascot, Kane – Sept, 2022. Promoting Health, Wellness, and Financial Stability for Residents. Paula Gouveia an admired and long-term resident of Lowell, serves as the registered public health and wellness nurse employed by the Lowell Housing Authority. Paula explained to Kane that this career was the perfect opportunity to serve her fellow community members and give back to the community she loves. Hired in November, Paula hit the ground running in coordination with the Lowell Health Alliance to determine the top wellness challenges experienced by her residents in affordable and public housing. Paula explained to Kane this information was compiled through a federal wellness survey.
homenewshere.com
55+ living planned for former Wood Haven site
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Sept. 26, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Town Planner Alex Lowder discussed the town’s sidewalk fund, built up over several years of collecting fees in lieu of sidewalks from developers. Lowder suggested that the board start considering how to implement the funds in the community.
Methuen’s Nevins Library Names Diverse Group of Speakers for TEDxNevinsLibrary Oct. 15
Methuen’s Nevins Library is “Making Connections” with its first TEDx event aimed at helping people share ideas after two years of social distancing because of the pandemic. According to the library, the free, all-day event features “a diverse group of speakers from our community who will speak...
wgbh.org
David Mayo, new chief of Boston's Office of Returning Citizens, asks those citizens for advice
For his first public event after being named director of the Boston Office of Returning Citizens, David Mayo convened a group of formerly incarcerated people, their counselors and service providers Thursday evening to ask for their help in creating “the greatest returning citizens office in the nation.”. The roundtable...
No Thumbs Up; In Fact, Councilors Almost Used Another Finger in Rocks Village Bridge Dispute
With the Rocks Village Bridge scheduled to open to traffic again Monday, Oct. 10, a plea by the Haverhill City Council, Town of West Newbury and state representatives to exclude heavy-truck traffic on that span is, apparently, water under the bridge for the time being. City cCouncilor Thomas J. Sullivan,...
NH contractor allegedly took money upfront for jobs in 6 Mass. towns and then bailed
All of these towns were on the North Shore. A New Hampshire man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly taking money upfront for home improvement work he was supposed to do but never started. Robert Merrill, 32, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, has been charged by Newburyport police with two counts of...
Post Register
Massachusetts school play only allowing students of color to participate, parent group claims
NEWTON, Mass. (TND) — A high school theater production that appears to only allow students of color to participate has been hit with a federal civil rights complaint. Newton North High School (NNHS) in Massachusetts is putting on a production titled "Lost and Found: Stories of People of Color by People of Color" through its Theatre Ink program. The show, which is student-led, is described as "a no-cut, cabaret-style show for students of color," and is meant to "provide a safe community space for students of color to express themselves through the performing arts."
manchesterinklink.com
Planning Board gets a look at eight-story building proposed near Veterans’ Park
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Planning Board got a look at a proposed 77-unit 8-story building across from Veterans’ Park on Thursday as the building’s developers sought approval for a site plan application and conditional-use permit for multi-family dwellings. The building, planned at the former location of...
New Hampshire high school raises ire over 'racist' homecoming sign
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two high school students in Manchester, New Hampshire, are under scrutiny in response to a homecoming proposal shared on social media Thursday. The proposal sign posted by the Trinity High School students has received local and national attention pointing out that the sign is racist. Shared...
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Wilmington Public Schools Posts 4 New Job Openings
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools has posted the following job openings over the past week:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Haverhill River Bards Poetry Series Continues Tonight with Featured Poet Surya Sarkhel
Creative Haverhill tonight presents its next installment of the Haverhill River Bards Poetry Series with a featured reading from local poet Surya Sarkhel followed by a free, first-come-first-serve open mic. The event takes place tonight, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m., at HC Media, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Sarkhel was born...
Haverhill Public Schools Monitor Sysco Strike, but Expect No ‘Drastic Impact’ on Student Meals
Haverhill Public Schools has food on hand for student meals, but is carefully watching a strike by workers at food distributor Sysco. In an email to families, school Assistant Superintendent Michael J. Pfifferling noted Sysco drivers stopped working this week, causing one- to two-day food delivery delays to the schools. He said, however, school menus are prepared in advance and fresh dairy, bread and produce come from other sources.
Haverhill Police Welcome Public at ‘Faith & Blue’ Kickoff Friday; Club Sells Blue Lights in Support
When National Faith & Blue Weekend kicks off Friday, the Exchange Club of Haverhill will be selling blue light bulbs and encouraging residents to use them on their porches to show support for law enforcement. Organizers say Faith & Blue encourages “safer, stronger, more just and unified communities by directly...
Students, Staff Safe After Pentucket Lake School Evacuation Following Unspecified Threat
All staff and students attending Haverhill’s Pentucket Lake School have been evacuated and are accounted for after the school received an unspecified threat. Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling notified families and staff late this morning that Haverhill Police were called to the school after the threat and, in his words, “has the situation under control.”
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Malcolm D. Kimball Jr., Who Shepherded Family Insurance Agency, Dies at 67
Well-known downtown Haverhill insurance agent Malcolm D. Kimball Jr. of Haverhill, passed away Oct. 3. At age 67. Kimball took great pride in serving as the fourth-generation owner of R.B. Kimball Insurance Agency on Merrimack Street in Haverhill. He was born in Exeter, N.H., on June 28, 1955, and graduated from Pentucket Regional High School with the class of 1973. Kimball subsequently earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont. He was a scratch golfer for many years and was a past Haverhill Golf and Country Club member.
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
Kallin Becomes Director of Haverhill Promise, Continues Focus of Grade-Level Reading by Third Grade
Jessica Kallin has been named to lead Haverhill Promise, the city’s community-wide initiative focused on increasing grade-level reading by the third grade. Kallin, who becomes director, comes to Haverhill Promise after serving more than four years as family and community engagement specialist for the Utah Board of Education. Haverhill Promise Steering Committee President and Haverhill Public Library Director Sarah Moser welcomed Kallin.
beaconhilltimes.com
West End House demolished as part of MGH expansion project
Demolition of the West End House on Blossom Street – one of now less than a dozen structures in the old West End to survive urban renewal – got underway at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, as part of Mass General Hospital’s planned $1 billion expansion of its Cambridge Street campus.
Far-Traveling Ammo Closes Kingston, NH, Waterfowl Hunting Area
An area in the back of Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston along the Pow Wow River has been closed to hunting by New Hampshire Fish and Game because of a bullet that travels farther than others. The agency invoked emergency closure powers to shut down the area, beginning where...
