Rescheduled Poughkeepsie Car Show Veterans Benefit This Weekend
Rescheduled 1st Annual Vet2Vet Car and Bike Show Fundraiser is on for this Saturday, Oct. 8 in Poughkeepsie, NY. MHA of Dutchess County's Vet2Vet program is funded by the Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans' Peer Services Project with services that include support groups, social activities, assistance in finding housing and/or employment for homeless veterans, advocacy for benefits and much more: emotional support, educational information, referrals to useful services, information around support groups and social events, advocacy, and short-term care management.
Huge Irish Festival this Weekend in Dutchess County
If you love everything Irish, then make sure you make plans to head to Dutchess County this weekend. It doesn’t matter if you’re Irish by birth, Irish by descent, or Irish in spirit, you’re going to love the 2nd Annual Dutchess County Irish Festival this Saturday, Oct. 8 at Tymor Park in LaGrangeville from noon - 9PM. They’ll be celebrating the Emerald Isle late into the night.
Poughkeepsie, NY Family Flips Front Yard into ‘Haunted Graveyard’ For Halloween 2022
Let the countdown begin! Halloween is a few weeks away and if you're looking for a fun trip with the family head out to Poughkeepsie. Hudson Valley natives, the Dellamura family, is fairly new to their Poughkeepsie New York home but they are making quite the splash with their Haunted Graveyard Halloween set up on their front lawn. I recently came across a TikTok from Kayla Dellmura on Facebook of her extravagant Halloween display and I had to know more.
Dazzling ‘Lumagica’ Winter Light Display Headed to Hudson Valley
The artists behind some of Europe's most magical light displays are creating an illuminated walking tour right here in the Hudson Valley. Guaranteed to be one of the winter's hottest tickets, Lumagica is headed to the Hudson Valley. The designers of world-class light installations displayed throughout Europe will be transforming a local apple orchard into a winter wonderland starting next month.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie fire destroys one house; badly damages neighboring house (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – A fire on Mansion Street Saturday afternoon ripped through one house and badly damaged a neighboring dwelling. The Poughkeepsie fire department arrived on the scene moments after being dispatched and found heavy fire and smoke in the first house. A request for neighboring departments was made to get the blaze under control.
Buy a Lakeside Trail Park Minutes from Kingston New York
It is not often that you get the opportunity to buy a piece of property that could be your home and a business that is set in a perfect location for both. Some might see 13-13 Mirror Lake Park as just a trailer park on Route 9W in Ulster Park, New York, others will see its potential.
Grab a seat at one of these restaurants for a great view of the changing colors of fall
With the drop in temperature, you know fall is in full swing. Soon, the hills and mountains around the Hudson River will be full of trees showing the reds, golds and oranges synonymous with the season. If you're looking to enjoy autumnal views with a side of good food or...
hvmag.com
Newburgh Mall to Welcome Resorts World Casino This Fall
Lights, music, slots! Newburgh’s new Resorts World Casino promises over 1,000 machines as well as new jobs and public funding. Ready to have a little fun close to home? Resorts World Hudson Valley is coming to the Newburgh Mall! Taking the place of the recently closed BonTon department store, this arcade for adults is sure to be bright and exciting.
Newburgh school shooting: District won't host home athletic events during safety review
It was the end of a difficult Friday night game and Warwick varsity football players were getting ready to depart Newburgh Free Academy. That’s when everyone heard popping sounds, believing it was some stray fireworks. But then Newburgh school security began to urgently usher the Wildcats to their school...
Poughkeepsie Once Hit With Crippling Snowstorm in October
Could you imagine driving a snowmobile from house to house when you're trick or treating with your kids? It sounds absurd but a massive snowstorm crippled the Hudson Valley a few decades ago in October. Do you remember?. Snow isn't something that you usually see in October. In the past...
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Planning moves forward to upgrade NY-17 to I-86
MID-HUDSON – Work has begun on a draft environmental impact statement for the upgrade of New York-17, the highway that will eventually become Interstate 86. The launch of the environmental review follows inclusion of up to $1 billion in the state capital plan to accelerate the conversion of the highway.
Second AirDrop threat in days leads to evacuation at Goshen middle school dance
Goshen school officials told News 12 a student received a threat via AirDrop towards the end of the dance Friday at C.J. Hooker Middle School.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Taste of Italy at Ulster Italian Festival
For the 15th year, Ulster County can experience the delicious taste of Italian culture at the Ulster Italian Festival on Sunday, October 9 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Kingston. Presented by the City of Kingston and the Ulster County Italian American Foundation, this annual Festival brings food vendors, street performers, live music and Italian culture to the Rondout waterfront. Festival chair Anthony Tampone said, “Italian foods and culture are a favorite with people all over the region, and every year people look forward to the Italian Festival in Kingston to eat, drink and dance like an Italian!”
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov
City of Newburgh Tax Foreclosure Repurchase Process
The City of Newburgh completed its 2018 In Rem tax foreclosure proceeding (Orange County Index No.: EF011885-2018) with the filing of a deed with the Orange County Clerk on October 5, 2022. The City of Newburgh Code of Ordinances, Chapter 93, authorizes a procedure for former owners or lienors of...
Famous Convenience Store Bringing 3rd Location To Middletown, New York?
One of the biggest names in Hudson Valley convenience stores has announced that they are expanding in Orange County. Back around February of 2021, the folks at Stewart's Shop filed paperwork with the Town of Wallkill planning board to see if it would be possible for the convenience store chain to build a new store in the area.
newyorkalmanack.com
Uncommon Fish Found in Haverstraw Bay and the Tappan Zee
With little rainfall until recently, these sites have been fairly salty, ranging from 7 ppt (parts-per-thousand) to 15 ppt during recent weeks. Two Blackcheek Tonguefish (Symphurus plagiusa), both caught at Tappan Zee sites, were a rare find from the most recent (September 12th) beach seine. The Hudson River Fisheries Unit...
Popular Pleasant Valley Feed Store Closing After Over 40 Years
A popular feed store in Pleasant Valley will be closing its doors this month. It is always sad to hear when a mom-and-pop business has to close its doors. These small, family-owned stores are often operations that struggle to compete with the more substantial establishments, like the big-box retailers, who generally boast more buying power than smaller players. In the last several years, "shop local" and "shop small" have been used as marketing campaign slogans.
Hot New Restaurant Coming to a Very Busy Hudson Valley Plaza
Soon we will have another great choice for lunch and dinner. There's something for everyone here in the Hudson Valley and we have very unique choices compared to other areas. It's always exciting when you see a sign that says a new restaurant is coming. I was driving around the other day and I noticed a new restaurant is going to be coming into one popular Hudson Valley plaza.
Popular Orange County Restaurant Celebrates 50 Years this Weekend
I live pretty far from Monroe in Orange County these days, but sometimes I wish I lived closer. Mostly because one of my favorite and most fun restaurants happens to be in Monroe. I’ve been going to The Captain’s Table in Monroe for years. Actually, decades. This weekend The Captain’s Table celebrates 50 years of serving Orange County and beyond. Great food, live music, fun times at the bar. That’;s what keeps everyone coming back.
