Art Hounds: St. Paul gallery presents art from three Native artists
Rita Walaszek Arndt, White Earth Nation, recommends “Kindred Spirits: Three Indigenous Artists Who Speak Through Beads” at the Gordon Parks Gallery on the Metro State University campus in St. Paul. Curated by professor and gallery director Erica Rasmussen, the exhibit features three artists, from Minnesota and Wisconsin; Walter...
Red Lake Nation 2022 Treat Street - October 31st, 2022
Red Lake Nation 2022 Treat Street - October 31st, 2022.
State Commissioners Visit Eight Minnesota Communities During 'Build What Matters' Tour
A group of state commissioners from Governor Tim Walz's Cabinet headed north this week as part of the Department of Employment and Economic Development's (DEED) Build What Matters tour, eager to connect with communities and community leaders in northeastern Minnesota about issues they may be facing. The Build What Matters tour's focus is to showcase what makes Minnesota one of the most welcoming and competitive states in the country for attracting and growing businesses – and learn what can be done to make it even better.
Archaeologists Dig Up 1,400-Year-Old Native American Canal in Alabama
In the beachside resort town of Gulf Shores, Alabama, locals had often referred to an odd feature in the landscape as "Indian ditch." As far back as the 1820s, a handful of antiquarians and United States Army engineers recognized it as a feature that predated white settlers, but it hadn't received enough scholarly attention to explain its history and function. One resident, Harry King, who had been exploring the back bays of the region, became fascinated with the remnants of this large trench, about 30 feet wide and 3 feet deep. On visits to the archaeology museum at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, King would encourage researchers to examine it. Gregory Waselkov, a now-retired anthropologist at the university, figured the ditch was probably an antebellum construction built by enslaved laborers.
Alliance for a Better Minnesota Launches Fifth TV Ad Against Scott Jensen
MINNESOTA - Today, Alliance for a Better Minnesota Action Fund released their fifth anti-Scott Jensen TV ad. The spot features Scott Jensen, in his own words, clearly stating that he would ban abortion if he becomes governor of Minnesota. “Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen has clearly and repeatedly said...
Minnesota school districts place a total of $616 million in funding measures on November ballot
Voters in Hawley, Minn., will decide whether to grant their school district's request for a new middle school. In Canby, in the southwest corner of the state, district officials say they need $8 million to update the high school gym. And in Eden Prairie, district officials want to make sure they can keep up with ongoing expenses.
COVID-19 levels flat in Minnesota ahead of cold and flu season
COVID-19 surged in September in each of the past two years in Minnesota, but Thursday's weekly state update showed little change for better or worse so far this fall. Minnesota averaged about 800 to 900 coronavirus infections per day in September, down from 1,300 to 1,400 per day this summer. The 449 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota on Tuesday represented a slight increase from the average of 430 since August.
Feds: Suspected militia adherent had machine gun, grenade launcher in his Anoka home
A Twin Cities man described by prosecutors as an anti-government militia sympathizer with a desire to kill Black activists and liberals was arrested and charged with possessing a machine gun, a grenade launcher and illicit drugs in his home. Darrian M. Nguyen, 50, of Anoka, was charged this week in...
Scruff Scramble 8th Annual Memorial Golf Tournament of September 24, 2022
The family of Darren "Scruff" Cook, Sr. would like to thank everyone who participated in the 8th Annual Memorial "Scruff Scramble" Golf Tournament. Volunteers: Dorla Fairbanks, Cinday Jourdain-Lussier, Kassia Jourdain, Rose Mae Head, Jessilyn Spears, Jessica Ronelle, Darchelle Strong, Ethel Branchaud, Darren Lee Cook Jr., Quentin Nelson and Kirby Perkins.
