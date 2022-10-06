Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs
Albert Pujols announced before the start of the 2022 season that this year would be his last. When St. Louis Cardinals fans heard that, they assumed they would be getting Pujols for the entire campaign. But that almost wasn’t the case. Ahead of the Cardinals’ MLB Playoffs battle with the Philadelphia Phillies, Pujols revealed that […] The post Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blue Jays star Alek Manoah’s stunned reaction after brutal Game 1 loss vs. Mariners
Toronto Blue Jays star Alek Manoah was confident heading into his MLB postseason debut against the Seattle Mariners. Despite the confidence, Manoah and the Blue Jays came up short in Game 1. The Mariners knocked Manoah for four runs in 5.2 innings pitched as they won 4-0. Manoah struck out...
Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals entered the ninth inning of Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series with a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. Somehow, the team lost that game on Friday night 6-3. It’s hard to point to one specific reason for why the Cardinals imploded in the ninth. And it doesn’t seem […] The post Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid reacts to Phillies sweeping Albert Pujols, Cardinals
The Philadelphia Phillies are advancing to the NLDS after taking care of business against the St. Louis Cardinals. One man who’s clearly hyped about the result is 76ers center Joel Embiid. The Sixers star tweeted out his excitement shortly after the Phillies garnered the final out of Game 2.
TJ Watt undergoes new surgery that is bad news for injury return with Steelers
TJ Watt’s return to the Pittsburgh Steelers will be delayed for quite a bit after he underwent a crucial surgery recently. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year suffered a pectoral injury in their 2022 season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. His recovery timeline is six weeks, which should put him on track to feature […] The post TJ Watt undergoes new surgery that is bad news for injury return with Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mariners pull off feat seen just twice before in MLB history with insane comeback victory vs. Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners have done the improbable to book their tickets to the American League Divisional Series. That’s after they came all the way back from an 8-1 score deficit Saturday night in Game 2 of their Wild-Card round series against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road to take a 10-9 victory. According to […] The post Mariners pull off feat seen just twice before in MLB history with insane comeback victory vs. Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Twitter reacts to Mariners’ miraculous comeback win vs. Blue Jays
Midway through Game 2 of the Seattle Mariners’ MLB playoffs series with the Toronto Blue Jays, it looked the Wild Card series was heading to a do-or-die Game 3. However, it couldn’t be more wrong. The Mariners staged an epic comeback to not only erase an 8-1 deficit after five innings, but they also took […] The post MLB Twitter reacts to Mariners’ miraculous comeback win vs. Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
