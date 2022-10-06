ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

nbcboston.com

Boston Officials Report Elevated Virus Levels in Wastewater

Boston health officials said Friday they’re concerned about elevated levels of the coronavirus in the city’s wastewater. The concentration of the virus increased by 3.1% over the past week and by nearly 100% over the past two weeks, according to the Boston Public Health Commission. New COVID-19 cases...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Race For a Reason: Flutie 5k For Autism

We’re just days away from the 23rd annual Flutie 5k for Autism, which celebrates the community that’s helping to enhance the lives of those affected by autism. Each year the race and community grow larger and stronger. The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism helps individuals, organizations, and...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren

A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

NBC10 Boston (WBTS) delivers viewers in the Greater Boston area, southern New Hampshire and northeastern Massachusetts NBC’s award-winning daytime, primetime and late night signature programs, local breaking news and information. The station features the most accurate weather in the region, with First Alert Weather and an exclusive 10-day forecast. Additionally, NBC10 Boston features the market’s only daily live lifestyle program, “The Hub Today.” The station’s investigative units, NBC10 Boston Responds and The Investigators, answer local consumer inquiries and shine a light on questionable practices. NBC10 Boston’s news coverage and content is also delivered to viewers on the go through its dedicated website NBC10Boston.com, a customized mobile app, a variety of OTT channels and via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Snapchat. The station has been awarded eight Edward R. Murrow awards since its launch, including for Overall Excellence and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Through accurate, engaging and meaningful storytelling, NBC10 Boston is committed to connecting viewers with the stories that matter to them, that represent them and that speak to them in a way that is real and authentic. NBC10 Boston promises the viewer to deliver “News Worthy of You.”
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

A Three-Story Penthouse in Beacon Hill Is on the Market for $16M

This Beacon Hill penthouse is spacious, well-appointed and in a prime location. The jaw-dropping view from its high vantage point makes you feel like you hold everything from the Public Garden, Boston Common to the Longfellow Bridge in the palm of your hand. And it's got a price tag to...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

7 Kids Taken to Hospital After Hazmat Exposure at Cape Cod YMCA

Seven kids were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to hazardous fumes at a Cape Cod YMCA on Friday, according to fire officials. The children were exposed to muriatic acid fumes after a hazardous materials spill at the Barnstable YMCA on Iyannough Road, fire officials said. They were having trouble breathing and were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Their conditions were not immediately clear.
BARNSTABLE, MA
nbcboston.com

U.S. Coast Guard Searching for Missing Sailor Who Left From Salem

The United States Coast Guard is looking for a man who sailed out of Salem, Massachusetts and has not been heard from in a week. Matthew Dennis, 22, was headed toward Florida in a white, 28-foot fiberglass sailboat when he left Salem on Sept. 22, USCG said. He was last heard from on Sept. 29. off the coast of Long Island, New York.
SALEM, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Stabbed, Seriously Hurt Overnight in Boston

A woman was stabbed overnight in Boston, leaving her with serious injuries, according to the city's police department. Officers responded to the Centre Street and Lamartine Street intersection area just after midnight Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The stabbing possibly happened at the Jackson Square MBTA station, police said.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Suspicious Car Fires Under Investigation in South Boston

After a couple of cars went up into flames in South Boston, police are looking into what could have caused the fires. The two cars were torched around the same time not far from each other, and police are considering both of the fires suspicious. One of the car fires...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Double Shooting Reported in Worcester

Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Halifax Man Fatally Hit by SUV After Walking on I-495

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on I-495 near Plainville, Massachusetts after getting out of his own car early on Saturday morning, according to police. Police say the currently unnamed 41-year-old man from Halifax, Massachusetts was hit by a Volvo SUV on the northbound side of I-495 near Exit 36B around 5 a.m., close to where his empty vehicle was parked in the breakdown lane of the highway.
HALIFAX, MA
nbcboston.com

Some Orange Line Slow Zones Still in Place Two Weeks After Shutdown

Frustrations on the Orange Line remain with slowdowns still in place two weeks after the historic shutdown ended with promises of faster, more efficient services. “It’s slightly been improved. I mean there are parts where it goes slower and it can get annoying. You can miss your bus or get late to class or work,” one passenger said.
SOMERVILLE, MA
nbcboston.com

Building Destroyed by Fire in Duxbury

A building in Duxbury, Massachusetts was destroyed in a fire on Saturday evening that almost destroyed a neighboring building as well, said authorities. The Duxbury Fire Department says it received numerous 9/11 calls about a building fire on Gurnet Road. When firefighters arrived, the building was immersed in flames, and had even begun spreading to a building close by.
DUXBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Several Teens Arrested Following Brawl After High School Football Game in Boston

Police arrested six teenagers following a large fight that broke out after a high school football game in Boston's South End neighborhood on Friday. Dozens of officers with the Boston Police Department responded to the fight at Carter Park shortly before 6:30p.m. for a brawl that spilled into the streets of the South End.
BOSTON, MA

