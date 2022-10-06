Read full article on original website
NH contractor allegedly took money upfront for jobs in 6 Mass. towns and then bailed
All of these towns were on the North Shore. A New Hampshire man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly taking money upfront for home improvement work he was supposed to do but never started. Robert Merrill, 32, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, has been charged by Newburyport police with two counts of...
whdh.com
Police release more information on large fight at park in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police released more information on the large fight that took place at a park near Northeastern University after a football game. A massive police response could be seen Friday night at Carter Playground off Columbus Avenue, where officers were called in while a football game was apparently wrapping up.
whdh.com
Nashua Police investigating 3 separate missing teen cases
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing/runaway juvenile cases. Nashua Police said that the cases of 17-year-old Gabrielle Etrata, 16-year-old Jefferson Vidal-Morel and 14-year-old Nishie Garcia are all unrelated. According to Police:. Etrata was last seen near...
whdh.com
UPDATE: Missing Nashua teen found, 2 remain missing
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Gabrielle Etrata was safely located yesterday, Oct. 7 and reunited with her family, according to Nashua Police. As previously reported, Nashua Police requested the public’s help yesterday in locating three missing teenagers, including the 17-year-old. There was no update on Jefferson Vidal-Morel or Nishie Garcia,...
manchesterinklink.com
Somerville Street search warrant leads to arrest
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have arrested a 22-year-old city man in connection with a search warrant that was conducted at a Somerville Street address late last month. On September 30, 2022, the Manchester Police Department SWAT Team executed a high-risk search warrant at 943 Somerville St. This was...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly steals $200,000 in cash from restaurant she worked at
“A Massachusetts woman who formerly worked as a restaurant manager has been charged with theft and tax evasion after she allegedly stole approximately $200,000 from her employer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury...
Firefighters battle blaze in Peabody mobile home
PEABODY, Mass. — Firefighters battled a blaze that ripped through a Peabody mobile home Saturday morning. Officials responded to the area of Newbury Street just before 9:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a dwelling. A mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for October 4: Burlington Man Arrested; Driver Cited For Failure To Stop For School Bus
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Tuesday, October 4, 2022:. Police issued a citation for failure to stop for a school bus on Salem Street. (6:53am) Jarod Joseph Calixto (36, Burlington) was arrested on a Warrant, Possession Of Drugs, Motor Vehicle Operator Refusing...
WMUR.com
Man arrested following high risk search warrant in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man has been arrested following a high risk search warrant in Manchester that was conducted in September, according to police. Manchester police said the high risk search warrant was part of an investigation into gang activity, violent crime and drug distribution. The Manchester Police Department...
Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
Fires strike pair of 3-deckers in Worcester hours apart
WORCESTER — City firefighters tackled separate two-alarm blazes just hours apart Friday at three-deckers on 23 West Boylston Drive and 183 Austin St. The fire at West Boylston Drive at 3:39 p.m. is thought to have originated on the third floor, where the damage is most extensive, with smoke and water damage on the...
WMUR.com
Police seek missing Wolfeboro man last seen Thursday
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police have put out an alert for a missing vulnerable adult from Wolfeboro. Police said John Skelton, 65, was reported missing at 9 p.m. Thursday by his family after he was overdue to return from a doctor's appointment. The Wolfeboro Police Department said...
Police in New Hampshire city stop 147 drivers in 5-hour span amid crackdown on excessive speeding
NASHUA, N.H. — Police in one New Hampshire city stopped nearly 150 drivers in a span of five hours on Wednesday in an effort to crackdown on excessive speeding, officials said. Officers on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua pulled over 147 drivers, more than half of whom were traveling...
West Roxbury elementary school locks doors after possible shots reported nearby
There is no ongoing danger to the school community, Boston Public Schools confirmed. A West Roxbury elementary school went into “safe mode” Thursday afternoon following reports of potential gunshots on a nearby street. The William Ohrenberger School locked its doors and had students shelter in place after Boston...
Salem didn’t make the list of most haunted Mass. towns. But these did.
In a spooky twist of fate, Massachusetts’ Witch City isn’t the most haunted place in the state. A new study from BetMassachusetts lists ten Massachusetts towns with the highest number of reported ghost sightings. The town most likely to call in the Ghostbusters is Lowell, with 59 ghost...
Turnto10.com
Crash on 495 in Plainville kills pedestrian
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — One person is dead following a crash on 495 in Plainville on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police said. Police responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B, around 5:15 a.m. They said preliminary investigation indicates...
WCVB
3 arrested after fights break out near Massachusetts football game
BOSTON — Three people were arrested for disorderly behavior in the area of Carter Playground near Columbus Avenue in Boston near Northeastern University. Dozens of police officers surrounded the sprawling playground in Boston's South End around 6:20 p.m. Friday. Boston police said there was no immediate word of any...
Framingham Police: Teen Tried To Break Into Home
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a teen, 19, on multiple charges after he was observed trying to break into a home, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Victor Pereira, 19, with an unknown address at 17 Hilton Street in Framingham. Hilton Street...
‘Severe’ gambling addiction behind woman’s $200K Scituate Irish pub theft, prosecutors say
A Massachusetts woman accused of stealing $200,000 from the Irish pub she worked at overcharged customers, voided meals and failed to pay employees in order to fuel her severe gambling addiction, authorities claim. The theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars came after a Keno machine was installed in the...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify these Individuals Wanted in Connection to a Vandalism Incident
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individuals in relation to a vandalism incident that occurred on Tuesday, August, 23, 2022 at approximately 12:00 AM at North End Blendz Barbershop located at 129 Endicott Street in Boston. Anyone with information regarding these individuals is advised to please contact Civil Rights Unit Detectives at 617-343-5049.
