Seabrook, NH

whdh.com

Police release more information on large fight at park in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police released more information on the large fight that took place at a park near Northeastern University after a football game. A massive police response could be seen Friday night at Carter Playground off Columbus Avenue, where officers were called in while a football game was apparently wrapping up.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Nashua Police investigating 3 separate missing teen cases

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing/runaway juvenile cases. Nashua Police said that the cases of 17-year-old Gabrielle Etrata, 16-year-old Jefferson Vidal-Morel and 14-year-old Nishie Garcia are all unrelated. According to Police:. Etrata was last seen near...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

UPDATE: Missing Nashua teen found, 2 remain missing

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Gabrielle Etrata was safely located yesterday, Oct. 7 and reunited with her family, according to Nashua Police. As previously reported, Nashua Police requested the public’s help yesterday in locating three missing teenagers, including the 17-year-old. There was no update on Jefferson Vidal-Morel or Nishie Garcia,...
NASHUA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Somerville Street search warrant leads to arrest

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have arrested a 22-year-old city man in connection with a search warrant that was conducted at a Somerville Street address late last month. On September 30, 2022, the Manchester Police Department SWAT Team executed a high-risk search warrant at 943 Somerville St. This was...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Man arrested following high risk search warrant in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man has been arrested following a high risk search warrant in Manchester that was conducted in September, according to police. Manchester police said the high risk search warrant was part of an investigation into gang activity, violent crime and drug distribution. The Manchester Police Department...
MANCHESTER, NH
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WMUR.com

Police seek missing Wolfeboro man last seen Thursday

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police have put out an alert for a missing vulnerable adult from Wolfeboro. Police said John Skelton, 65, was reported missing at 9 p.m. Thursday by his family after he was overdue to return from a doctor's appointment. The Wolfeboro Police Department said...
WOLFEBORO, NH
Turnto10.com

Crash on 495 in Plainville kills pedestrian

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — One person is dead following a crash on 495 in Plainville on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police said. Police responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B, around 5:15 a.m. They said preliminary investigation indicates...
PLAINVILLE, MA
WCVB

3 arrested after fights break out near Massachusetts football game

BOSTON — Three people were arrested for disorderly behavior in the area of Carter Playground near Columbus Avenue in Boston near Northeastern University. Dozens of police officers surrounded the sprawling playground in Boston's South End around 6:20 p.m. Friday. Boston police said there was no immediate word of any...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Teen Tried To Break Into Home

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a teen, 19, on multiple charges after he was observed trying to break into a home, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Victor Pereira, 19, with an unknown address at 17 Hilton Street in Framingham. Hilton Street...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify these Individuals Wanted in Connection to a Vandalism Incident

Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individuals in relation to a vandalism incident that occurred on Tuesday, August, 23, 2022 at approximately 12:00 AM at North End Blendz Barbershop located at 129 Endicott Street in Boston. Anyone with information regarding these individuals is advised to please contact Civil Rights Unit Detectives at 617-343-5049.
BOSTON, MA
