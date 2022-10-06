Ronald J. Sanville, 93, husband of Rita M. (Morin) Sanville, passed away Oct. 2, at High Pointe Hospice in Haverhill with his loving family by his side. Born in Lawrence, he was the son of the late Louis V. and Florence E. (Towne) Sanville. Raised in Haverhill, he was a graduate of Haverhill High School, class of 1948. Sanville was a classic “do it yourselfer”, always fixing things. He loved the outdoors and was an avid runner. He was a member of the Striders Running Club and the 65 Plus Running Club and participated in many road races and biking events. His last 5k race was November of 2021 where he placed first in his age division. He loved the beach, a good sunset and enjoyed playing 45s. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. For many years he taught electronics at Haverhill High School, then taught as a substitute at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO