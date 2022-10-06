Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in BostonThe Daily ScoopBoston, MA
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Community Day returns to Tufts campus after 2 yearsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
whdh.com
Celebrate a beloved New England classic for National Fluffernutter Day
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The lunchbox classic has a storied history, from traveling space to nauseating a former First Lady. Oct. 8 is National Fluffernutter Day, and while Somerville’s annual “What the Fluff?” Festival has already passed for the year, there are still a variety of ways to celebrate.
Haverhill River Bards Poetry Series Continues Tonight with Featured Poet Surya Sarkhel
Creative Haverhill tonight presents its next installment of the Haverhill River Bards Poetry Series with a featured reading from local poet Surya Sarkhel followed by a free, first-come-first-serve open mic. The event takes place tonight, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m., at HC Media, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Sarkhel was born...
Post Register
Massachusetts school play only allowing students of color to participate, parent group claims
NEWTON, Mass. (TND) — A high school theater production that appears to only allow students of color to participate has been hit with a federal civil rights complaint. Newton North High School (NNHS) in Massachusetts is putting on a production titled "Lost and Found: Stories of People of Color by People of Color" through its Theatre Ink program. The show, which is student-led, is described as "a no-cut, cabaret-style show for students of color," and is meant to "provide a safe community space for students of color to express themselves through the performing arts."
Trinity Student Who Wrote Racist Homecoming Sign Kicked Out
The student that created a racist homecoming dance proposal sign no longer attends Trinity High School in Manchester, according to its superintendent. A photo of a teenage boy and girl and the poster displaying the racist dance invite was posted by Black Lives Matter Manchester co-founder Ronelle Tshiela on her Twitter account Thursday identifying one of them as a student at Trinity High School in Manchester. Trinity is run by the Diocese of Manchester.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleypatriot.com
KANE’S CORNER ~ Lowell Housing Authority Registered Nurse Paula Gouveia
The Adventure of Valley Patriot Mascot, Kane – Sept, 2022. Promoting Health, Wellness, and Financial Stability for Residents. Paula Gouveia an admired and long-term resident of Lowell, serves as the registered public health and wellness nurse employed by the Lowell Housing Authority. Paula explained to Kane that this career was the perfect opportunity to serve her fellow community members and give back to the community she loves. Hired in November, Paula hit the ground running in coordination with the Lowell Health Alliance to determine the top wellness challenges experienced by her residents in affordable and public housing. Paula explained to Kane this information was compiled through a federal wellness survey.
homenewshere.com
55+ living planned for former Wood Haven site
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Sept. 26, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Town Planner Alex Lowder discussed the town’s sidewalk fund, built up over several years of collecting fees in lieu of sidewalks from developers. Lowder suggested that the board start considering how to implement the funds in the community.
manchesterinklink.com
Trinity High School student’s racist homecoming proposal post on social media sparks outrage
MANCHESTER, NH – A racist “homecoming proposal” posted by a Trinity High School senior on social media has stirred outrage, especially among the school’s and city’s Black community, according to Ronelle Tshiela, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manchester. She said the Black community is outraged...
Jim Braude departing GBH’s ‘Greater Boston’
The host will step away from the public affairs program at the end of the year. Jim Braude, host of GBH’s “Greater Boston,” is departing the show at the end of the year, station officials said Friday. Braude will continue to serve as co-host of the station’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NH high school cancels weekend sporting events amid backlash over a racist homecoming poster
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire high school has canceled all weekend sporting events as the school deals with threats of violence over a racist homecoming poster that has been circulating on social media. The poster in question is highlighted in a picture that shows a now former Trinity High School student asking a girl to the school’s Homecoming Dance.
Haverhill’s Sons of Italy Presents a Masquerade Ball to Benefit the Parkinson’s Foundation
The Sons of Italy in Haverhill is hosting a masquerade ball to raise money for the Parkinson’s Foundation. The ball takes place Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 6 p.m., at the Phoenician Restaurant, 12 Alpha St., Haverhill. All ages are welcome and tickets are $60 per person. A buffet...
Haverhill City Councilor Bevilacqua to Address Asperger Works’ ‘Dinner of Hope’ Friday Night
Haverhill City Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua is the keynote speaker at Asperger Works’ annual “Dinner of Hope” this Friday night. The Haverhill-based nonprofit, which matches prospective employees with autism spectrum disorder with employers, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Founding Board Member and Secretary M. Eva Rajczyk, during a recent appearance on WHAV’s morning program, explained why adults with Asperger’s make good employees.
wgbh.org
New Lynn food pantry opens, offers lifeline to local services
Lawmakers and nonprofit leaders cut the ribbon on a new regional food pantry in Lynn Thursday, a site that’s hoping to get food to 250 families per day and serve as a one-stop shop for crucial local services. The 3,600-square-foot facility was developed by the Boston nonprofit Catholic Charities,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thelocalne.ws
The ever-changing tradition of Ipswich Illumination
IPSWICH — Add the old, traditional view of Ipswich Illumination’s bonfires to the new, unconventional way of lighting them, and you get archery. Now in its 14th year, Ipswich Illumination has returned with even more to offer the town. Produced by the town of Ipswich and the Essex...
beaconhilltimes.com
West End House demolished as part of MGH expansion project
Demolition of the West End House on Blossom Street – one of now less than a dozen structures in the old West End to survive urban renewal – got underway at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, as part of Mass General Hospital’s planned $1 billion expansion of its Cambridge Street campus.
Malcolm D. Kimball Jr., Who Shepherded Family Insurance Agency, Dies at 67
Well-known downtown Haverhill insurance agent Malcolm D. Kimball Jr. of Haverhill, passed away Oct. 3. At age 67. Kimball took great pride in serving as the fourth-generation owner of R.B. Kimball Insurance Agency on Merrimack Street in Haverhill. He was born in Exeter, N.H., on June 28, 1955, and graduated from Pentucket Regional High School with the class of 1973. Kimball subsequently earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont. He was a scratch golfer for many years and was a past Haverhill Golf and Country Club member.
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Wilmington Public Schools Posts 4 New Job Openings
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools has posted the following job openings over the past week:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Kallin Becomes Director of Haverhill Promise, Continues Focus of Grade-Level Reading by Third Grade
Jessica Kallin has been named to lead Haverhill Promise, the city’s community-wide initiative focused on increasing grade-level reading by the third grade. Kallin, who becomes director, comes to Haverhill Promise after serving more than four years as family and community engagement specialist for the Utah Board of Education. Haverhill Promise Steering Committee President and Haverhill Public Library Director Sarah Moser welcomed Kallin.
Ronald Sanville, Taught Electronics at HHS, Veteran of Korean War, Dies at 93
Ronald J. Sanville, 93, husband of Rita M. (Morin) Sanville, passed away Oct. 2, at High Pointe Hospice in Haverhill with his loving family by his side. Born in Lawrence, he was the son of the late Louis V. and Florence E. (Towne) Sanville. Raised in Haverhill, he was a graduate of Haverhill High School, class of 1948. Sanville was a classic “do it yourselfer”, always fixing things. He loved the outdoors and was an avid runner. He was a member of the Striders Running Club and the 65 Plus Running Club and participated in many road races and biking events. His last 5k race was November of 2021 where he placed first in his age division. He loved the beach, a good sunset and enjoyed playing 45s. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. For many years he taught electronics at Haverhill High School, then taught as a substitute at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School.
valleypatriot.com
Methuen Police Welcome K-9 “Bohdi” to the Department
Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara and the Methuen Police Department are pleased to announce that Officer Griffin Waller has been selected to train with and be the handler of the department’s newest member, K-9 Bohdi. Bohdi is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois who was purchased with a grant provided...
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
975K+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 0