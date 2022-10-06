Read full article on original website
‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ Documentary Details a Rock Rebirth in the New Millennium
Caught somewhere between a post-9/11, pre-social media era, New York City saw a rock renaissance in the early 2000s with The Strokes, Interpol, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the Rapture, and LCD Soundsystem at the forefront. Now, a documentary, titled Meet Me in the Bathroom, is detailing that rebirth in never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive band interviews.
Ye takes to Twitter after Instagram restricts his account following antisemitic posts
Ye, the rapper and fashion designer formerly known as Kanye West, had recently accused hip hop mogul Diddy of being under the influence of "the Jewish people."
