‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ Documentary Details a Rock Rebirth in the New Millennium

Caught somewhere between a post-9/11, pre-social media era, New York City saw a rock renaissance in the early 2000s with The Strokes, Interpol, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the Rapture, and LCD Soundsystem at the forefront. Now, a documentary, titled Meet Me in the Bathroom, is detailing that rebirth in never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive band interviews.
