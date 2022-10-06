The man suspected of kidnapping a California family in Merced this week was a former employee of the family business, authorities confirmed on Thursday. Four members of the Sikh family, 8-month-old child Aroohi Dheri along with her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh were found dead in remote farmland on Wednesday evening days after being abducted by gunpoint at their trucking company.

MERCED, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO