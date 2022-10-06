Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Google Unveils New Flagship Pixel Phones and Its First Smartwatch, Which Has Fitbit Built in
Google on Thursday unveiled the full details of its new Pixel Watch, as well as its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones. The Pixel Watch, with Fitbit built in, starts at $349.99. The Pixel 7 phone starts at $599, and the Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899. All are...
NBC New York
French Court Slashes Apple Antitrust Fine in Blow to European Regulators
A French court lowered a record 1.1 billion euro antitrust fine on Apple to 371.6 million euros, roughly a third the value of the original penalty. In 2020, the French competition watchdog fined Apple 1.1 billion euros for allegedly pressuring premium resellers into fixing prices of non-iPhone products. Apple said...
Comments / 0