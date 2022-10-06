ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC New York

French Court Slashes Apple Antitrust Fine in Blow to European Regulators

A French court lowered a record 1.1 billion euro antitrust fine on Apple to 371.6 million euros, roughly a third the value of the original penalty. In 2020, the French competition watchdog fined Apple 1.1 billion euros for allegedly pressuring premium resellers into fixing prices of non-iPhone products. Apple said...
