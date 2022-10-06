iPhone 14 Plus review: I waited weeks to try ‘bigger’ – is it actually better?

APPLE'S iPhone 14 Plus is finally here after its delayed launch.

I've had a chance to try out the new model, about three weeks after its smaller iPhone 14 sibling landed.

The iPhone 14 Plus is a very attractive handset – especially in this pale Purple option Credit: The Sun

The iPhone 14 Plus (on the right) is bigger than the regular iPhone 14 by a fair margin Credit: Apple

In almost every way (apart from a few key differences) the iPhone 14 Plus is the same as the iPhone 14.

That’s why for an in-depth look at the phone's specs, features and performance, you should read my iPhone 14 review.

Here, I want to focus on what’s different.

For a start, you’re paying £949/$899 instead of the iPhone 14’s £849/$799 price tag.

The price gets you the same speedy A15 chip, camera, storage and colour options, and screen technology.

But the Plus is marginally heavier (by about an ounce) and has a 6.7-inch display (versus 6.1 inches).

I’ve been using the Purple model, which is spectacularly pretty. It’s really slick. If you’d like something else, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and Red are also available.

The big change is that the Plus delivers more battery life.

According to Apple, the Plus delivers 26 hours of video playback against the iPhone 14’s 20 hours.

In actual usage, the iPhone 14 Plus is very impressive. I found it difficult to run down in a day, even with extra usage due to the novelty of using it.

That said, the iPhone 14 also comfortably lasts a day – so that might not be enough to sell you.

For me, the iPhone 14 Plus is the better buy.

The additional screen size is fantastic. You can see more in apps, videos and games are easier to view, and the iPhone simply looks more impressive.

It’s worth heading to an Apple Store and getting both sizes in your hands though:

And remember: if it feels too big but you want the additional screen real estate, there are some iPhone hacks you need to know.

Apple has built in a Reachability function to pull the top of the display down towards you – and there’s a one-handed keyboard mode too.

All-in-all, the iPhone 14 Plus will be worth an extra £100/$100 to people who prefer bigger phones.

I’d pay it, and that’s without even considering the extra battery life you’ll get.

Ultimately, I’d still prefer an iPhone 14 Pro model overall, but there is cracking value at this price point – so it’ll come down to your own personal preference.

The Sun says: Like the spectacular iPhone 14, but bigger – and for many (including me) that means better. 5/5

The iPhone 14 Plus is available for £949/$899 and is available from Friday, October 7.

All prices in this article were correct at the time of writing, but may have since changed.

Always do your own research before making any purchase.

It's a sizeable handset but there are some iPhone software tricks to help you keep a grip on the gadget – like Reachability and the one-handed keyboard Credit: Apple

The iPhone 14 Plus costs £949/$899 Credit: The Sun

There are five colour options for the iPhone 14 Plus Credit: Apple

