Sports Roundup: Gryphons, Patriots, Ladybirds continue stellar seasons in tennis

Girls tennis teams from Rocky Mount, Faith Christian and Southern Nash earned wins on Tuesday, while the Firebirds and Rocky Mount Academy picked up victories on the soccer field.

TENNIS

Rocky Mount 9, Franklinton 0

The Gryphons lost just five games combined in nine matches as they swept the Red Rams to remain unbeaten in the Big East 2A/3A Conference (13-0) and 13-0 overall.

Winning via shutout in singles for Rocky Mount were No. 1 McKinley Battle, No. 2 Maddie Girouard and No. 3 Lynzie Richardson.

Earning straight-sets wins while dropping just one game were No. 4 singles Jillian Schrimper, No. 5 Chandler Logan and No. 6 Ella Ramey.

The No. 1 doubles team of Battle and Girouard won 8-0; the No. 2 doubles duo of Richardson and Logan picked up an 8-0 triumph and the No. 3 pairing of Schrimper and Ramey won 8-2.

FCS 9, JP II 0

Faith Christian School’s girls tennis team captured eight of its nine victories without losing a game as the Patriots improved to 14-1 overall with a 9-0 win over John Paul II Catholic.

Singles winners for FCS were No. 1 Olivia Pannell, No. 2 Molly Ess, No. 3 Abbiee Hooks, No. 4 Anna Wilson, No. 5 Molly Morningstar and No. 6 Regan Clark.

The Patriots’ No. 1 doubles team of Pannell and Morningstar and the No. 2 duo of Ess and Wilson both won 8-0. The No. 3 pairing of Regan Clark and Avery Clark won 8-1.

Southern Nash 7, Northern Nash 2

The Ladybirds improved to 11-2 in the Big East 2A/3A Conference and 13-2 overall with a league victory over the Knights on Tuesday.

Northern Nash’s wins came at No. 1 singles, where Francesca Miller edged Amber Patterson 7-5, 7-6 (9-7) and No. 3 singles, where Lauren Milligan defeated Anna Brooks Murray 6-1, 6-3.

Southern Nash won the other four singles events.

No. 2 Maura Kennedy rallied to beat Taylor McIntyre 2-6, 6-3, 10-5; No. 4 Dari’elle Whitley defeated Amira Tawous 6-2, 6-2; No. 5 Mckenzie Kennedy blanked Shaniya Taylor 6-0, 6-0 and No. 6 Julisa Mendoza defeated Natalie Romero 6-0, 6-1.

The Ladybirds swept doubles, as the No. 1 team of Patterson and Maura Kennedy defeated Miller and McIntyre 8-4; the No. 2 duo of Whitley and Mckenzie Kennedy slipped past Milligan and Pearl Zhuang 8-6 and the No. 3 pairing of Murray and Mendoza defeated Tawous and Romero 8-3.

Washington 9, SWE 0

SouthWest Edgecombe dropped to 3-9 overall and 2-7 in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference following Tuesday’s league loss to the Pam Pack.

The closest match came at No. 2 singles, where the Cougars’ Ashelyne Lynch battled but fell 8-6 to Addison Gibbs.

Washington lost just five games combined in its other singles and doubles victories.

RMA 8, Kerr-Vance 1

The Eagles eased past the Spartans for their fifth win of the season against nine losses.

No. 2 singles Mari Robin Tharin, No. 3 singles Elizabeth Paszek, No. 4 singles Emma Everette and No. 5 singles Katie Kos won their matches by dropping only a combined four games. Kerr-Vance’s lone win came at No. 1 singles, where Libby Cash defeated Anna Everette 8-2.

RMA (5-9 overall) also won at No. 1 doubles (Anna Everette and Paszek) and No. 2 doubles (Tharin and Mary Kimbrell Livermon).

SOCCER

RMA 9, Kerr-Vance 0

Will Tharin and Holden Haggerty each tallied a hat trick (three goals) while Colin Agan, Hank Berry and Cooper Stutts added the other goals as Rocky Mount Academy shut out Kerr-Vance Academy in a Coastal Independent Conference match on Tuesday.

Southern Nash 4, Franklinton 1

Alex Benitez made 11 saves in goal as Southern Nash got past Franklinton in a Big East 2A/3A Conference match on Tuesday.

The Firebirds improved to 7-0 in the conference and 12-3 overall as Jonny Diaz had two goals and an assist, Wyatt Earp added a goal and two assists and Frank Gonzalez provided one goal in the win.

JP II 1, FCS 0

One goal proved to be enough as John Paul II Catholic edged Faith Christian School on Tuesday in a nonconference match.

The Saints emerged 6-6 overall while the Patriots dropped to 4-10.