ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Morals and ethics are key when deciding who to vote for, CT voters say

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News has been heading to different parts of Connecticut this week, finding out what’s most important to you when choosing who to vote for. WFSB’s exclusive poll with CT Insider and Western New England University showed us the top 5 issues for voters.
NORWICH, CT
FOX 61

A South Windsor High School student sent letters to leaders in 186 countries. He received 20 responses back.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A South Windsor High School student is getting global recognition after sending letters to world leaders for a school newspaper project. Max Schwartzman, a junior at SWHS, spent dozens of hours this summer shipping the letters to 186 countries around the world to write an article about the experience for his school newspaper, The Bobcat Prowl. He was curious to know what world leaders would like young people to know about their countries and build connections.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
FOX 61

Aer Lingus to resume service from Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Aer Lingus will resume their nonstop flight from Bradley International Airport to Dublin, Ireland beginning March 26, 2023, bringing transatlantic service back to Connecticut’s largest airport, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Thursday. Flights to Dublin will depart daily from March to October. In the...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Yale Daily News

How do I search for truth in a place that feels so separated from reality?

This past winter, as a senior in high school, I realized I had grown out of my space. I felt enclosed by my daily habits: the subway ride to school, the blocks I would walk, the hours I would spend in bed contemplating doing my busywork. The only thing I wanted to do was leave home and go to Yale. My dream had come true — I was going to a beautiful, intellectual utopia. Perhaps that made the anticipation worse.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
State
Georgia State
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
New Haven, CT
Education
Journal Inquirer

Watchdog says Glastonbury lawyer may be incapacitated

The office that prosecutes disciplinary cases against Connecticut lawyers says it has “information and belief” that Glastonbury lawyer Wesley S. Spears “is incapacitated from continuing to practice law by reason of physical and/or mental illness.”. INCAPACITATED?. LAWYER: Wesley S. Spears, who practices from his Glastonbury apartment. ALLEGATION:...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Yale Daily News

LGBTQ+ Steering Committee plans in-person events for semester

The LGBTQ+ Steering Committee is looking forward to a year of in-person events, including improv performances, parties and pickleball. As part of the LGBTQ+ Affinity Group for staff, faculty and postdoctoral students, the committee advocates for policies that advance the interest of Yale’s LGBTQ+ community. This year, the group plans to host several events to foster community among LGBTQ+ staff at Yale.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothy Snyder
NBC Connecticut

Changing Oil Prices Leave Local Company in a Pinch

With the price of oil changing at a rapid pace, it’s not just customers feeling the pinch – home heating oil companies are hurting, too. For one local oil company, unsteady prices have been a major cause for concern as we enter the heating season. For Lucas Santora,...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Dangerous Strain of Bird Flu Detected in New Haven County

The state Department of Agriculture said the highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock in New Haven County. Officials said the flock consists of turkeys, guinea fowl and chickens. The animals are pets and aren't commercial property. The positive avian flu results were detected on Oct....
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
Yale Daily News

Family Weekend returns in person after COVID-19 hiatus

Families will be wandering Cross Campus and college courtyards in the coming days as Family Weekend makes its return to in-person programming for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Per tradition, Family Weekend features a slate of faculty lectures, tours, panels and student performances running from Friday, Oct....
NEW HAVEN, CT
Fairfield Mirror

Covid Cases Re-emerge Across Campus

President Joe Biden recently declared “the pandemic is over” in an interview with 60 Minutes. His statement, along with the continuous downward trend of COVID cases that have occurred during the summer, has made many believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past. At Fairfield...
FAIRFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Art#War#Yale University#Slavic Department#Russian#Yale#Department Chair
soundingsonline.com

Worth the Wait

Andrew Cooley always had it in the back of his mind that he’d do classic boat restorations. “It’s something I was always planning for,” the owner of Cooley Marine Management in Stratford, Connecticut, says. At 44, Cooley already has a long boating history. By age 6...
STRATFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Vandalism to Danbury political signs appears 'targeted.' But PD has only received 2 complaints

DANBURY — Vandalism to political signs may be the "cost of doing business," but Michael Safranek said the damage he's seen in the city this election cycle feels different. “I don’t know if its happening more, but it seems like it is targeting one person more than ever before, at least that is my opinion,” said Safranek, chairman of the Danbury Republican Town Committee.
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Two woman violently attacked in separate incidents

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday in East Haven, a woman says she had just parked her car when two men pushed her to the ground and stole her purse and her car. This incident occurred in the parking lot of Woodview apartments. The suspects fled the scene, one in...
EAST HAVEN, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Losak: Pereira Plays Hanky Panky With Absentee Ballot Applications

Urban warrior Helen Losak has worked in the campaign trenches for many years including on behalf of City Councilwoman Maria Pereira with whom she has had a political falling out. Pereira’s adventurous campaign work on behalf of State Rep. Jack Hennessy helped persuade a state judge to call for a new primary because four absentee ballot applications were signed by family members.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Russia
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?

Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
STAMFORD, CT
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy