Eyewitness News
Morals and ethics are key when deciding who to vote for, CT voters say
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News has been heading to different parts of Connecticut this week, finding out what’s most important to you when choosing who to vote for. WFSB’s exclusive poll with CT Insider and Western New England University showed us the top 5 issues for voters.
A South Windsor High School student sent letters to leaders in 186 countries. He received 20 responses back.
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A South Windsor High School student is getting global recognition after sending letters to world leaders for a school newspaper project. Max Schwartzman, a junior at SWHS, spent dozens of hours this summer shipping the letters to 186 countries around the world to write an article about the experience for his school newspaper, The Bobcat Prowl. He was curious to know what world leaders would like young people to know about their countries and build connections.
Aer Lingus to resume service from Bradley International Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Aer Lingus will resume their nonstop flight from Bradley International Airport to Dublin, Ireland beginning March 26, 2023, bringing transatlantic service back to Connecticut’s largest airport, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Thursday. Flights to Dublin will depart daily from March to October. In the...
Yale Daily News
How do I search for truth in a place that feels so separated from reality?
This past winter, as a senior in high school, I realized I had grown out of my space. I felt enclosed by my daily habits: the subway ride to school, the blocks I would walk, the hours I would spend in bed contemplating doing my busywork. The only thing I wanted to do was leave home and go to Yale. My dream had come true — I was going to a beautiful, intellectual utopia. Perhaps that made the anticipation worse.
Watchdog says Glastonbury lawyer may be incapacitated
The office that prosecutes disciplinary cases against Connecticut lawyers says it has “information and belief” that Glastonbury lawyer Wesley S. Spears “is incapacitated from continuing to practice law by reason of physical and/or mental illness.”. INCAPACITATED?. LAWYER: Wesley S. Spears, who practices from his Glastonbury apartment. ALLEGATION:...
CCSU employee blows whistle on alleged abuse by University President
The Director of Institutional Advancement claims she was the target of two separate “tirades” by President Toro during committee meetings. The post CCSU employee blows whistle on alleged abuse by University President appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Yale Daily News
LGBTQ+ Steering Committee plans in-person events for semester
The LGBTQ+ Steering Committee is looking forward to a year of in-person events, including improv performances, parties and pickleball. As part of the LGBTQ+ Affinity Group for staff, faculty and postdoctoral students, the committee advocates for policies that advance the interest of Yale’s LGBTQ+ community. This year, the group plans to host several events to foster community among LGBTQ+ staff at Yale.
Transatlantic service returns to Bradley airport
Transatlantic service is returning to Bradley International Airport next year, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority and the Governor’s office. Beginning March 26, 2023, Aer Lingus resumes nonstop flights from Bradley to Dublin Ireland.
NBC Connecticut
Changing Oil Prices Leave Local Company in a Pinch
With the price of oil changing at a rapid pace, it’s not just customers feeling the pinch – home heating oil companies are hurting, too. For one local oil company, unsteady prices have been a major cause for concern as we enter the heating season. For Lucas Santora,...
NBC Connecticut
Dangerous Strain of Bird Flu Detected in New Haven County
The state Department of Agriculture said the highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock in New Haven County. Officials said the flock consists of turkeys, guinea fowl and chickens. The animals are pets and aren't commercial property. The positive avian flu results were detected on Oct....
Yale Daily News
Family Weekend returns in person after COVID-19 hiatus
Families will be wandering Cross Campus and college courtyards in the coming days as Family Weekend makes its return to in-person programming for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Per tradition, Family Weekend features a slate of faculty lectures, tours, panels and student performances running from Friday, Oct....
Fairfield Mirror
Covid Cases Re-emerge Across Campus
President Joe Biden recently declared “the pandemic is over” in an interview with 60 Minutes. His statement, along with the continuous downward trend of COVID cases that have occurred during the summer, has made many believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past. At Fairfield...
soundingsonline.com
Worth the Wait
Andrew Cooley always had it in the back of his mind that he’d do classic boat restorations. “It’s something I was always planning for,” the owner of Cooley Marine Management in Stratford, Connecticut, says. At 44, Cooley already has a long boating history. By age 6...
NewsTimes
Vandalism to Danbury political signs appears 'targeted.' But PD has only received 2 complaints
DANBURY — Vandalism to political signs may be the "cost of doing business," but Michael Safranek said the damage he's seen in the city this election cycle feels different. “I don’t know if its happening more, but it seems like it is targeting one person more than ever before, at least that is my opinion,” said Safranek, chairman of the Danbury Republican Town Committee.
Eyewitness News
Two woman violently attacked in separate incidents
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday in East Haven, a woman says she had just parked her car when two men pushed her to the ground and stole her purse and her car. This incident occurred in the parking lot of Woodview apartments. The suspects fled the scene, one in...
onlyinbridgeport.com
Losak: Pereira Plays Hanky Panky With Absentee Ballot Applications
Urban warrior Helen Losak has worked in the campaign trenches for many years including on behalf of City Councilwoman Maria Pereira with whom she has had a political falling out. Pereira’s adventurous campaign work on behalf of State Rep. Jack Hennessy helped persuade a state judge to call for a new primary because four absentee ballot applications were signed by family members.
Which Airport is More Convenient to Danbury, Bradley or Westchester?
Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut was just named the #2 airport in all of the United States for 2022 by Conde Nast. If they polled Danbury residents, do you think Westchester or Stewart would have shown up higher on their list?. Being from Waterbury, Bradley was always my...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?
Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
Increased occupancy at Yale New Haven Hospital causes issues for patients and physicians
This means that when it is determined that a patient must be admitted to the hospital, it can take over 4 hours to get them out of the waiting room.
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
