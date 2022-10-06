Susquenita wins big on Senior Night

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquenita girls soccer team took down Lancaster County Catholic 5-0 on their Senior Night on Wednesday.

The Blackhawks honored nine incredible seniors in their pregame ceremony, including Samantha Wechsler, who is the all-time points leader in Perry County history. One player was absent in the pregame festivities, Emily Flinton. The senior was running late because she was on an EMT call, but made it back to the game just in time to be plugged into the starting lineup.

Seniors Mady Fleisher, Hailey Lingle, Ashlyn Albright, Delia Jones, Brynlee Richcreek, Paige Goerman and Ashley Rogers were also celebrated.

And the veterans on the team played lights out. Wechsler scored a goal and dished out an assist in the first half to Fleisher as Susquenita took a 2-0 lead into the break. The Blackhawks added on three more goals in the second half and are now on a four-game winning streak.

