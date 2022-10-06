Read full article on original website
Sunday showdown showcases ‘madness’ of new format
What has been such a surprising and dramatic and pretty wonderful weekend of October baseball comes to a fitting ending on Sunday night, like it’s the last game of the first weekend of March Madness. We get the only Game 3 of the first round of baseball’s postseason tournament, the Mets against the Padres at Citi Field. And all that jazz. It was the late Jim Valvano who first talked about “survive and advance” in college basketball’s postseason tournament. The Mets and Padres try to do that on Sunday night.
The 5 defining storylines for Padres-Mets Game 3
Alas, we only ended up with one deciding game in the Wild Card Series on Sunday. Congratulations to the Mariners, Guardians and Phillies: We hope they enjoy their days off, as much fun as it might have been to see four win-or-go-home games on the schedule. But one is plenty,...
Cards missing one more magic moment in season-ending sweep
ST. LOUIS -- In a season full of magical moments provided by Albert Pujols’ run to 700 home runs, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina’s push to becoming the most durable battery in NL/AL history and Paul Goldschmidt making a strong case for the NL MVP Award, the St. Louis Cardinals simply ran out of tricks in the Wild Card Series against the Phillies.
The longest scoreless postseason game belongs to ...
CLEVELAND -- As Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Rays and Guardians crept on, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash began to wonder when the scoreless contest started to make history. As it turned out, history was made in the 13th inning on Saturday afternoon at...
The 13 walk-off HRs to clinch a postseason series
There are few plays in baseball more dramatic than a walk-off home run. One of them is a walk-off home run to win a postseason series. That occurred for the 13th time in MLB history in Game 2 of the 2022 American League Wild Card Series between the Rays and Guardians. Guardians rookie Oscar Gonzalez crushed a cutter from Rays right-hander Corey Kluber deep to left-center field to lead off the bottom of the 15th, breaking a scoreless tie and ending a marathon game at Progressive Field.
Guardians-Yankees Game 1 FAQ (Tuesday, TBS)
The stage is set for a clash of styles as Major League home run leader Aaron Judge and the big-swinging Yankees prepare to take on a Guardians roster that finds success by relying on pitching, defense and situational hitting. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday on TBS. Welcome to the American...
Padres well positioned for win-or-go-home Game 3
NEW YORK -- The trumpets blared early at Citi Field on Saturday night. The bullpen gates opened for Mets closer Edwin Díaz after the sixth inning. And when Díaz escaped trouble in the top of the seventh, the Padres had a decision to make. Trailing by a run,...
Mariners-Astros Game 1 FAQ, lineups (Tues., TBS)
The Astros, a playoff-tested team that has ruled the American League for the past five seasons, will face the up-and-coming Mariners, who are in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, in what figures to be a tantalizing best-of-five AL Division Series. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday, TBS.
The Doubles: 3 Seattle two-baggers key in ALWC win
TORONTO -- A late-innings double in a meaningful October game is particularly special territory in the context of the epic -- albeit brief -- postseason history for the Mariners. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday, TBS. Saturday marked the 27th anniversary of “The Double,” the iconic walk-off hit from Edgar Martinez...
Steady Nola rewriting narrative, sends Phils to NLDS
ST. LOUIS -- Aaron Nola remained in character, even throughout the champagne-soaked party in the visitors’ clubhouse Saturday night at Busch Stadium. Nola stood in the corner as his teammates hopped up and down and celebrated their trip to the NL Division Series. He watched and smiled. • NLDS...
11 facts about Mariners' long-awaited return to postseason
The Mariners started to make up for lost time on Friday. Playing the franchise’s first postseason game in 21 years -- after breaking the sport’s longest playoff drought -- Seattle defeated Toronto, 4-0, in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Rogers Centre. The Mariners now have control of the best-of-three series.
O'Neill tests hamstring in Fall League action
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Before the Cardinals took the field against the Phillies Saturday night to try to keep their season alive, Tyler O'Neill saw his first game action in three weeks in hopes of rejoining them early next week. O'Neill played in an Arizona Fall League game with the Salt...
'We're not going to lose': Harper's blast backs mantra
ST. LOUIS -- Bryce Harper wore a Phillies jersey and cap for the very first time on March 2, 2019, during an introductory news conference in Clearwater, Fla. It is there where he laid out his hopes and dreams for the next 13 years. “You’re always remembered for winning and...
Storied careers of Pujols, Molina come to a close: 'We left a mark'
ST. LOUIS -- Smiles were in short supply on a cold Saturday at Busch Stadium when the end of two historic careers came much sooner than expected. However, Albert Pujols chuckled -- even if it was just for a second -- when close friend and teammate Yadier Molina refused to go down easily near the end.
Epic comeback clinches Mariners' ALDS berth
TORONTO -- The message from Scott Servais was simple, yet its application far easier said than done. “Expect the expected,” the Mariners manager has repeatedly said in the days leading up to the AL Wild Card Series and throughout this weekend at Rogers Centre. “When you're in that...
Rays' pitchers enter playoffs with valuable experience
CLEVELAND -- In last year’s American League Division Series, the Rays opted for talent over experience in their postseason rotation. They started Shane McClanahan in Game 1, Shane Baz in Game 2 and Drew Rasmussen in Game 3 before a whole-staff night in the decisive Game 4. That made...
Alvarez named Astros MVP by Houston BBWAA
HOUSTON -- Yordan Alvarez, who hit .306/.406/.613 with 37 home runs and 97 RBIs this year, and starting pitcher Justin Verlander, who went 18-4 and posted a career-best 1.75 ERA, were named Astros Player and Pitcher of the Year, respectively, by the Houston chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
Mets force Game 3 with early call to Díaz
NEW YORK -- With each pitch that Edwin Díaz threw on Saturday night, the Mets grew more self-assured that there would be a Sunday. Pound-for-pound, Díaz is their best pitcher, capable of striking out batters at a rate largely unseen in the history of baseball. The more outs that manager Buck Showalter could entrust to Díaz, the fewer he would have to ask from anyone else.
Grisham's October revival produces another HR
NEW YORK -- Jacob deGrom hit his spot. A 100.3 mph fastball on the black, at the knees. There’s not much you can do with a pitch like that, right? You just tip your cap to a two-time Cy Young Award winner and possible Hall of Famer. Well, unless...
'Frustrating' dearth of scoring caps Rays' '22
CLEVELAND -- The Rays’ final game of the year was unlike any other in postseason history. Their nearly five-hour affair with the Guardians was the first playoff game to enter the 14th inning scoreless, then it kept going. The two clubs struck out a postseason-record 39 times. Cleveland became the first team to pitch at least 14 scoreless innings in the playoffs.
