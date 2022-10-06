Rutgers lost 14-13 to Nebraska on Friday night, this despite having a 13-0 lead at halftime. The Scarlet Knights offense looked out of sync in the second half against a Cornhuskers defense that has struggled extensively this season. And former Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno took to Twitter to underscore his frustration at the quarterback situation. Rescigno’s point – and his confusion – seems to mirror what is being felt by much of the fanbase. There is a sense that the offense, despite still being a rebuild and there being some significant injuries, is stuck in neutral. A multiple-year contributor at Rutgers who had...

LINCOLN, NE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO