Aspen Daily News
Today in History: October 9, Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize
Today is Sunday, Oct. 9, the 282nd day of 2022. There are 83 days left in the year. On Oct. 9, 2009, President Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize for what the Norwegian Nobel Committee called “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”. On...
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
Kanye West Shares Pro-Life Stance, Explains White Lives Matter Shirt, and More
Controversial rapper and producer Kanye West gave an interview to Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday (October 6) to talk about his political views and pro-life stance. In the wake of the recent controversy at the Paris Fashion Show on Monday (October 3) in which West wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt along with several of his supporters, including Selah Marley, daughter of Lauryn Hill, West stopped by the right-leaning talk show to share how he does not believe in abortion.
