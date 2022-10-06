Read full article on original website
Damarius Owens Sets Syracuse Official Visit
Syracuse basketball will have one of its priority targets in the 2024 class on campus in the near future. Class of 2024 forward Damarius Owens will take an official visit to Syracuse the weekend of October 14th, he tells All Syracuse. Owens will join guard Elijah Moore as official visitors that ...
Syracuse Pursuing Junior College Offensive Lineman Isaiah Jatta
One of the top junior college offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class is Isaiah Jatta out of Snow College. Jatta originally starred for Helix High School in San Diego (CA) before heading to Snow. He holds offers from Auburn, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, Syracuse and ...
Elijah Moore Schedules Syracuse Basketball Official Visit
Class of 2024 Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes guard Elijah Moore will officially visit Syracuse basketball the weekend of October 14th, he tells All Syracuse. Moore is a 6-3 guard with an Orange offer and has visited previously. "Just want to chill with the coaches and the team," Moore said. "Watch ...
Daily Orange
Notre Dame hands Syracuse 1st conference loss in 3-0 sweep
After dropping the first set, the Orange jumped out to a 7-6 lead in the second frame before it all unraveled, as Notre Dame picked up seven consecutive points to secure a comfortable lead. Syracuse committed three attack errors during the run, while three different Fighting Irish recorded a kill.
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s improvement on special teams not enough in 5-3 loss to St. Lawrence
On Syracuse's third power play, Mae Batherson took a quick shot off a swing pass from the left side with less than a minute remaining in the first period. The puck sailed through a mass of bodies to the back end of the goal, where Sarah Marchand was waiting to tap in the rebound behind St. Lawrence goalie Lucy Morgan. Batherson and Tatum White collected assists, as White tipped Batherson's shot near the goal. SU tied the game and scored its second power play goal of the game after entering the matchup with zero on the season.
Daily Orange
Syracuse struggles to defend middle in straight sets loss to Notre Dame
Alyssa Bert rose up and sent the ball low and hard over the net, only being dug out by Hattie Monson, who sent a cushioned ball to Avery Ross, firing it to the Syracuse side. Bert was the first to the ball, directing a pass over to Riley Hoffman who sent it along to Polina Shemanova, slamming it back over the net.
cnycentral.com
Biggest crowd of the season expected for Syracuse football vs. NC State
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Over 40,000 tickets have been sold so far for next week's matchup between #14 NC State and #22 Syracuse. That means the two ranked opponents will bring in the biggest crowd of the season so far. The only other game that's had such similar numbers was the home opener against Louisville. 37,000 tickets were sold for the game, but attendance has gone down throughout the season, even with an undefeated team.
sujuiceonline.com
Orange Watch: Syracuse should add two more to Ring of Honor
Item: Syracuse athletics announced last week that three of the five inaugural members of the school’s Ring of Honor within the JMA Wireless Dome, will be officially saluted at intermission of the North Carolina State football game on October 15 (3:30 p.m. ET / ACC Network). The trio of Number 44 legends Jim Brown, Ernie Davis, and Floyd Little will be honored by family representatives, school administrators, and hopefully a large turnout of spectators during the halftime festivities. Those three join Jim Boeheim, Dwayne “Pearl” Washington, and Roy Simmons Jr. with their names emblazoned on the façade just below the suite seating on the north side of the building. We have a nomination for the next two deserving names to join that exclusive group.
Daily Orange
No. 7 Syracuse’s higher press shuts out No. 4 Wake Forest
Head coach Ian McIntyre learned that opponents knew how to bypass Syracuse's press. They simply played right at it. The Orange understood this much more over the past couple of games, where...
Syracuse basketball holds ‘Monroe Madness’ at Blue Cross Arena
Both the men and women held scrimmaged in front of the Rochester faithful
Daily Orange
2 1st-half goals grant No. 7 SU win over No. 4 Wake Forest
Christian Curti received a pass back after a throw-in on the left side of Wake Forest's defensive half. He played a cross, hoping to find the head of Lorenzo Boselli. The Demon Deacons' Prince Amponsah got to the ball first, but he accidentally headed the ball into his own net, giving the Orange a 2-0 lead in the 24th minute.
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s offense stumbles in 2-0 loss to St. Lawrence
Tatum White raced to the middle of the ice. After Sarah Marchand got hold of a scampering puck that just bounced off the boards, White found an uncommon empty area in St. Lawrence's defense. Marchand flipped her stick to its backside, flicking the puck towards White.
Baldwinsville football gets crucial win over Utica Proctor
BALDWINSVILLE – Urgency in football can either paralyze a team, or bring out its best effort. Baldwinsville felt that urgency going into Friday night’s game against Utica Proctor, having endured […]
Daily Orange
Syracuse dominated by St. Lawrence in 2-0 home-opener loss
Trailing by one with roughly three minutes left in the third period, Syracuse needed to put something together fast. Lauren Bellefontaine, who was skating just left of the net, received a pass from Hannah Johnson, but her shot missed just wide to the right.
Syracuse’s John Wildhack on Adam Weitsman’s plan to offer $1M to single recruit: ‘That’s an individual decision’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack has yet to talk to Adam Weitsman after one of the school’s most visible boosters announced that he would offer $1 million to a football recruit and a basketball recruit through the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules.
localsyr.com
Even during a bye week business is booming on and off the SU Hill
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Even during a bye week for the SU Orange restaurants and other businesses are still booming including Joey’s Italian Restaurant in Syracuse. “Business has been super good for us throughout the week and the weekend we really don’t have a slow day, thank god,” General Manager Richard Decuffa said.
Wildhack: Over 40,000 tickets sold for N.C. State game creates opportunity for ‘incredible home-field advantage’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s next home game could be its largest turnout of the season thus far. SU athletic director John Wildhack said Thursday there are already “over 40,000″ tickets sold for No. 22 Syracuse’s game against No. 14 N.C. State at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the JMA Wireless Dome.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Adam Weitsman finds redemption in giving
It’s been over a year since NCAA athletes started being able to profit for their name, image and likeness. The new policy changed the game, with big-name athletes like Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams cashing in — worth nearly $9 million in NIL value. Last month,...
localsyr.com
Highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au Poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
cnyhomepage.com
Varsity News, Week 5
UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Week five of the varsity football season brought some of the best and most anticipated matchups of the year to the Mohawk Valley. Battles of top teams in classes A, C, and 8-Man highlighted the docket, with sectional seeding on every team’s mind with just three regular season weeks remaining.
