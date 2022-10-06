To Alexandros Labrinidis, it’s hard to convince students that Pitt is a viable employer when the pay for research jobs is so low. “They are only getting the hourly rate and not much else. And from what I believe [it] is capped at $15 per hour maximum,” Labrinidis, an associate professor of computer science, said. “And we’re finding that very difficult to explain to students when they can go get a job flipping burgers for more than that. So, I think that’s something that definitely needs to be addressed.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO