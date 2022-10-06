Read full article on original website
Pitt News
The Understory fosters creative space for student performance
Spotlights illuminate a hardwood stage. A piano sits at the back of the stage, bordered by a yellow drum set on the left and an electric and an acoustic guitar on the right. Plush, brightly colored beanbag chairs line the back of the room, providing a lounge area for audience members. A microphone stands at the front of the stage, waiting for a performer.
Pitt News
Fresh Perspective | Preparing for midterms
Leaves are changing colors, the temperature has finally cooled down and the first hints of autumn have finally arrived on campus after a long and hot summer. Fall has officially begun, and while fall break for students is just around the corner, so are midterms. Whether you are a first-year...
Pitt News
Faculty Assembly discusses HR concerns, United Way campaign
To Alexandros Labrinidis, it’s hard to convince students that Pitt is a viable employer when the pay for research jobs is so low. “They are only getting the hourly rate and not much else. And from what I believe [it] is capped at $15 per hour maximum,” Labrinidis, an associate professor of computer science, said. “And we’re finding that very difficult to explain to students when they can go get a job flipping burgers for more than that. So, I think that’s something that definitely needs to be addressed.”
