Richmond, KY

WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 8

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 8: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Boyle County at Lexington Catholic, Bryan Station at George Rogers Clark, Henry Clay at Lafayette.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

No. 19 UK Volleyball notches road sweep at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. (WKYT) - The number 19 Kentucky Volleyball team completed a perfect road sweep over the Arkansas Razorbacks, taking them in five sets (29-31, 25-22, 25, 21, 21-25, 15-12) Saturday night behind 19 kills from Reagan Rutherford. The Cats gave up six set points in the opening set that...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox56news.com

Oct. 7: Home Team Play of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Time to pick the Home Team Play of the Week. Watch the plays in the video above and then vote below!. The Oct. 7 Home Team Play of the Week features athletes from Boyle County, Madison Central, and George Rogers Clark. Play number one...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

East Jessamine High School student dies, football game canceled

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A football game was canceled Friday night following the death of an East Jessamine High School student. Around 3 p.m. Friday, the school shared that the scheduled football game against Collins High School was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. “We did lose an EJHS...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
middlesboronews.com

Still out to cement late teammate’s legacy at UK

Once Valerie Still found out that former University of Kentucky teammate Lisa Collins had died earlier this year at age 59, she knew she wanted to do something special for Collins’ legacy. Still is UK’s all-time leading scorer with 2,763 points points and was part of the UK Alumni...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH LIVE: Today at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s fall in the Bluegrass and that means the excitement for race fans is building as Keeneland will be holding its Fall Meet. You can get ready for a day of winning wagering by watching Today at Keeneland every race day at 11:30 a.m. on The CW Lexington or right here on wkyt.com.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fall Meet 2022 underway at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland’s Fall Meet 2022 is underway. Fans returned to Keeneland Friday for the first day of the Fall Meet. “People are just excited to get back out here and watch racing the leaves started changing colors early this year,” said Kara Heissenbuttel, senior director of operations at Keeneland. “It’s a spectacular view and we couldn’t have it any better.”
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky has now entered wildfire season

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters say on dry days, like it is on Friday, if you were to light a match and throw it in a field, a fire would start and spread quickly. That’s because the wind is picking up and the air is getting dry. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky Newsmakers 10/9: Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton; Fayette Co. Coroner Gary Ginn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. Mayor Gorton seeking re-election. Gorton is running on her record from the last four years and her experience in city government that goes back to the 1990s. A career registered nurse, Gorton’s professional career met the moment when COVID-19 caused havoc.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky projected as a No. 1 seed in updated ESPN Bracketology

Is it ever too early for a little March Madness bracket talk? It probably is for you and I, but for ESPN and Joe Lunardi, it is always Bracketology time. With practice officially underway for the Kentucky Wildcats and Big Blue Madness only days away now, the time is getting closer that we will see this new-look Cats take the court in a meaningful basketball game at Rupp Arena.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Non-profit truck involved in rollover crash

SCOTT COUNTY. Ky. (WKYT) - Part of a highway in Scott County was closed after a rollover accident Saturday afternoon. Sections of I-75 South near mile marker 123 were closed because of the incident. The truck involved belonged to a non-profit organization, Jesus Feeds Kentucky. Founder Michael Young was in...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Flock cameras lead police to wanted murder suspect in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say the city’s new Flock License Plate Readers helped lead investigators to a man wanted in Michigan for an outstanding murder warrant. Lexington police say the investigation was a combined effort with the US Marshall Service Fugitive Task Force. Investigators say the US...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Off to the races: Keeneland’s Fall Meet 2022 starts Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland’s Fall Meet 2022 begins on Friday. This year the event will have even more enthusiasm than the previous race season because the world-famous Breeders’ Cup will also take place just a few days after this meet. “I think when you drive out on...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Alzheimer’s awareness event returns to Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Saturday, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held at Rupp Arena, and friends, volunteers, and supporters came out to spread awareness about the disease. In the United States, more than 6 million people have Alzheimer’s. An estimated 55 million people worldwide are living with...
LEXINGTON, KY

