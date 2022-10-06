Read full article on original website
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shootings: Jurors view scene of execution-style slayings in Wicked Town gang trial
CHICAGO -- Deshawn Morgan said he knew that by sending Donald Holmes Jr. to meet with a member of the Wicked Town street gang in January 2018, he was sending his longtime friend to his death. But Morgan said he had gotten a "weird vibe" and thought Holmes had snitched...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shootings: 10 shot, 1 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 10 people shot, one fatally so far in weekend gun violence, according to Chicago police. The video above is ABC7's 24/7 livestream. A person was found shot to death Saturday morning in East Garfield Park. Officers found the male unresponsive on the sidewalk about 7:50...
ABC7 Chicago
Indian Head Park woman gets 2 weeks in jail for role in U.S. Capitol attack
CHICAGO -- A Brazilian citizen who lives in Indian Head Park was sentenced Thursday to two weeks behind bars for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Leticia Vilhena Ferreira must also perform 60 hours of community service, pay $500 in restitution and spend three years on probation as a result of her sentencing before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, D.C.
ABC7 Chicago
Parking tickets in Chicago surge by over 25 percent
CHICAGO -- To motorists returning to their vehicles to find a parking ticket on the windshield, it always seems like Chicago is in a ticketing blitz. This year, they might be right. Ticketing is up 25.7% through the first six months of 2022 - from 853,906 tickets through June 30...
