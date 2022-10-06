ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Indian Head Park woman gets 2 weeks in jail for role in U.S. Capitol attack

CHICAGO -- A Brazilian citizen who lives in Indian Head Park was sentenced Thursday to two weeks behind bars for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Leticia Vilhena Ferreira must also perform 60 hours of community service, pay $500 in restitution and spend three years on probation as a result of her sentencing before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, D.C.
Parking tickets in Chicago surge by over 25 percent

CHICAGO -- To motorists returning to their vehicles to find a parking ticket on the windshield, it always seems like Chicago is in a ticketing blitz. This year, they might be right. Ticketing is up 25.7% through the first six months of 2022 - from 853,906 tickets through June 30...
