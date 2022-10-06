ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

GICC volleyball pushes Warriors, ends Centennial Conference runner-up

DAVID CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball played undefeated Lincoln Lutheran in the Centennial Conference championship match Saturday. The Crusaders won the first set 25-22, but dropped the final two to finish the conference tournament as runner-ups. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4

Hastings College football fights hard, falls to No. 1 Morningside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KSNB) - Hastings College football traveled to play NAIA No. 1 Morningside Saturday. The one-loss Broncos were no match for the top team in the country, falling 70-17 to the undefeated Mustangs. Quarterback John Zamora threw a clean game and there were some bright moments for coach Matt Franzen’s group, despite the loss.
KSNB Local4

Hastings College men’s soccer blanks Mount Marty

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College men’s soccer hosted Mount Marty Saturday. The Broncos scored five unanswered goals to defeat the Lancers in a 5-0 clean sheet. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4

Central City softball wins District C-4 title over Ponca

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Central City softball hosted 13-seed Ponca in the District C-4 championship game Friday. The Bison blasted the Indians 10-0 and 9-0 to advance to the Class C State Tournament. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4

Fullerton football halts Giltner comeback effort in lopsided victory

GILTNER, Neb. (KSNB) - Fullerton football hit the road to play Giltner Thursday. After the Warriors opened up a 32-0 lead, the Hornets clawed back to make it a 32-16 game at halftime. Fullerton responded well in the second half and won 60-22. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4

Wedding moved to Grand Island due to Bovee Fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Bovee Wildfire has affected many in North Central Nebraska including one couple that was forced to relocate their wedding. Jami Foster and Jared Denny will still have their wedding thanks to one of University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s hospitality class, Class for Advanced Events; choosing them as the couple students will plan and decorate a wedding for. The crew has been working overtime to finish the job.
knopnews2.com

Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman

HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
KSNB Local4

Wreath’s Across America holds Third Annual Car Show

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Wreath’s Across America held it’s third annual car and bike show, hosted at the United Veterans Club. Participants came from all across the region to show off bikes, classics and new cars. Attendees also were able to enjoy food from a local vendor, while learning about the cars and the history behind them.
