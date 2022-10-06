Read full article on original website
Central City plays unbeaten Pierce tough, loses by three scores
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City hosted undefeated Pierce Friday. The Bison played the Bluejays tough, but fell 56-35. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
GICC volleyball pushes Warriors, ends Centennial Conference runner-up
DAVID CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball played undefeated Lincoln Lutheran in the Centennial Conference championship match Saturday. The Crusaders won the first set 25-22, but dropped the final two to finish the conference tournament as runner-ups. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
St. Cecilia football routs Wood River to stay unbeaten
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings St. Cecilia football traveled to play Wood River Friday. The Bluehawks stayed undefeated in a 53-7 win over the Eagles. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Bronco women’s soccer keeps clean sheet in win over Mount Marty
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College women’s soccer hosted Mount Marty Saturday. The Broncos scored four goals and kept a clean sheet in a 4-0 win over the Lancers. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Hastings College football fights hard, falls to No. 1 Morningside
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KSNB) - Hastings College football traveled to play NAIA No. 1 Morningside Saturday. The one-loss Broncos were no match for the top team in the country, falling 70-17 to the undefeated Mustangs. Quarterback John Zamora threw a clean game and there were some bright moments for coach Matt Franzen’s group, despite the loss.
Northwest football defeats Gering in homecoming game on new turf
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Northwest football hosted Gering for its homecoming game Friday, the first on its new turf at its home stadium. The Vikings defeated Gering 34-17. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Grand Island football falls to undefeated Elkhorn South
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Senior football hosted undefeated Elkhorn South Friday. The Storm stormed into Memorial Stadium and defeated the Islanders 42-3. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
5th Quarter Game of the Week: Aurora football hands Adams Central first loss
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central traveled to Aurora for a battle of the unbeatens in Class C-1 Friday. The Huskies have run over their opponents so far this season but the Patriots were hoping to slow them down. Aurora rolls over Adams Central 41-7. Watch the embedded video for...
Hastings College men’s soccer blanks Mount Marty
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College men’s soccer hosted Mount Marty Saturday. The Broncos scored five unanswered goals to defeat the Lancers in a 5-0 clean sheet. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
High school football Week 7: Kearney and Westside fight through a venue change
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Week 7 of high school football brought around some unusual events, including Kearney and Westside moving their game to Papio South in the third quarter. Lots more action elsewhere across the region. Here are the highlights. Bellevue East vs. Bellevue West. Elkhorn South vs. Grand Island.
Central City softball wins District C-4 title over Ponca
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Central City softball hosted 13-seed Ponca in the District C-4 championship game Friday. The Bison blasted the Indians 10-0 and 9-0 to advance to the Class C State Tournament. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Northwest softball wins District B-3 title over Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Northwest softball hosted Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne in the District B-3 championship game Friday. The Vikings won both games, 8-2 and 12-0, to advance to the Class B State Tournament. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Hastings football blanked by Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings football hit the road to Scottsbluff Friday. The Tigers were shut out by the Bearcats 35-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Fullerton football halts Giltner comeback effort in lopsided victory
GILTNER, Neb. (KSNB) - Fullerton football hit the road to play Giltner Thursday. After the Warriors opened up a 32-0 lead, the Hornets clawed back to make it a 32-16 game at halftime. Fullerton responded well in the second half and won 60-22. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Wedding moved to Grand Island due to Bovee Fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Bovee Wildfire has affected many in North Central Nebraska including one couple that was forced to relocate their wedding. Jami Foster and Jared Denny will still have their wedding thanks to one of University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s hospitality class, Class for Advanced Events; choosing them as the couple students will plan and decorate a wedding for. The crew has been working overtime to finish the job.
Johnny Rodgers 50-Year Heisman Celebration
Eric Crouch will host the celebration and watch party in Kearney during the Nebraska-Purdue game on Oct. 15
Grand Island Tourism executive has ties to area burned in Bovee Fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Bovee fire destroyed thousands of acres of land in Thomas and Blaine counties after it started nearly a week ago. Among the area that was burned was the State 4-H Campgrounds. Sixteen of the 17 buildings on the camp’s premises were near total losses...
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
Wreath’s Across America holds Third Annual Car Show
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Wreath’s Across America held it’s third annual car and bike show, hosted at the United Veterans Club. Participants came from all across the region to show off bikes, classics and new cars. Attendees also were able to enjoy food from a local vendor, while learning about the cars and the history behind them.
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
