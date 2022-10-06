Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Practice Fight Video Leaked
Video of the altercation between Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole has been made public by TMZ Sports. While the video doesn’t make it clear what the two said to each other, it does show Green slowly walking towards Poole and getting in his face before Poole pushes Green. That leads to Green punching Poole and taking him down. Other members of the Warriors came in to separate the two after the altercation.
NBA・
Centre Daily
A Few Takeaways From Philadelphia 76ers’ Blue x White Scrimmage
The Philadelphia 76ers have four preseason games scheduled this offseason. On Monday, they paid a visit to the Brooklyn Nets and picked up a convincing win while shorthanded. On Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for their first home matchup since last year’s playoff run against the Miami Heat. With all of the starters in the mix for the first time, Philly engaged in a tight battle with the Cavs before pulling off a one-point victory.
Centre Daily
Pelicans-Pistons Preseason Video Highlights
Video highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans hosting the Detroit Pistons in 2022 preseason action. View the original article to see embedded media. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Where Anthony Davis Fits In Latest Sports Illustrated Player Rankings
When it is all said and done, Lakers forward Anthony Davis will go down as one of the most skilled players the league has ever seen. Unfortunately, Davis career has been taking a steady decline since winning his first championship with the Lakers. Davis has been considered an injury prone...
RELATED PEOPLE
Centre Daily
Spencer Dinwiddie Will Lead Mavs’ Bench Unit, Says Coach Jason Kidd
As much as the Dallas Mavericks' front office played off the team's need for a secondary playmaker and ball-hander off the bench before training camp began, coach Jason Kidd is already realizing that leaning on Josh Green or Frank Ntilikina in that particular role might not cut it. This isn't to say Green or Ntilikina can't be good players for Dallas this season, but rather that they're just cut out for different roles.
Centre Daily
Mavs Rookie ‘Gym Rat’ Jaden Hardy Excites in NBA Preseason Debut
With the Dallas Mavericks missing a handful of key players in their preseason opener on Wednesday night — including team leader Luka Doncic — it opened up the opportunity for versatile big man Christian Wood to have the spotlight. Wood did well, as he finished with 16 points...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Agrees To Contract Extension
Los Angeles Lakers team president Rob Pelinka is set to linger in the team's front office at least through 2026 season. View the original article to see embedded media. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that the Lakers have come to an agreement with Pelinka on a multi-year contract extension. This will align the timeline of Kobe Bryant's former agent with the contract length of the Lakers' second head coaching hire under his stewardship, Darvin Ham, who signed a four-year deal with L.A. earlier this summer.
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Jamal Cain Gets Praise From Bam Adebayo
The Miami Heat won Thursday's preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets. There were many notable performances in the 109-80 victory, but arguably the biggest was by rookie forward Jamal Cain. Cain had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. He led the Heat in steals and rebounds while logging the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Skip Bayless Skeptical Of Russell Westbrook’s Fit Under Darvin Ham
View the original article to see embedded media. https://www.basketballnetwork.net/latest-news/skip-bayless-makes-a-bold-prediction-about-the-los-angeles-lakers-and-darvin-ham On his show "Skip And Shannon: Undisputed," which he cohosts with former Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, irrepressible Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, noted LeBron James critic, registered his skepticism that new L.A. head coach Darvin Ham will be able to break Russell Westbrook away from some of his most self-destructive habits.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: NBA’s New Bench Celebration Rule Enforced?
On Wednesday night, in the Lakers' 119-115 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns at Las Vegas venue T-Mobile Arena, then-reserve center Thomas Bryant was assessed a technical for stepping onto the hardwood to hype up a Damian Jones dunk. A lot of fans may have been wondering why the 6'10" big man was penalized so harshly.
Comments / 0