On Oct. 4, 2022, George “Jack” “Big Daddy” Henson Jr., 80, of Monongahela, a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed on from this world to join the love of his life, Virginia Louise Miller, in the eternal after. Born July 26, 1942, to George Sr. and Emma (Green) Henson in Monongahela, he graduated from Monongahela High School in 1960 and soon after moved to New Jersey. There he reacquainted with his high school sweetheart, Virginia Louise (Miller), and moved back to the Monongahela area to start a family. Jack spent his life running a successful commercial cleaning business, and along with his wife, raising his four boys into four men. A longtime member of the Ringgold School District school board, he enjoyed coaching sports, golfing, hanging out with his buddies at the Hilltop, traveling with his family, spending time in the mountains in Somerset, enjoying time with his grandchildren and great- grandchildren, caring for his dogs and doing all within his power to ensure a better life for those he cared about. His generosity really held no bounds and all that knew him can attest to it. We in the Henson family will grieve the loss of the physical presence of our loved one, but he will live on in our minds because we all know that heroes never die. Surviving are his four boys, Scott (Lisa), Shawn, Rocky (Tammy) and Ryan Henson; his sister, Donna Jones; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many other friends, family and pets. He was predeceased by his sister, Judy Henson Revetta; and a brother, Harold “Budd” Henson. A small, private, family-only service was held at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org or P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Condolences can be made online at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.

MONONGAHELA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO