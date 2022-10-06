And now to Idaho, where a cobalt mine that had been defunct for decades is getting a reboot as the U.S. and the rest of the world try to transition away from fossil fuels. Cobalt is a metal needed for electric vehicle batteries and for storing wind and solar energy. But as NPR's Kirk Siegler reports, getting a major cobalt industry up and running in the U.S. is still a long shot.

