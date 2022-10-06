Read full article on original website
KSLA
Beloved owner of Lucky Palace Chinese restaurant dies after battle with bone cancer
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The community is remembering and recognizing someone who had quite the impact on Shreveport-Bossier: a restaurateur that many people grew close enough with to consider family. That man is Kuan Lim, globally renowned owner of the Lucky Palace in Bossier City. Twenty-five years ago, Lim...
q973radio.com
Frightening Shootout Filmed on Lakeshore in Shreveport
This is absolutely heartbreaking to say the very least. If you’ve been on social media at all today, you’ve definitely scrolled across this video. I actually scrolled past it quite a few times before I finally clicked it to see why it was being shared so frequently. Immediately, thinking about my friends and family who live in that area, and thinking about all the time I’ve spent there, I quickly became upset.
KSLA
FURRY FRIEND FRIDAY: Quigley gives KSLA’s Biskie Duncan a paw
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Meet Quigley!. He’s a two-year-old Catahoula Leopard mix and weighs about 55 pounds. He is heartworm positive, but there are many treatment options available. Quigley’s available for adoption through Caddo Parish Animal Services. Visit this page for a list of all dogs available.
KSLA
A Walk in Their Shoes; walk a mile against domestic violence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA’s GM, Sacha Purciful will be joining in the 5k run & walk against domestic violence. On Oct. 8, the A Walk in Their Shoes event will be held at the Stoner Skateboard Park at 8:30 a.m. Lead runners will be heading the charge to support victims of domestic violence. It is encouraged for anyone who has lost a loved one to domestic violence to come out to the event.
KSLA
Walk to End Alzheimer’s hopes to raise $60,000 for the cause
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Alzheimer’s Association gathered in Bossier City on Saturday, Oct. 8 to host the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The event raises money towards research to find a cure for the disease. This year’s goal was to raise $60,000 to help fund the cause.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport baker creates hyper-realistic cakes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman has turned her passion for baking hyper-realistic cakes into a way to make extra income. Katerina Wiggins is the founder of Sunflour Bakery in Shreveport. As something that started as a way to make some extra cash on the side, it has grown into a full business. Wiggins is just one of many Americans who has created a “side hustle” to generate more income since the COVID-19 pandemic.
KSLA
Fight, shooting at Hunter Crab on E. 70TH; 2 adult men injured
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A fight resulted in a shooting at the Hunter Crab restaurant, located at the intersection of E. 70th and E. Kings. On Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. the Shreveport Police Department received a dispatch to the Hunter Crab restaurant. As officers arrived they learned that a female employee and the restaurant owner had a confrontation.
KSLA
BPCC says partnership with CHRISTUS to boost nursing faculty shortage
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Help is on the way for the nursing program at Bossier Parish Community College, through a partnership with CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System. [RELATED: BPCC, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System announce partnership]. Officials with the program say bringing in the new staff could help the college with...
ktalnews.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony for the new opening of Shreveport Fire Station 8
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After almost one hundred years, Shreveport officially closed its historic Fire Station 8 located on Velva Street. “We went to what felt like a closet, to now just Taj Mahal or the Hilton,” Evan Bayton, a firefighter at station 8 said. “I mean, it’s great. I get lost sometimes, walking in circles trying to find out where I’m going.”
KSLA
Community program hopes to help teens avoid violence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Violence involving younger age groups has been a developing pattern in Shreveport. Rickey Evans, a high school coach and parent, is no stranger working against violence in the community. Back in April, he launched a program called Brothers Helping Brothers to teach teens life skills and conflict resolution. He started the program after the death of one of his athletes, 17-year-old Devin Myers.
magic1029fm.com
This Produce Shop Sells The Best Burger in Shreveport
It just might be Shreveport’s best kept secret. After a lifetime of trying Shreveport burgers, I am ready to unveil the best burger in Shreveport, Louisiana. To be honest, it’s not even close. Now, keep in mind, this is purely my opinion. Some of you may agree, while...
How is Louisiana NOT on This List??
Anytime you see a "Best of", or a "Top 10" type list, you know it's probably going to be pretty much a subjective perspective. And depending on who is presenting the list is going to determine the credibility weighted to it. And as far as I'm concerned, when something comes from Louisiana/Shreveport hating Wallethub, I give it very little, to no credence. So, all that being said, there's a new "Top 20" list from WalletHub of cities that are best for "foodies," and no Louisiana city made the list??
KSLA
BPD: Benton woman missing after walking away from home
BENTON, La. (KSLA) - The Benton Police Department (BPD) alongside the Bossier Sheriff’s Office (BSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing since Oct 7. On Oct 7 at around 8 a.m., Cheryl Leann Way, 42, was last seen as she...
The Wait Is Over, Huge Burgers Now Being Served In North Bossier
Papa & Co Announced They Were Coming to North Bossier and We All Freaked Out. Papa & Co is one of Shreveport's staples, everyone knows of this spot because the burgers are the size of your head. Seriously. Could This Be the Biggest Burger in the South?. Papa and Company...
KSLA
BPSO: Missing Haughton woman found safe
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says a missing Haughton woman has been found. Deborah Mitchell, 59, was initially reported missing after not being heard from since Oct. 2.
KTBS
Webster Parish jury finds Ark. man guilty in shooting death of Springhill man
MINDEN, La. -- It took a Webster Parish jury of six men and six women barely an hour to return a guilty verdict in the murder trial of an Arkansas man who killed a Springhill man two years ago. Logan Smith, 23, was charged with the June 19, 2020 shooting...
KTBS
Man shot after altercation at Shreveport intersection
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that took place at a busy intersection. It started at the corner of East 70th and East Kings Highway. A witness told us they saw several people dressed like restaurant employees banging on the hood of a vehicle with a crowbar.
KSLA
CPSO searching for fugitive near Colquitt Road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a fugitives in the Grawood Subdivision and surrounding areas off Colquitt Road. The search for a wanted juvenile from Texas, who was also reported missing by his parents, began just after 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
ktalnews.com
One injured in late Saturday afternoon shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are at the scene of a Saturday afternoon shooting that wounded a man in the Mooretown area. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3700 block of Baxter Street. When they arrived, police found a...
KTBS
Man wounded in early morning carjacking in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for a carjacking in Shreveport early Friday. According to police, three people carjacked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive at the Lakeville Townhomes around 1:45 a.m. As the victim ran away, the suspects fired multiple shots and...
