ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

Related
q973radio.com

Frightening Shootout Filmed on Lakeshore in Shreveport

This is absolutely heartbreaking to say the very least. If you’ve been on social media at all today, you’ve definitely scrolled across this video. I actually scrolled past it quite a few times before I finally clicked it to see why it was being shared so frequently. Immediately, thinking about my friends and family who live in that area, and thinking about all the time I’ve spent there, I quickly became upset.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

FURRY FRIEND FRIDAY: Quigley gives KSLA’s Biskie Duncan a paw

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Meet Quigley!. He’s a two-year-old Catahoula Leopard mix and weighs about 55 pounds. He is heartworm positive, but there are many treatment options available. Quigley’s available for adoption through Caddo Parish Animal Services. Visit this page for a list of all dogs available.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

A Walk in Their Shoes; walk a mile against domestic violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA’s GM, Sacha Purciful will be joining in the 5k run & walk against domestic violence. On Oct. 8, the A Walk in Their Shoes event will be held at the Stoner Skateboard Park at 8:30 a.m. Lead runners will be heading the charge to support victims of domestic violence. It is encouraged for anyone who has lost a loved one to domestic violence to come out to the event.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Shreveport, LA
Health
Shreveport, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
ktalnews.com

Shreveport baker creates hyper-realistic cakes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman has turned her passion for baking hyper-realistic cakes into a way to make extra income. Katerina Wiggins is the founder of Sunflour Bakery in Shreveport. As something that started as a way to make some extra cash on the side, it has grown into a full business. Wiggins is just one of many Americans who has created a “side hustle” to generate more income since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Fight, shooting at Hunter Crab on E. 70TH; 2 adult men injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A fight resulted in a shooting at the Hunter Crab restaurant, located at the intersection of E. 70th and E. Kings. On Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. the Shreveport Police Department received a dispatch to the Hunter Crab restaurant. As officers arrived they learned that a female employee and the restaurant owner had a confrontation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

BPCC says partnership with CHRISTUS to boost nursing faculty shortage

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Help is on the way for the nursing program at Bossier Parish Community College, through a partnership with CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System. [RELATED: BPCC, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System announce partnership]. Officials with the program say bringing in the new staff could help the college with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Burton
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Robin
ktalnews.com

Ribbon cutting ceremony for the new opening of Shreveport Fire Station 8

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After almost one hundred years, Shreveport officially closed its historic Fire Station 8 located on Velva Street. “We went to what felt like a closet, to now just Taj Mahal or the Hilton,” Evan Bayton, a firefighter at station 8 said. “I mean, it’s great. I get lost sometimes, walking in circles trying to find out where I’m going.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Community program hopes to help teens avoid violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Violence involving younger age groups has been a developing pattern in Shreveport. Rickey Evans, a high school coach and parent, is no stranger working against violence in the community. Back in April, he launched a program called Brothers Helping Brothers to teach teens life skills and conflict resolution. He started the program after the death of one of his athletes, 17-year-old Devin Myers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magic1029fm.com

This Produce Shop Sells The Best Burger in Shreveport

It just might be Shreveport’s best kept secret. After a lifetime of trying Shreveport burgers, I am ready to unveil the best burger in Shreveport, Louisiana. To be honest, it’s not even close. Now, keep in mind, this is purely my opinion. Some of you may agree, while...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

How is Louisiana NOT on This List??

Anytime you see a "Best of", or a "Top 10" type list, you know it's probably going to be pretty much a subjective perspective. And depending on who is presenting the list is going to determine the credibility weighted to it. And as far as I'm concerned, when something comes from Louisiana/Shreveport hating Wallethub, I give it very little, to no credence. So, all that being said, there's a new "Top 20" list from WalletHub of cities that are best for "foodies," and no Louisiana city made the list??
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Cancer Surgery#Kidney Cancer#Ksla News
KSLA

BPD: Benton woman missing after walking away from home

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - The Benton Police Department (BPD) alongside the Bossier Sheriff’s Office (BSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing since Oct 7. On Oct 7 at around 8 a.m., Cheryl Leann Way, 42, was last seen as she...
BENTON, LA
KSLA

BPSO: Missing Haughton woman found safe

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says a missing Haughton woman has been found. Deborah Mitchell, 59, was initially reported missing after not being heard from since Oct. 2.
HAUGHTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KTBS

Man shot after altercation at Shreveport intersection

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that took place at a busy intersection. It started at the corner of East 70th and East Kings Highway. A witness told us they saw several people dressed like restaurant employees banging on the hood of a vehicle with a crowbar.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

CPSO searching for fugitive near Colquitt Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a fugitives in the Grawood Subdivision and surrounding areas off Colquitt Road. The search for a wanted juvenile from Texas, who was also reported missing by his parents, began just after 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

One injured in late Saturday afternoon shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are at the scene of a Saturday afternoon shooting that wounded a man in the Mooretown area. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3700 block of Baxter Street. When they arrived, police found a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man wounded in early morning carjacking in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for a carjacking in Shreveport early Friday. According to police, three people carjacked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive at the Lakeville Townhomes around 1:45 a.m. As the victim ran away, the suspects fired multiple shots and...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy