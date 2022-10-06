ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Sheriff: All 4 members of kidnapped family found dead in Merced County

By Cameron Kiszla
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

“Tonight, our worst fears have been confirmed.”

That’s how Merced County Sheriff Vernon H. Warnke began the difficult process of informing the public that all four members of a family kidnapped at gunpoint in Merced County on Monday.

Warnke said the family — 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri — were dead.

The Associated Press reported they were found in an orchard , and KTLA sister station KSEE reported that the bodies were found near the area where deputies found the victim’s phones.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from a farmer around 5 p.m. telling them the location of the victims after finding them, adding that the orchard field is “very, very remote.”

“There’s no words right now to describe the anger I feel and the senselessness of this incident. I said it earlier, there’s a special place in hell for this guy, and I mean it,” Warnke said.

Officials have identified 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado as the likely perpetrator.

