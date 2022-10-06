Read full article on original website
Phillies hold off Cardinals 2-0 to sweep NL wild-card series
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Phillies wasted no time taking their raucous celebration from the infield at Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals had trudged off to mourn the end of an era, into the visiting clubhouse, where the champagne flowed freely and Calum Scott's “Dancing On My Own” pounded through the speakers.
Bridgeport scores 3 goals in each half in win over Herbert Hoover
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport girls soccer team didn’t wait long (under three minutes) to score its first goal. Less than a minute later, the Indians scored again. By the time halftime came, the Indians had already netted three goals, and they added three more in...
No 1 Swiatek and home favorite Krejcikova in Ostrava final
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek became the first WTA Tour player since 2017 to achieve 60 wins in a calendar year when she reached yet another final on Saturday in the Czech Republic. It wasn't easy at the Agel Open. Swiatek was second best to...
Rourke, Bangura help lead Ohio to 55-34 win over Akron
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Kurtis Rourke passed for three touchdowns, Sieh Bangura ran for three and added another receiving and Ohio beat Akron 55-34 on Saturday. Rourke was an efficient 24-of-27 passing for 427 yards with Sam Wiglusz grabbing two TDs with a career-high 144 yards on seven catches including a 75-yarder for the game's first points and a lead the Bobcats (3-3, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) would keep. Jacoby Jones added a personal-best 121 yards receiving, also on seven receptions. Bangura had 90 yards on 16 carries.
Gonzalez's 15th-inning HR lead Guardians past Rays for sweep
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history with a leadoff home run in the 15th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and a two-game Wild Card Series sweep. Gonzalez, who...
