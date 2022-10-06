ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevenson Ranch, CA

KTLA

LASD investigating 2 early morning deadly shootings

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two deadly shootings that happened early Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens and Lynwood. The first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street in Hawaiian Gardens. Deputies from the Lakewood station responded to the area for a report of an assault […]
LYNWOOD, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Stevenson Ranch, CA
Stevenson Ranch, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
signalscv.com

Man arrested on suspicion of identity theft, drug possession

A 39-year-old man from Sylmar was detained on suspicion of identity theft in Canyon Country on Monday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The man, who was detained at the 16500 block of Soledad Canyon Road, had a prior conviction and was on...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Teenager intentionally rams into patrol car

A teenager driving a black Tesla intentionally rammed into the side of a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station patrol car in Canyon Country on Friday night, according to Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Sgt. Shery Clark, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Station, deputies first made contact with the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

2 wounded following shooting in Florence-Firestone area

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles Friday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened a little before 4:15 p.m. near 103rd street. They were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a person shot in the leg. When they arrived, they found a woman, in her 60s, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. A second victim, a male, was also reportedly nearby on Juniper and 102nd Street. He also received a non-life-threatening wound.Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.  However, police were not immediately sure if the two incidents were connected, despite receiving calls to report both shootings at the same time. No suspect information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

San Bernardino police catch ATM skimmer suspects in the act

The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing devices Thursday morning. Police responded to the Bank of America at 2011 E. Highland Ave. on Thursday when a live surveillance feed showed the suspects installing a skimmer […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Alleged online child predator arrested in Ventura

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged online child predator was arrested in Ventura and has since been released as he awaits his next court date. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed 23-year-old Carter Newell used Instagram and Snapchat to contact and meet underage girls. He was...
VENTURA, CA
Key News Network

Burglary Suspect Located in Attic of Liquor Store

Chino, San Bernardino County, CA: A burglary suspect was located in the attic of a liquor store and eventually taken into custody by police early Friday morning, Oct. 7, 2022. Chino Police Department received a burglar alarm around 12:50 a.m. from Village Liquor Store on the 4100 block of Riverside Drive in the city of Chino.
CHINO, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Allegedly Threatens Jr. High Student On City Bus

Deputies are investigating after a person allegedly threatened an Arroyo Seco Junior High student on a Santa Clarita City bus last week. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, an incident occurred on the 22500 block of Pamplico Drive in Saugus in which a man entered the City bus and began making verbal threats towards a student, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
onscene.tv

Active Shooter Fires Rounds Near Officers | Ventura

10.06.2022 | 12:30 AM | VENTURA – A Ventura PD officer on patrol in the area of N Olive St and Mission Ave reported that an unknown subject had fired a shot near his patrol vehicle. Officers saturated the area and initiated methodical search of the immediate area with...
VENTURA, CA
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: Cops Respond to Fight at Vons Center; Lots of Alcohol Incidents; Man With Machete Tells Police He's Homicidal and Suicidal; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for September 29 – October 5. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 340 service events, resulting in 70 investigations. Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested. September 29 at 5:44 a.m., a subject called...
MONROVIA, CA
Key News Network

Juvenile Shot at Apartment Complex in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A wounded male was transported to the hospital by ambulance after being shot at an apartment complex Wednesday night, Oct. 5, in the city of Pomona. The police department confirmed the victim was a juvenile. Pomona PD officers and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded...
POMONA, CA

