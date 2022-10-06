Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing AboutCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
This is the Top Coffee Shop in California, According to YelpLet's Eat LAOak Park, CA
3 Breathtaking Beaches in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Related
Teen in Tesla Intentionally Rams Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A teen in a Tesla intentionally rammed a sheriff’s department patrol vehicle at Canyon High School and was quickly apprehended by another patrol unit in Canyon Country after a short pursuit, according to authorities. The incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
LASD investigating 2 early morning deadly shootings
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two deadly shootings that happened early Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens and Lynwood. The first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street in Hawaiian Gardens. Deputies from the Lakewood station responded to the area for a report of an assault […]
Crash Victim Killed Near Lancaster Identified
Authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in an unincorporated area near Lancaster.
foxla.com
Driver shoots laser into other driver's eyes, gets rear-ended
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A Lancaster man was cited for brandishing a weapon after deputies said he shone a laser pointer in the face of another driver in San Bernardino County, resulting in that driver rear-ending his car. San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to a collision on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
signalscv.com
Man arrested on suspicion of identity theft, drug possession
A 39-year-old man from Sylmar was detained on suspicion of identity theft in Canyon Country on Monday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The man, who was detained at the 16500 block of Soledad Canyon Road, had a prior conviction and was on...
Authorities seeking victim who was assaulted, kidnapped in Pasadena area
An urgent search is underway for a kidnapping victim and the men accused of assaulting him in the Pasadena area.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Teenager intentionally rams into patrol car
A teenager driving a black Tesla intentionally rammed into the side of a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station patrol car in Canyon Country on Friday night, according to Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Sgt. Shery Clark, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Station, deputies first made contact with the...
Man Charged with Attacking Woman with Hammer in Fountain Valley
A 22-year-old man was charged Friday with a hammer- wielding sexual assault on a woman in Fountain Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 wounded following shooting in Florence-Firestone area
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles Friday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened a little before 4:15 p.m. near 103rd street. They were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a person shot in the leg. When they arrived, they found a woman, in her 60s, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. A second victim, a male, was also reportedly nearby on Juniper and 102nd Street. He also received a non-life-threatening wound.Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. However, police were not immediately sure if the two incidents were connected, despite receiving calls to report both shootings at the same time. No suspect information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
KTLA.com
Bicyclist stabbed while riding by person standing on sidewalk in Ventura: Police
An assailant standing on a Ventura sidewalk stabbed a bicyclist as he rode by early Friday morning, according to the Ventura Police Department. The unidentified victim was riding near Ventura Avenue and Fix Way at about 5:45 a.m. when he sustained what he thought was a punch from a person standing on the sidewalk nearby.
San Bernardino police catch ATM skimmer suspects in the act
The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing devices Thursday morning. Police responded to the Bank of America at 2011 E. Highland Ave. on Thursday when a live surveillance feed showed the suspects installing a skimmer […]
Dozens arrested in mail fraud operation involving nearly $5M in losses
Authorities announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail- and check- fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
Alleged online child predator arrested in Ventura
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged online child predator was arrested in Ventura and has since been released as he awaits his next court date. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed 23-year-old Carter Newell used Instagram and Snapchat to contact and meet underage girls. He was...
An LAPD officer who was killed in a training exercise was targeted, a lawyer alleges
"They used that training as a cover to kill him in retaliation for his whistleblowing activity," attorney Bradley Gage told NPR. Officer Houston, who died in May, was investigating an alleged rape.
Burglary Suspect Located in Attic of Liquor Store
Chino, San Bernardino County, CA: A burglary suspect was located in the attic of a liquor store and eventually taken into custody by police early Friday morning, Oct. 7, 2022. Chino Police Department received a burglar alarm around 12:50 a.m. from Village Liquor Store on the 4100 block of Riverside Drive in the city of Chino.
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Allegedly Threatens Jr. High Student On City Bus
Deputies are investigating after a person allegedly threatened an Arroyo Seco Junior High student on a Santa Clarita City bus last week. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, an incident occurred on the 22500 block of Pamplico Drive in Saugus in which a man entered the City bus and began making verbal threats towards a student, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
onscene.tv
Active Shooter Fires Rounds Near Officers | Ventura
10.06.2022 | 12:30 AM | VENTURA – A Ventura PD officer on patrol in the area of N Olive St and Mission Ave reported that an unknown subject had fired a shot near his patrol vehicle. Officers saturated the area and initiated methodical search of the immediate area with...
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: Cops Respond to Fight at Vons Center; Lots of Alcohol Incidents; Man With Machete Tells Police He's Homicidal and Suicidal; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for September 29 – October 5. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 340 service events, resulting in 70 investigations. Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested. September 29 at 5:44 a.m., a subject called...
SWAT officer’s retaliation suit alleges LAPD has gang arrest, gun quotas
A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, alleging management took career-damaging steps against him to keep him quiet about purported illegal quotas that commanders ostensibly established to increase specific crime statistics involving guns and gangs. Officer John Walker’s Los Angeles Superior Court retaliation suit, filed Wednesday, seeks unspecified...
Juvenile Shot at Apartment Complex in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A wounded male was transported to the hospital by ambulance after being shot at an apartment complex Wednesday night, Oct. 5, in the city of Pomona. The police department confirmed the victim was a juvenile. Pomona PD officers and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded...
Comments / 0