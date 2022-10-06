SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A baby girl, her parents and uncle who were kidnapped at gunpoint from their central California business two days ago were found dead Wednesday, the sheriff of Merced County said. “Our worst fears have been confirmed,” Sheriff Vern Warnke told reporters Wednesday night. About 5:30 p.m., a farmworker found the bodies close together in a Merced County orchard in an “extremely” rural and remote area, he said. The announcement came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, on Monday.

MERCED COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO