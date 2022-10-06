ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Comments / 39

Donna Prevatt McDonald
3d ago

This is so very sad. My prayers are with this family. I can't understand what could make a person do such a terrible thing. There's no amount of money that could be worth 4 innocent lives. JUDGEMENT WILL COME WHEN HE MEETS HIS MAKER! Hopefully sooner than later. it's too bad the coward didn't finish doing himself in. He can take 4 lives but not his own? Coward! I do feel for his family. They did do the right thing by reporting him. My prayers are also with them. People are born innocent but can become monsters by making terrible choices!

Reply(1)
10
We hate Newsom
3d ago

Thank Biden and Newsom for this letting criminals go free and serve no time, open boarder with the cartel and its just going to get worse!!

Reply(15)
16
Christine Marie Silva
3d ago

it was kind of strange how the dog didn't act ferociously towards the guy as he was leading him out of the office and then when he brought the lady and the baby out then it was wagging its tail any dog that was a protector would have tried to get off that little twig and attack that guy I bet you the dog knew the guy.

Reply(2)
4
Related
The Associated Press

Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A baby girl, her parents and uncle who were kidnapped at gunpoint from their central California business two days ago were found dead Wednesday, the sheriff of Merced County said. “Our worst fears have been confirmed,” Sheriff Vern Warnke told reporters Wednesday night. About 5:30 p.m., a farmworker found the bodies close together in a Merced County orchard in an “extremely” rural and remote area, he said. The announcement came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, on Monday.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
City
Merced, CA
State
California State
City
Atwater, CA
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Merced family of 4 found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasdeep Singh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Crime
abc45.com

Surveillance video shows delivery driver throwing packages in California

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMPH) — A delivery driver, or drivers, for the company OnTrac, was caught on camera throwing packages on multiple occasions at a home in the foothills east of Clovis, a city in Fresno county, California. The homeowner said he had three separate packages delivered to their house...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This man is wanted for kidnapping, Merced police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man is wanted for kidnapping, false imprisonment, auto theft, possession of stolen property, and felony evading, according to the Merced Police Department.    Police say on July 28 around 11:34 p.m. officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of 8th and T St. Officers say they tried to stop […]
MERCED, CA
Fox News

Fox News

833K+
Followers
6K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy