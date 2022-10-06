Read full article on original website
Kurt Vile Joins Pavement to Perform “Zurich Is Stained”: Watch
Pavement are currently in the midst of their North American reunion tour, and, last night (October 5) in Philadelphia, the band was joined by Kurt Vile to perform the 1992 song “Zurich Is Stained.” Vile took Stephen Malkmus’ place on vocals, with Malkmus stepping back to perform the song on guitar. Video of the occasion was captured by Dylan Baldi of Cloud Nothings and later posted on Instagram. Check out some more footage below.
Another Groove: Pip Millett Likes It “Slow”
October 2. 2022 – Welcome back to Another Groove, our series dedicated to new music that is neither pure soul nor R&B but which contains elements of those genres and may please your ears. This week we feature the track “Slow” by Pip Millett. Millett is a...
Song You Need: Wiki and Subjxct 5 bring in a cold front on “The Fonz”
Whether it’s Wiki ruminating on the vigorous soul of a New York that’s fading away due to gentrification or Subjxct 5 tapping into the grungy digital sounds of 2000’s East Coast rap, they’re both interested in reimagining the past. You can feel the electrifying, pioneering spirit of the rap they grew up on coursing through their music. It’s familiar, but not content with pure nostalgia. That’s why it makes sense that they’ve teamed up for a joint tape in Cold Cuts, which comes out later this month. In late September, they dropped a 6-minute tour de force in “My Life,” and now they’re back with “The Fonz.” Judging from those two, we’re in for a cold-weather classic.
‘We carried pistols to defend ourselves’: the Four Tops and the Temptations on six decades of soul
Duke Fakir, the last surviving founding member of the Four Tops, is reminiscing on the halcyon days of Detroit’s seminal soul music label as it made its mark on the 1960s. “Motown really did feel like a big family back then,” he says. “We all hung out, partied, played golf, held BBQs, appeared on one another’s records. Those were amazing times.”
Midway through “Shlut,” a sultry entry from Shygirl’s full-length debut, the singer poses a simple question over skittering trap beats: “Is it so bad to just like to be touched?” Sexuality, especially female sexuality, is often seen as frivolous, fleeting, and tempestuous, something that by nature can’t be defined or qualified. Across Nymph, in both the content of the songs and the eclectic nature of their instrumentation, the artist born Blane Muise challenges that notion by giving full breadth to her fantasies and desires. What does it mean to be “bad”? What does it mean to want? With futuristic neo-club anthems like “Freak,” “Nasty,” and “Gush,” Shygirl has long worn her sexuality on her sleeve. On Nymph, her siren song lures us deeper into the forest, past the dank dancefloors of her early discography and toward somewhere brighter and more introspective.
TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension
Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
Behind the Meaning of the Band Name 311 (Hint: WE’RE GOING STREAKING)
In the 2003 comedy movie, Old School, one of the most famous lines to come from the script was actor Will Ferrell yelling, drunkenly, “WE’RE GOING STREAKING!“. Well, if Ferrell was living in Omaha, Nebraska in the late 1980s, he may have found himself as part of the popular reggae-rock band 311 as a result of a similar outburst.
When Damn Yankees Took a Final Stand With ‘Don’t Tread’
Damn Yankees had come of age very quickly, which applied some momentum as the unlikely supergroup headed into its second album. The self-titled 1990 debut effort by the consortium of Tommy Shaw (then ex-Styx), Jack Blades (then ex-Night Ranger) and Ted Nugent reached No. 13 on the Billboard 200, went double platinum and launched the Top 5 power ballad "High Enough" and the No. 1 mainstream rock hit "Coming of Age."
8 Religious Hymns That Would Be No. 1 Hits if They Were Released Today
Truly, songs that touch on spirituality bear some of the best melodies, richest refrains, and most meaningful messages. There is a reason they’ve lasted hundreds, if not thousands of years. Here at American Songwriter, we thought we’d honor some of these legendary numbers with a list of the eight...
The Will to Live
The Will to Live, the seventh album by New Jersey rock group Titus Andronicus, is now the second Titus Andronicus record you’ll play to get your friends into Titus Andronicus. It’s about time. ’Til now, neophytes had nowhere to go but The Monitor, the band’s 2010 masterpiece, a rock opera about the Civil War as rewarding as it is challenging. (Press play on opener “A More Perfect Union,” and you’ll hear nearly a full minute of Abraham Lincoln before you hear a guitar or a drum.) The band has since veered from excess—2015’s 29-track-long The Most Lamentable Tragedy—to economy—2019’s An Obelisk, which didn’t clear 40 minutes. The Will to Live manages a balance between these poles. It is an easy, thoroughly enjoyable sell, abounding in the band’s signature blend of grit and gratitude.
Special Interest Share New Song “Foul”: Listen
Special Interest, the no-wave punk band from New Orleans, have shared another new song from their forthcoming album Endure. This one’s called “Foul.” Give it a listen below. “This call and response tune is a working class anthem,” Special Interest’s Maria Elena said in a statement. “Alli...
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
Jazmine Sullivan Releases New Song “Stand Up”: Listen
Jazmine Sullivan is back with new music. Her latest single, “Stand Up,” was made for Till, Chinonye Chukwu’s new film about Emmet Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Find the song, produced and co-written by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, below. “I’m honored to be...
Review: Son Little Brims with Feeling on ‘Like Neptune’
It has only been a few years since Son Little’s previous album, but a lot has happened in the interim. Intensive therapy initiated by sexual abuse as a youngster helped Little (born Aaron Livingston) deal with a troubled past. He says in the promotional notes that “[t]his is the first time I’m making music for the pure joy of creating.”
Broken Bells: Into the Blue review – an absorbing journey
As ringleader of the Shins, James Mercer has left a busload of bandmates on the hard shoulder over the past two decades. His longest lasting act must be Broken Bells, this occasional project with best mate Brian “Danger Mouse” Burton. The duo’s first two albums established a pattern of flirting convincingly with various genres (new wave, folk, prog, post-punk) before ghosting them entirely. Impressive, but weirdly hard to enjoy. Into the Blue is similarly promiscuous, but more frequently dazzling.
Pocket Fantasy
It’s easiest to connect with Mamalarky at odd angles. The songs on the indie quartet’s 2020 self-titled album married structured choruses with brash, jangly interludes. This approach made for a few inspired peaks (the cheeky psychedelia of “You Make Me Smile”) but also tended to fall back on tired formulas and melodies that didn’t quite stick. In these less distinctive moments, Mamalarky felt like a band still very much in the process of figuring itself out. Their new album, Pocket Fantasy, smartly doubles down on the proggy quirks and little incoherences that make them such a unique force while still maintaining the effortless charm of their previous music.
The week in theatre: Blues for an Alabama Sky; The Crucible; Dido’s Bar – review
Thirties Harlem is vibrantly alive at the National, while mob rule meets Little House on the Prairie in an assured revival of The Crucible. Elsewhere, a night on the tiles in Carthage. What a vital evening. Lynette Linton’s production of Blues for an Alabama Sky shimmies with ease between the...
Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on SNL
Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
Solar Bridge
In their seven years as a trio, Emeralds evolved from jammy, lo-fi noiseniks into advanced abstractionists and, eventually, unabashed sentimentalists—from the “bullshit boring drone band” they once jokingly called themselves into prog-rock perfectionists, stalwart believers in the transcendental power of arpeggios and counterpoint. Between 2006 and 2008, their first three years together, John Elliott, Steve Hauschildt, and Mark McGuire were furiously prolific, putting out at least 37 releases—mostly CD-Rs and cassettes of freeform, side-long improv sessions recorded at home in Cleveland. Solar Bridge, originally released in June 2008 and newly reissued by Ghostly, nine years since the group disintegrated, is one of the peaks of that early period. A transitional work—not only their first CD release but also the first album they recorded to a computer, rather than straight to tape—it represents the zenith of their longform drone excursions before they moved on to shorter, more varied, and more meticulously composed pieces with their four subsequent major statements: Emeralds, What Happened, Does It Look Like I’m Here?, and Just to Feel Anything.
“Shabooya” [ft. Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, & K Carbon]
On 2021’s “Set the Tone,” producer Hitkidd set his sights on platforming Black women-led gangsta rap and spreading the sounds of Memphis across the world. The song blew up, thrusting up-and-coming Southern talent into the spotlight; later, the same crew—Aleza, Gloss Up, GloRilla, Slimeroni, and K Carbon—struck gold again with their follow-up “Hot Potato.” The posse cuts received another boost of popularity this year, after the breakthrough success of GloRilla’s “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2.” On “Shabooya,” the ensemble—minus GloRilla, who’s on tour—returns to reintroduce themselves by putting a brazen spin on the age-old school bus chant “Shabooya (Roll Call).”
