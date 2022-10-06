ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spend enough time with Rome Streetz’s catalog and you’ll find yourself thinking about infrastructure collapse. A 36-year-old rapper raised in eastern Queens, he’s the best bar-for-bar rhymer to come out of New York City in a half-decade; a resident of the Bed-Stuy neighborhood immortalized by the Notorious B.I.G. and JAY-Z, he boasts comparable expertise in the narcotics trade. In a more bountiful era, he’d have been a fixture on BET countdowns and Hot 97 drive-time blocks, back when their frequencies were beamed into every set-top box and Ford Explorer in the tri-state. Now? He delivers polished albums and white-knuckled mixtapes enjoyed by small audiences, fingers crossed that one of his breakneck sixteens will go viral.
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”

Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
Designer Yoon Ahn Responds To Kanye’s Claims That She Slept With A$AP Rocky

The Ambush designer denied Ye’s accusations. Kanye West has targeted most of the fashion world in his recent social media rants. In one week, the DONDA star has called out everyone from Anna Wintour and writer Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson to Justin Bieber and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory. Earlier this...
Kanye Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at North's Game, Kim Snubs Him

12:20 PM PT -- Kanye's Instagram account has reportedly been slapped with restrictions -- courtesy of Meta. THR reports the company has deleted a bunch of content from his page ... even though there are still posts on there from the past. Behind the scenes, however, Zuck and co. have reigned Ye in -- blocking him from throwing up new stuff, DM'ing or writing comments.
Kanye West Shares Texts From His Dad Regarding “White Lives Matter” Shirt

Kanye West posted a text message conversation he had with his father regarding his “White Lives Matter” shirt. Kanye West shared a text exchange he had with his father regarding his new “White Lives Matter” t-shirts on Instagram, Thursday. Ye says that it’s the first time in 45 years that he’s made his dad proud.
Mase Brings Up Diddy’s Mom in Response to $3 Million Debt Claim

Following Diddy’s claims that Mase owes him $3 million, the latter has shared a scathing response in which he mentioned the Bad Boy founder’s mom. In a post shared on Instagram, Mase denied Diddy’s request for “receipts” on Wednesday and suggested that all his business dealings were put under Puff’s mother’s name, Janice Combs.
A$AP Rocky Taking On More ‘Baby Duties’ As Rihanna Prepares For Super Bowl Halftime Show (EXCLUSIVE)

Rihanna, 34, officially announced that she will perform at the Super Bowl Halftime via Instagram on Sept. 25, and as a result, A$AP Rocky, 34, is taking on more parenting duties an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Rocky has committed to taking on more of the baby care duties so Rihanna can focus on preparing. He knows she’s nervous, but he isn’t concerned one bit because he knows she’s going to crush it,” the source said. The celebrity couple welcomed their first child together on May 13, according to TMZ.
Rihanna Honors DMX With Oversized Sweatshirt Paired With Bike Shorts On Grocery Store Run

More than a year after DMX passed away following a fatal heart attack, Rihanna honored the late hip-hop legend while out and about in West Hollywood. As Rihanna, 34, hit up Bristol Farms on Tuesday (Oct. 4), she stepped out in an oversized sweatshirt bearing the “Party Up (Up In Here)” rapper’s visage on the front. The memorial shirt had his date of birth and passing on the sleeves, with a pair of crosses flanking both sides. Rihanna paired the oversized sweatshirt with bike shorts and slides for the run. She completed the look with black sunglasses, a gold chain, and her effortless sense of cool.
Meek Mill Unleashes On Kanye: “Crazy & Lame”

Meek entered the chat with a scathing message that shook things up as he mentioned Jack Harlow, Justin LaBoy, and Vory. For the first time, we’re seeing Kanye West go toe-to-toe with his peers. The Rap icon typically has it out for brands he’s worked with or his ex-wife and former in-laws. Yet, today, we’re seeing West square off with the likes of Diddy, Boosie Badazz, and now, Meek Mill.
Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example

Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
Midway through “Shlut,” a sultry entry from Shygirl’s full-length debut, the singer poses a simple question over skittering trap beats: “Is it so bad to just like to be touched?” Sexuality, especially female sexuality, is often seen as frivolous, fleeting, and tempestuous, something that by nature can’t be defined or qualified. Across Nymph, in both the content of the songs and the eclectic nature of their instrumentation, the artist born Blane Muise challenges that notion by giving full breadth to her fantasies and desires. What does it mean to be “bad”? What does it mean to want? With futuristic neo-club anthems like “Freak,” “Nasty,” and “Gush,” Shygirl has long worn her sexuality on her sleeve. On Nymph, her siren song lures us deeper into the forest, past the dank dancefloors of her early discography and toward somewhere brighter and more introspective.
