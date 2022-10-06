Read full article on original website
Spend enough time with Rome Streetz’s catalog and you’ll find yourself thinking about infrastructure collapse. A 36-year-old rapper raised in eastern Queens, he’s the best bar-for-bar rhymer to come out of New York City in a half-decade; a resident of the Bed-Stuy neighborhood immortalized by the Notorious B.I.G. and JAY-Z, he boasts comparable expertise in the narcotics trade. In a more bountiful era, he’d have been a fixture on BET countdowns and Hot 97 drive-time blocks, back when their frequencies were beamed into every set-top box and Ford Explorer in the tri-state. Now? He delivers polished albums and white-knuckled mixtapes enjoyed by small audiences, fingers crossed that one of his breakneck sixteens will go viral.
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Designer Yoon Ahn Responds To Kanye’s Claims That She Slept With A$AP Rocky
The Ambush designer denied Ye’s accusations. Kanye West has targeted most of the fashion world in his recent social media rants. In one week, the DONDA star has called out everyone from Anna Wintour and writer Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson to Justin Bieber and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory. Earlier this...
Diddy Discusses Moving on From Cassie After She Married Another Man
Diddy and Cassie dated for 10 years. The two didn't confirm their romance until several years into their relationship. Cassie quickly married after her and Diddy split.
TMZ.com
Kanye Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at North's Game, Kim Snubs Him
12:20 PM PT -- Kanye's Instagram account has reportedly been slapped with restrictions -- courtesy of Meta. THR reports the company has deleted a bunch of content from his page ... even though there are still posts on there from the past. Behind the scenes, however, Zuck and co. have reigned Ye in -- blocking him from throwing up new stuff, DM'ing or writing comments.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Shares Texts From His Dad Regarding “White Lives Matter” Shirt
Kanye West posted a text message conversation he had with his father regarding his “White Lives Matter” shirt. Kanye West shared a text exchange he had with his father regarding his new “White Lives Matter” t-shirts on Instagram, Thursday. Ye says that it’s the first time in 45 years that he’s made his dad proud.
Complex
Mase Brings Up Diddy’s Mom in Response to $3 Million Debt Claim
Following Diddy’s claims that Mase owes him $3 million, the latter has shared a scathing response in which he mentioned the Bad Boy founder’s mom. In a post shared on Instagram, Mase denied Diddy’s request for “receipts” on Wednesday and suggested that all his business dealings were put under Puff’s mother’s name, Janice Combs.
Keke Wyatt Is a Powerhouse Singer About Her Business — But Twerking Her Cakes, Takes the Cake
Powerhouse vocalist Keke Wyatt could surely shatter a glass window with her range, but in this instance, she shattered folks’ timelines with a twerking video that went viral. The mother of 11 was back in action and recently performing at the Macon Music Festival with Anthony Hamilton and Carl...
A$AP Rocky Taking On More ‘Baby Duties’ As Rihanna Prepares For Super Bowl Halftime Show (EXCLUSIVE)
Rihanna, 34, officially announced that she will perform at the Super Bowl Halftime via Instagram on Sept. 25, and as a result, A$AP Rocky, 34, is taking on more parenting duties an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Rocky has committed to taking on more of the baby care duties so Rihanna can focus on preparing. He knows she’s nervous, but he isn’t concerned one bit because he knows she’s going to crush it,” the source said. The celebrity couple welcomed their first child together on May 13, according to TMZ.
NFL・
thebrag.com
Khloe Kardashian told Kanye what we’re all thinking: we’re all tired of it.
Khloe Kardashian tore Kanye West a new one on Instagram after he – yet again – accused the Kardashians of keeping his kids from him. Khloe Kardashian has just voiced out what we’re all thinking: Kanye West needs to give it a rest. Since last year, West...
Rihanna Honors DMX With Oversized Sweatshirt Paired With Bike Shorts On Grocery Store Run
More than a year after DMX passed away following a fatal heart attack, Rihanna honored the late hip-hop legend while out and about in West Hollywood. As Rihanna, 34, hit up Bristol Farms on Tuesday (Oct. 4), she stepped out in an oversized sweatshirt bearing the “Party Up (Up In Here)” rapper’s visage on the front. The memorial shirt had his date of birth and passing on the sleeves, with a pair of crosses flanking both sides. Rihanna paired the oversized sweatshirt with bike shorts and slides for the run. She completed the look with black sunglasses, a gold chain, and her effortless sense of cool.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Unleashes On Kanye: “Crazy & Lame”
Meek entered the chat with a scathing message that shook things up as he mentioned Jack Harlow, Justin LaBoy, and Vory. For the first time, we’re seeing Kanye West go toe-to-toe with his peers. The Rap icon typically has it out for brands he’s worked with or his ex-wife and former in-laws. Yet, today, we’re seeing West square off with the likes of Diddy, Boosie Badazz, and now, Meek Mill.
Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example
Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Thanks Drake For Support Amid 'White Lives Matter' Backlash: 'It Warmed My Heart'
Kanye West has thanked Drake for seemingly lending his support amid the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt. As he continued to post his way through the controversy on Thursday (October 6), the G.O.O.D. Music mogul shared a screenshot of Drizzy liking one of his recent Instagram posts, saying it “warmed his heart.”
Madame Noire
While The Other Rap Gworls Were Beefin’, Caresha Was Stepping Out In NYC With Diddy
Caresha and Diddy took over NYC’s streets recently — all the while several of the femcee’s counterparts were verbally tussling online. The City Girls member and Miami native posted a snapshot of herself and Diddy in the latter’s hometown on Oct. 4. Caresha — whose stage...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Trashes Latto's BET Hip Hop Awards Win - & Gets Response
Kodak Black has made it loud and clear how he feels about Latto’s “Big Energy” winning Song of the Year at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, but the 777 rapper is shrugging off the slander. The Florida native — whose “Super Gremlin” hit was also up...
Beyoncé Responds To Right Said Fred After They Called Her 'Arrogant'
Another artist criticized Beyoncé over her 'Renaissance' album.
Nymph
Midway through “Shlut,” a sultry entry from Shygirl’s full-length debut, the singer poses a simple question over skittering trap beats: “Is it so bad to just like to be touched?” Sexuality, especially female sexuality, is often seen as frivolous, fleeting, and tempestuous, something that by nature can’t be defined or qualified. Across Nymph, in both the content of the songs and the eclectic nature of their instrumentation, the artist born Blane Muise challenges that notion by giving full breadth to her fantasies and desires. What does it mean to be “bad”? What does it mean to want? With futuristic neo-club anthems like “Freak,” “Nasty,” and “Gush,” Shygirl has long worn her sexuality on her sleeve. On Nymph, her siren song lures us deeper into the forest, past the dank dancefloors of her early discography and toward somewhere brighter and more introspective.
Pitchfork
