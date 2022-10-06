ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIEWPOINT: Pop the “Georgetown Bubble”

One of my professors described Georgetown University as “a school of escalators.” He said it consists of a couple well-laid paths for incoming first-years to work hard in, follow a predetermined route and end up with a job offer from one of a handful of industries. A large part of this thought process is rooted in constantly surrounding ourselves with the same environment that pressures us to think a certain way. I think the only real way to break out of that mentality is by consistently leaving campus.
Living and Learning: The Faculty in Residence Program

On their way up to their dorms, residents of McCarthy Hall might run into Hugo and André, Professor Elizabeth Grimm’s (GRD ’10) two young sons, playing soccer in the lobby. The family moved to campus in the spring of 2017. Grimm, the director of teaching at the...
