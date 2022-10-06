One of my professors described Georgetown University as “a school of escalators.” He said it consists of a couple well-laid paths for incoming first-years to work hard in, follow a predetermined route and end up with a job offer from one of a handful of industries. A large part of this thought process is rooted in constantly surrounding ourselves with the same environment that pressures us to think a certain way. I think the only real way to break out of that mentality is by consistently leaving campus.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO